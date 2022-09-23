Rideshare insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Rideshare companies, or transportation network companies (TNCs), often provide some level of coverage for drivers using their app. But when you start driving for a service like Uber or Lyft, it’s important to know that the company’s commercial policy may have gaps.

Pennsylvania state laws on rideshare insurance requirements include:[1]

The rideshare company must provide primary automobile insurance that recognizes the driver as a company driver that uses a vehicle to transport passengers for pay.

The rideshare company must provide automobile liability insurance of at least $50,000 for death and bodily injury per person, $100,000 for death and bodily injury per incident, and $25,000 for property damage per incident while the driver is logged into the rideshare app but isn’t engaged in a prearranged ride.

While engaged in a prearranged ride, there must be primary auto liability insurance of at least $500,000 for death, bodily injury, and property damage and first-party medical benefits of $25,000 for passengers and pedestrians and $5,000 for the driver.

The insurance requirements may be satisfied by either auto insurance maintained by the rideshare driver or the rideshare company.

Essentially, this breaks down the coverage requirements into three phases. The phases break down as follows, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners:[2]

Phase 1

The driver is using their car for personal use with the rideshare app turned off. In phase 1, your personal auto insurance policy provides the protection you need. But when you switch on the app, the rideshare company provides coverage through a commercial policy.

Phase 2

The driver is in the car with the rideshare app turned on but hasn’t received a request for a ride yet. In phase 2, Uber and Lyft provide the following levels of liability coverage:[3] [4]

$50,000 in bodily injury per person

$100,000 in bodily injury per accident

$25,000 in property damage per accident

Phase 3

The driver is in the car with the rideshare app turned on and is either driving to pick up a passenger or taking the passenger to their destination. In phase 3, Uber and Lyft provide the following coverages through their commercial policies:

$1 million in third-party liability (bodily injury and property damage)

Contingent comprehensive and collision for up to the actual cash value of the vehicle with a $2,500 deductible; but you’ll need to carry comprehensive and collision insurance on your personal policy to qualify

Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury or first-party injury

The level of coverage you have varies depending on the phase of driving you’re in. Regardless of your phase, your personal auto insurance coverage may not be honored if you don’t report rideshare activities to your insurance company. But choosing to purchase rideshare insurance increases your level of protection.

In general, it’s a good idea to purchase a rideshare insurance policy or add a rideshare endorsement to your personal auto insurance policy. Without this extra coverage, you could be open to legal issues.