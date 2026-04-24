Insurance rates have skyrocketed in the past few years, with many people, including us, feeling the hit. But, Matt Brannon, Senior Economic Analyst at Insurify, has good news to share: rates are going down! Join Sara and Julia as they talk to Matt about

How much car insurance rates are going down

What places are the most expensive

What to expect in 2026

Read Insurify’s Latest Auto Report and check out those sparkly graphics!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Disclaimer: This podcast is produced by Insurify and is intended for educational purposes only. We are not licensed insurance agents, and we do not constitute personalized financial or legal advice. Personal situations vary, and you should always consult a licensed professional before making financial decisions.