Car insurance is expensive, and it’s frustrating when it continues to go up even when nothing changes! Join Sara and Julia to discuss

Why car insurance is so expensive

What factors affect your car insurance

How you can actually save on your premiums

Knowing how car insurance works is the best way to save. Enjoy!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Disclaimer: This podcast is produced by Insurify and is intended for educational purposes only. We are not licensed insurance agents, and we do not constitute personalized financial or legal advice. Personal situations vary, and you should always consult a licensed professional before making financial decisions.