Updated September 26, 2024
Table of contents
The average cost of a Rhodesian Ridgeback is anywhere between $1,000 and $3,500, depending on the breeder you buy the dog from, its sex, and its age. Ridgebacks are a very uncommon breed of dog, too, with only about 2,000 American Kennel Club (AKC) registrations per year in the U.S.[1]
Handsome, energetic, and intelligent, “Rhodies” make excellent family pets. But they are prone to certain health problems that could make them costlier to own than a mixed-breed dog. Learn more about the costs of owning a Rhodesian Ridgeback.
Country of origin: Zimbabwe
Adult weight: 85 pounds (male); 70 pounds (female)
Adult height: 25–27 inches (male); 24–26 inches (female)
Coat colors: Wheaten, red wheaten, light wheaten
Personality traits: Dignified, intelligent, loyal, mischievous, sensitive
Life expectancy: 10–12 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Rhodesian Ridgeback cost?
Rhodesian Ridgebacks cost between $1,000 and $3,5000, depending on the breeder you buy from. Originally bred for hunting and baying lions in Southern Africa, Rhodesian Ridgebacks are well-loved, intelligent, and loyal family dogs with an active nature.
The average lifespan for a Rhodesian Ridgeback is between 10 and 12 years. They’re medium-sized dogs, standing between 24 and 27 inches tall and weighing between 65 and 90 pounds. They’re playful, intelligent, and loyal. They’re also affectionate, good with kids and other dogs, and have a protective nature, making them excellent pets.[2]
Rhodesian Ridgebacks are also very open to basic training, and they typically only bark when needing to alert you of something. They have moderate energy but need to be stimulated through activities or work to feel fulfilled. Ridgebacks are active dogs that love to run, so they do well in active homes.
Costs of owning a Rhodesian Ridgeback
The initial purchase of your Rhodesian Ridgeback is only the beginning of your expenses. The average cost of owning this breed is between $170 and $395 per month, roughly between $2,000 and $5,000 per year.[3]
Your total cost depends on what kind of food you buy, maintenance, and whether you enroll your dog in pet insurance.
Type of Care
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vaccination and vet visits
|$215–$500
|Food
|$960–$1,200
|Supplies and toys
|$600–$900
|Grooming
|$120–$240
|Pet insurance
|$204–$676
Vaccination and vet visits
Rhodesian Ridgebacks are mostly healthy dogs, but they’re not fully free from health concerns. Some common health issues dog owners should look out for in Ridgebacks are hip dysplasia, dermoid sinuses, and autoimmune thyroiditis.
You’ll need to visit the vet, regardless of whether your Ridgeback has any of these issues, to get it vaccinated and spayed or neutered, among other treatments. Vaccinations can cost anywhere from $20 to $55 each, depending on the vaccination. Spaying or neutering can cost anywhere from $160 to $220, depending on where you go for the procedure. And a vet exam can cost between $50 and $250.[4]
Food and supplies
Rhodesian Ridgebacks need quality food to stay healthy. Whether you feed them kibble or raw food, you’ll likely pay between $80 and $100 per month.
You’ll also need to factor in costs for toys, as well as supplies like waste-disposal bags.
Grooming and maintenance
Just like any dog, Ridgebacks require grooming and maintenance roughly every four to eight weeks. The average grooming session costs between $10 and $20.
Pet insurance
Having pet insurance is important when owning a dog. It can help pay for emergency visits, accidents, and some routine care, depending on your policy. But you’ll need to consider the monthly cost of paying for insurance compared to the cost of paying for the expenses out of pocket.
Pet insurance costs an average of $204 per year for an accident-only policy and $676 per year for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[5]
Factors influencing the price of a Rhodesian Ridgeback
A few different factors affect Rhodesian Ridgeback price. Where you purchase your dog from, along with its age and gender, typically have the largest influence over your price.
Where you purchase from
If you purchase from a breeder, you’ll almost always pay more than you would at a shelter. Ethical breeders put a lot of time and proper care into their litters, so you’ll pay a premium price. But it may be worth the cost in the long run, as breeders tend to select healthy traits and avoid unhealthy ones.
If you adopt a Ridgeback from a shelter, you’ll pay much less. Shelters are looking for people to rescue pets, so you’ll just need to pay the adoption fees along with whatever medical procedures the dog needs, such as vaccinations and flea treatments. Adopting a pet is always a good choice, as you’re giving a dog a home.
Age and gender
The age and gender of your Rhodesian Ridgeback will also influence how much you pay. Male dogs are typically less maintenance than female dogs, so they tend to cost more.
The older your dog is, the more likely it is to have health issues, which can mean you’ll have to pay for medical care in the near future. Older dogs are also more expensive to insure under pet insurance.
Common health issues in Rhodesian Ridgebacks
Unfortunately, Rhodesian Ridgebacks aren’t immune from health issues. Some common health conditions to look out for in Ridgebacks include:[6]
Hip and elbow dysplasia: Abnormal joint development can lead to pain and mobility issues for your dog.
Dermoid sinuses: A dermoid sinus is a skin defect that can cause pain and infection in the spinal cord if left untreated.
Autoimmune thyroiditis: Ridgebacks are susceptible to thyroid issues, and if they develop autoimmune thyroiditis, it can lead to weight gain and lethargy.
Early onset adult deafness: This is a genetic condition that can cause your dog to begin to lose its hearing at a young age.
Eye abnormalities: Some Ridgebacks can develop eye issues, such as retinal atrophy and cataracts, which can damage their vision.
Fortunately, responsible breeders perform a lot of health testing on their dogs, so you can rest easy if you buy a pup from one.
Comparing costs: Rhodesian Ridgeback vs. other breeds
Some dog breeds similar to Rhodesian Ridgebacks are available for adoption or purchase, but they carry different costs. Check out the table below to see what some similar breeds cost.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Rhodesian Ridgeback
|$1,000–$3,500
|Vizsla
|$1,000–$3,000
|Weimaraner
|$600–$1,200
|Pharaoh hound
|$1,800–$2,500
|Doberman pinscher
|$1,000–$2,500
Rhodesian Ridgeback FAQs
If you still have questions about Rhodesian Ridgebacks, check out this additional information below about the beloved breed.
What is the average price of a Rhodesian Ridgeback?
The average price of a Rhodesian Ridgeback is anywhere between $1,000 and $3,500, depending on the breeder, the dog’s age, and its sex. But this is just the initial cost. You’ll have to pay for numerous other ongoing expenses over the course of your pet’s life.
Are Rhodesian Ridgebacks good pets?
Yes. Rhodesian Ridgebacks are good pets. They have a good temperament, are good with small children, older children, other dogs, and are affectionate toward family.
Is a Rhodesian Ridgeback a rare dog?
Yes. Rhodesian Ridgebacks are rare dogs. Only around 2,000 are registered per year, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy from a breeder?
When purchasing a Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy from a reputable breeder, you can typically expect the costs of microchipping, spaying or neutering, and vaccinations to be included in the price. But not every breeder is the same, so make sure to ask.
