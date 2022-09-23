>Seguros de Autos>Pennsylvania

Rideshare Insurance in Pennsylvania (2024)

Ridesharing offers an opportunity to make extra income. But you’ll need to factor additional insurance costs into your ridesharing activities.

Sarah Sharkey
Escrito porSarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Rideshare companies present a way for everyday drivers to earn money. Pennsylvania drivers who take advantage of this opportunity should consider their insurance coverage carefully. While rideshare companies provide some level of insurance, drivers must cover the gaps through their own auto insurance policies.

As a rideshare driver, it’s important to get crystal clear on your insurance needs. Pennsylvania rideshare drivers must maintain a minimum level of car insurance. Without this coverage, you could be on the hook for repairing or replacing your vehicle and other vehicles after an accident.

Datos Breves

  • The type of rideshare insurance coverage that applies depends on how the driver is using the app.

  • Rideshare app usage comes in three phases.

  • Many insurance companies offer rideshare insurance coverage.

Find Pennsylvania Car Insurance

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Rideshare insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Rideshare companies, or transportation network companies (TNCs), often provide some level of coverage for drivers using their app. But when you start driving for a service like Uber or Lyft, it’s important to know that the company’s commercial policy may have gaps.

Pennsylvania state laws on rideshare insurance requirements include:[1]

  • The rideshare company must provide primary automobile insurance that recognizes the driver as a company driver that uses a vehicle to transport passengers for pay.

  • The rideshare company must provide automobile liability insurance of at least $50,000 for death and bodily injury per person, $100,000 for death and bodily injury per incident, and $25,000 for property damage per incident while the driver is logged into the rideshare app but isn’t engaged in a prearranged ride.

  • While engaged in a prearranged ride, there must be primary auto liability insurance of at least $500,000 for death, bodily injury, and property damage and first-party medical benefits of $25,000 for passengers and pedestrians and $5,000 for the driver.

  • The insurance requirements may be satisfied by either auto insurance maintained by the rideshare driver or the rideshare company.

Essentially, this breaks down the coverage requirements into three phases. The phases break down as follows, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners:[2]

Phase 1

The driver is using their car for personal use with the rideshare app turned off. In phase 1, your personal auto insurance policy provides the protection you need. But when you switch on the app, the rideshare company provides coverage through a commercial policy.

Phase 2

The driver is in the car with the rideshare app turned on but hasn’t received a request for a ride yet. In phase 2, Uber and Lyft provide the following levels of liability coverage:[3] [4]

  • $50,000 in bodily injury per person

  • $100,000 in bodily injury per accident

  • $25,000 in property damage per accident

Phase 3

The driver is in the car with the rideshare app turned on and is either driving to pick up a passenger or taking the passenger to their destination. In phase 3, Uber and Lyft provide the following coverages through their commercial policies:

  • $1 million in third-party liability (bodily injury and property damage)

  • Contingent comprehensive and collision for up to the actual cash value of the vehicle with a $2,500 deductible; but you’ll need to carry comprehensive and collision insurance on your personal policy to qualify

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury or first-party injury

The level of coverage you have varies depending on the phase of driving you’re in. Regardless of your phase, your personal auto insurance coverage may not be honored if you don’t report rideshare activities to your insurance company. But choosing to purchase rideshare insurance increases your level of protection.

In general, it’s a good idea to purchase a rideshare insurance policy or add a rideshare endorsement to your personal auto insurance policy. Without this extra coverage, you could be open to legal issues.

Uber and Lyft requirements in Pennsylvania

Ridesharing offers a way to bring in cash. But you’ll need to meet some requirements before you can hit the road with a ridesharing app.

Rideshare car requirements

  • 15 years old or newer

  • Four doors

  • In good condition, without cosmetic damage

  • Free of commercial branding

  • Pass a state vehicle inspection

  • Covered under a personal insurance policy that meets the state’s laws

  • Fewer than 350,000 miles

  • Four doors

  • 2008 model or newer

  • Five to eight seat belts

  • Not be titled as salvage, non-repairable, rebuilt, or an equivalent classification

Rideshare driver requirements

  • Must have a valid driver’s license

  • Must provide proof of residency in your city, state, or province

  • Must provide proof of vehicle insurance if you’re planning to drive your own car

  • Must provide a driver profile photo

  • Must pass a screening that considers your driving record and criminal history

  • Must be the minimum driving age for your city

  • Must have at least one year of experience driving with a license in the U.S., or three years of experience if younger than 25

  • Must have a valid driver’s license

  • Must be at least 25 years old

  • Must pass a driver screening, which includes your driving history and criminal background check

  • Must have access to a smartphone that can support the app

How much does Pennsylvania rideshare insurance cost?

