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Auto Insurance Rates Are Going Down! Insurify Auto Report Trends with Matt Brannon

Wondering what average car insurance rates will look like in 2026? Join Sara and Julia as they interview Matt Brannon and discuss Insurify's auto report.

Home>Podcast>Auto Insurance Rates Are Finally Dropping
Julia Taliesin
Written byJulia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinEconomic Analyst, Licensed Insurance Agent

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.

MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

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Insurance rates have skyrocketed in the past few years, with many people, including us, feeling the hit. But, Matt Brannon, Senior Economic Analyst at Insurify, has good news to share: rates are going down! Join Sara and Julia as they talk to Matt about 

  • How much car insurance rates are going down

  • What places are the most expensive 

  • What to expect in 2026

Read Insurify’s Latest Auto Report and check out those sparkly graphics!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Disclaimer: This podcast is produced by Insurify and is intended for educational purposes only. We are not licensed insurance agents, and we do not constitute personalized financial or legal advice. Personal situations vary, and you should always consult a licensed professional before making financial decisions.

Julia Taliesin
Written byJulia TaliesinEconomic Analyst, Licensed Insurance Agent
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinEconomic Analyst, Licensed Insurance Agent

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

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Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.

MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.