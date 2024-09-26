Costs of owning a Rhodesian Ridgeback

The initial purchase of your Rhodesian Ridgeback is only the beginning of your expenses. The average cost of owning this breed is between $170 and $395 per month, roughly between $2,000 and $5,000 per year.[3]

Your total cost depends on what kind of food you buy, maintenance, and whether you enroll your dog in pet insurance.

Type of Care ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vaccination and vet visits $215–$500 Food $960–$1,200 Supplies and toys $600–$900 Grooming $120–$240 Pet insurance $204–$676

Vaccination and vet visits

Rhodesian Ridgebacks are mostly healthy dogs, but they’re not fully free from health concerns. Some common health issues dog owners should look out for in Ridgebacks are hip dysplasia, dermoid sinuses, and autoimmune thyroiditis.

You’ll need to visit the vet, regardless of whether your Ridgeback has any of these issues, to get it vaccinated and spayed or neutered, among other treatments. Vaccinations can cost anywhere from $20 to $55 each, depending on the vaccination. Spaying or neutering can cost anywhere from $160 to $220, depending on where you go for the procedure. And a vet exam can cost between $50 and $250.[4]

Food and supplies

Rhodesian Ridgebacks need quality food to stay healthy. Whether you feed them kibble or raw food, you’ll likely pay between $80 and $100 per month.

You’ll also need to factor in costs for toys, as well as supplies like waste-disposal bags.

Grooming and maintenance

Just like any dog, Ridgebacks require grooming and maintenance roughly every four to eight weeks. The average grooming session costs between $10 and $20.

Pet insurance

Having pet insurance is important when owning a dog. It can help pay for emergency visits, accidents, and some routine care, depending on your policy. But you’ll need to consider the monthly cost of paying for insurance compared to the cost of paying for the expenses out of pocket.

Pet insurance costs an average of $204 per year for an accident-only policy and $676 per year for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[5]