Pennsylvania drivers can find relatively affordable rates for their rideshare insurance needs. For example, the average monthly quote through Mile Auto is just $90 for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

Jesse Cunningham, owner of Bauple and licensed insurance agent, offers some tips on tapping into a lower rate. “This includes improving your credit score, keeping a clean driving record, and driving a car that costs less to insure. Hint: the less it costs to repair and replace a car, typically, the lower the rates will be.”

Also, don’t forget to shop around to find the best rates for your unique situation.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Mile Auto983.5
State Farm1414.5
Travelers1614.3
Safeco1613.8
Erie1634.4
Auto-Owners1754.0
Plymouth Rock1870.0
Nationwide1954.3
Liberty Mutual2133.8
GEICO2174.2
Progressive2193.9
Foremost2233.5
Direct Auto2273.3
Allstate2464.2
National General2763.1
CSAA2773.5
USAA2864.5
The General3133.3
Infinity3250.0
Chubb3312.9
Bristol West3322.2
Dairyland3613.3
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Pennsylvania Car Insurance

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Types of rideshare insurance coverage

As a driver, you can choose to carry different types of insurance coverage. Here’s a breakdown of your options:[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Liability coverage

    Bodily injury liability coverage pays for injuries you cause other people, such as medical expenses. And property damage liability coverage pays for damage you inflict on someone else’s property.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you’re in an accident caused by a driver who doesn’t have enough insurance, this coverage can kick in to help pay for your damages and injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Collision and comprehensive coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace physical damage to your vehicle after an accident. Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after damage from anything other than an accident, such as vandalism or a natural disaster.

Rideshare insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for rideshare insurance in Pennsylvania, this additional information may help as you research your options.

  • Do you need rideshare insurance in Pennsylvania?

    Yes. Drivers who provide rideshare services must maintain car insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements. In addition to carrying this personal coverage, the rideshare company must provide a predetermined level of insurance for drivers while they’re using the app. Pennsylvania requires drivers to provide proof of this insurance whenever required by law enforcement officers.

  • Do Uber drivers in Pennsylvania have to carry commercial auto insurance?

    Uber drivers in Pennsylvania need to carry a minimum amount of personal auto insurance. This personal coverage provides protection when driving for personal reasons. When you’re using the app, Uber maintains an auto insurance policy on your behalf. If you want comprehensive and collision coverage from Uber’s policy, you’ll need to maintain both comprehensive and collision coverage on your own personal policy.

  • How does a rideshare insurance claim work?

    The process of filing a claim varies based on your activities during the accident. If your rideshare app was off, you’d file a claim with your personal auto insurance policy. If your rideshare app was on, you can file a claim with your rideshare company’s insurance policy. For example, after you meet the $2,500 deductible, Uber will help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle.

  • Do you really need rideshare insurance if you have personal auto insurance?

    Some insurance companies require you to let them know if you’re working with a rideshare app. When you let the insurance company know about this activity, they might require you to add rideshare insurance. Your personal auto insurance policy won’t offer protection if you’re using a rideshare app. Rideshare insurance offers extra protection for rideshare drivers.

  • What happens if you get into an accident while ridesharing without insurance?

    Drivers actively using the rideshare app are covered by the rideshare company’s insurance policy. But the coverage may be limited if you aren’t carrying personal auto insurance. For example, Uber’s coverage involves contingent comprehensive and collision insurance. If you aren’t carrying comprehensive and collision insurance on your personal auto insurance, Uber’s policy won’t help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle.

  • Does DoorDash count as rideshare for insurance?

    While DoorDash doesn’t count as a ridesharing service, it does involve using your vehicle to transport goods. With that, you may need to get additional auto insurance. Commercial auto insurance or rideshare insurance may be appropriate for your situation. For example, Progressive’s rideshare insurance offers coverage for DoorDash drivers in most situations.

Sources

  1. Pennsylvania General Assembly. "Public Utility Code and Vehicle Code."
  2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Commercial Ride-Sharing."
  3. Uber. "Insurance for rideshare drivers using Uber."
  4. Lyft. "What Lyft’s insurance covers."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What is auto insurance?."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Más información
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers