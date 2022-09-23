Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Temporary car insurance — also known as short-term car insurance — can be very hard to come by, as most auto insurance companies only offer car policies that last for six months or longer. While it’s possible to find temporary auto insurance in Florida, it’s often easier to pursue alternative options when you only need car insurance for a short time. The average cost of a standard liability-only car insurance policy in Florida is $339 a month, and it may be more effective to buy this type of policy and cancel it early or to pursue another solution.
Let’s take a closer look at how temporary car insurance works in Florida and what alternative insurance options entail.
Datos Breves
If you only need car insurance for a short-term rental or borrowed vehicle, consider purchasing a nonowner car insurance policy or rental car insurance.
Alternatively, you can opt for a longer policy term with a traditional car insurance policy and cancel it early if desired.
Canceling a car insurance policy before the end date may result in a cancellation fee, but it could save you money in the long run by avoiding costly monthly premiums.
Is temporary car insurance available in Florida?
Most major car insurance companies don’t offer temporary policies, so even though these policies may be available in Florida, they can be hard to find.
Mark Friedlander, Insurance Information Institute corporate communications director, urges consumers who want to buy temporary car insurance to be careful when they do so.
“Insurance professionals also warn consumers to be wary about scams from companies that advertise temporary insurance (such as seven-day and 30-day plans), as the level of coverage provided may not be adequate. Most short-term plans are offered through obscure insurers,” Friedlander says. “If you plan to buy temporary auto insurance, make sure you are purchasing it from a reputable carrier and that the coverage is adequate so you are financially protected from all potential losses.”
The reason major auto insurance companies don’t offer temporary policies is that it costs companies more to underwrite the risk than they make off a short-term policy, according to Friedlander.
Hugois a relatively new insurtech company that offers short-term and temporary car insurance policies to Florida drivers. You can buy insurance under two plans — flex or basic/full — and turn your coverage on and off as needed. If you’re not driving, then you don’t have to pay for car insurance, but the option to turn it on and get coverage is available.
Find Florida Car Insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Getting nonowner car insurance in Florida
“If you’re driving a vehicle you don’t own, you can look into other options like nonowner insurance,” Friedlander explains. Nonowner car insurance is a great fit for people who frequently borrow other people’s cars or want to use a car-sharing service. What’s great about nonowner car insurance is that you can easily purchase it for a period of six months to a year. Unlike traditional car insurance policies, this kind of coverage is usually more affordable. Moreover, if you only need the policy for a short period, you can usually cancel it without any hassle.
Keep in mind that having continuous insurance coverage is an important part of your driving history, and insurers may consider you a higher-risk driver if you have coverage gaps when you buy insurance again in the future.
Important Information
Although nonowner car insurance offers terms and conditions similar to regular car insurance, it only covers injuries and damages that you cause to other people and their property. It doesn’t cover your injuries or property.
Canceling your policy early in Florida
You also have the option of buying a standard car insurance policy and canceling it early. If you want to, you can purchase a six-month policy and then cancel it after a few months if you no longer need coverage — like if you sold your car or stopped driving it. You may have to pay a cancellation fee, but you won’t be on the hook for monthly premiums anymore.
You can cancel a car insurance policy for any reason. But it’s important to note that even if you cancel your policy, you still need car insurance in Florida if you drive again. You risk license or vehicle registration suspension if you drive without insurance.[1]
Getting car insurance for a rental car in Florida
If you’re renting a car, you have a few options for getting rental car insurance coverage:
Check your existing car insurance policy. Your current policy may provide limited coverage for rental cars. Call your insurer to find out the details of your coverage and any exclusions or limits.
Consider credit card coverage. If you pay for the rental with a credit card, it may provide primary or secondary coverage for damage and theft. Check with your credit card issuer to understand the details of its benefits.
Purchase a rental car insurance policy. The rental company will likely offer optional insurance policies to cover liability, collision damage, and theft. The cost will depend on the level of coverage and the value of the rental car. Only buy what you need to supplement your existing coverage.[2]
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Florida
If you’re looking for insurance companies that offer short-term car insurance policies in Florida, the following table outlines some popular insurers and their average rates for liability-only, six-month car insurance policies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Insurify Quality Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Travelers
$219
4.3
National General
$222
3.5
Safeco
$229
3.8
Progressive
$244
4.1
Midvale Home & Auto
$317
3.2
Dairyland
$332
N/A
Mercury
$335
3.6
Bristol West
$377
2.2
Infinity
$405
N/A
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Florida drivers.
Find Florida Car Insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Car insurance for students in Florida
Let’s look at two common scenarios that can affect how students or their parents pursue car insurance coverage while the student is in college.
Scenario 1: Students who just moved to Florida for college and intend to drive their car at college
If you’re a student who just moved to Florida for college and plan to bring your car, you’ll need to modify your car insurance policy to meet the state’s requirements. To modify your car insurance policy, contact your insurance company and inform it of your move to Florida. A representative will help you adjust your coverage to meet the state’s requirements. You may also want to consider increasing your coverage beyond the state minimums to protect yourself financially in case of an accident or damage to your vehicle.
Scenario 2: Parents who have a child who just moved to college and will no longer drive their car
If you’re a parent who has a child that just moved to college and will no longer drive your car, you may be able to modify your car insurance policy to save on costs. You can also choose to remove your child as a driver from your policy, which could result in a lower premium. To remove your child from your car insurance policy, contact your insurer and inform it of the change. An agent will adjust your policy accordingly and provide you with any necessary documentation. However, if your child plans on using your car during school breaks or visits home, you may want to keep them on your policy to ensure they have coverage in case of an accident.
Temporary car insurance in Florida FAQs
Before you buy temporary car insurance in Florida, let’s address some frequently asked questions about the topic to help you better understand your options.
Can you get temporary insurance in Florida?
Terms of six months or a year may be the norm for car insurance policies in Florida, but drivers who need temporary coverage have some options. Whether you go with a company like Hugo, rental car insurance, nonowner insurance, or canceling your policy early, make sure to do your research and choose the option that works best for your specific needs.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
It’s possible to buy temporary car insurance in Florida, but it can be hard to find these types of policies with major insurance companies, which is why insurance expert Mark Friedlander warns consumers to look out for scams and to make sure they receive adequate coverage if they buy a temporary car insurance policy.
It’s best to do research on any auto insurance company you’re considering buying a policy from. Spend some time online looking up customer reviews and Better Business Bureau (BBB) complaints.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Florida?
No. If you buy a car in Florida, you must insure it to register it with the state and drive it on public roads.[3] Furthermore, most dealerships won’t let you leave with the car you just bought if it doesn’t have insurance.
How long can you be without car insurance in Florida?
In the state of Florida, you can’t drive a car without car insurance for any reason. It’s illegal, and driving without a license can result in license plate suspension for up to three years.[3]