Kin Homeowners Insurance Reviews, Ratings

How Does Kin Insurance Work?

Kin Insurance is an insurance provider. It currently offers coverage options in California, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas.

Though the location may be limited, the home insurance coverage options by structure type are not. Customers can insure:

Traditional homes

Mobile homes

Condos

Seasonal or vacation homes

Homes used as a rental property

Home insurance coverage options are broken into six categories. Most policies will cover most, if not all, of these categories. These include:

Dwelling coverage for your home’s physical structure

Other structures for your fence, shed, or detached garage

Personal property for the valuables inside your home

Loss of use for living expenses if a covered claim makes your home inhabitable

Personal liability if you’re held responsible for injuries of another person

Medical payments to pay for immediate medical expenses of anyone injured at your home

Most homeowners in the states Kin serves can complete the entire quote process online. The exception would be if their home has some unique underwriting considerations, like a much older roof or pending repairs. Kin doesn’t offer renters insurance just yet. They ask policyholders to complete 4-point inspections, which is typical for insurance companies in Florida and California. That can be completed via self-inspection or with an in-person licensed inspector.

The (very nice) agents will walk you through policy options and help you make a decision. They generally break down your options into two categories:

Lowest cost

Most responsible coverage

This does make it easy to know your options and make a choice. However, compared to more established insurers like Allstate or State Farm or a company that offers home insurance comparison, like Insurify, Kin is quite limited. And the process does take longer as a homeowner must first speak with an agent before receiving a quote.

Once customers agree on a policy with their agent, they will receive electronic documents to sign and return. That’s followed by a home inspection by an underwriter. Overall, this is a typical process in purchasing a policy.

On a final note, Kin Insurance has made some great partnerships with companies that monitor and protect your property. This includes water detection and home security systems. Additionally, if you are a Florida resident, you’ll be offered information about wind mitigation credits to lower your premium even more.