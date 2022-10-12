Washington, D.C. Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Washington, D.C. Homeowners Insurance
Our nation’s capital—Washington, D.C. Congress established it as a federal district from land belonging to Virginia and Maryland in 1790. Today, the D.C. area is humming with over one million suburban commuters during the workweek. But the everyday Washington, D.C., city residents know that their city is rich in history and culture. Residents enjoy strolling by the Library of Congress, the historic national monuments, and famous museums, like the Smithsonian. And D.C.’s comprehensive public transit keeps these attractions within reach to residents who live in the “Capital of the World.” Whether residents are returning to their Colonial-, Federal-, or Beaux-Arts–style homes in the D.C. area, they know that their homes should be protected. The best way to protect a home? Homeowners insurance.
Insurify lets you find the best insurance companies in Washington, D.C., at the most affordable prices. Check out Insurify’s comparison tools. That way, you can purchase the right coverage without breaking the bank.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Washington, D.C.
For homeowners in Washington, D.C., it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Washington, D.C.. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Washington, D.C..
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$881
|USAA
|$1,362
|State Farm
|$1,390
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Washington, D.C.
The housing market in Washington, D.C., is a competitive landscape for buyers. And housing prices are on the rise, up over six percent from last year. But it doesn’t matter if you find a historic Victorian, a famous row house, or a more contemporary home. It’s a must that you protect your home in the District of Columbia with homeowners insurance.
Home insurance is not required by law. But do you want to get approved for a mortgage? You can bet your mortgage lender will require you to purchase a home insurance policy. Yet there are many advantages to opting for the best homeowners insurance. The reason to buy home insurance? You need to safeguard your home and personal property from hazardous events, like fire, theft, and vandalism.
Sure, land and living expenses in D.C. are higher than the national average. Thankfully, home insurance prices in Washington, D.C., fall below the national average. An even better way to get everything you need from dwelling coverage is by comparing insurance quotes. Want to save even more? Try bundling insurance products. If you purchase home insurance, life insurance, or car insurance together, insurance companies will give you a discount. Ask your local agent about bundling these policies. That way, you’ll get a break from paying for costly living expenses.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Washington, D.C. by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Washington, D.C., costs $1,211 annually, and the median home value is $641,121.
Insurance carrier prices vary. The premiums and types of coverage with Liberty Mutual will differ from State Farm’s, and so on. And having the right coverage is crucial. Your homeowners policy will help you pay the cost of repairing your home, and your coverage will replace items after a covered peril. If someone gets hurt on your property, personal liability will cover the legal and medical fees. You may need more dwelling coverage if natural disasters or crime risks are higher than in other neighborhoods. Below, you can find the best home insurance companies and their average annual premiums.
|Average Home Cost in Washington, D.C. The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Washington, D.C. The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$641,121
|$1,211
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Washington, D.C. by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Washington, D.C. for Home Insurance
Depending on the type of home and neighborhood you live in, you could be paying more or less on your Washington, D.C., home insurance. Much like the style and cost of your home, an insurance policy depends on a few factors. Home insurance varies in price from ZIP code to ZIP code. Pricing is determined on ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Washington, D.C., is known to have a higher crime rate than the national average. This risk increases your chances of paying more on homeowners insurance. But the crime rate may be higher in some pockets of the D.C. area than others. Insurance rates in Washington, D.C., can be relatively low compared to the national average; it all depends on which neighborhood you live in. So how do you learn the most and least expensive places in Washington, D.C.?
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Washington, D.C.
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Washington, D.C. city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disasters and Washington, D.C. Flood Insurance
Natural disasters wreak havoc on cities all over the United States. Washington, D.C., is no exception. Earthquakes, floods, hail, windstorms, and severe winter weather are the most common natural disasters in the Washington, D.C., area. Having the right insurance coverage is needed with all types of natural disasters. The standard homeowners insurance policies cover damage from heavy snow, ice, hail, and windstorms. But earthquakes and flooding are not protected on the standard insurance policy.
Natural disasters like earthquakes and floods can lead to significant property damage. And you may live in a flood zone without even knowing it. After buying your policy, talk to your insurance agent about a separate earthquake and flood insurance policy.
Washington, D.C. Crime Rate and Insurance Rates
A city’s crime rate directly affects insurance rates. The more considerable the amount of theft and vandalism claims in your area, the higher your insurance rates will be. In Washington, D.C., the crime rate is 60 crimes per 1,000 residents. Compared to both smaller and larger cities, Washington, D.C., has one of the highest crime rates in the United States. The chance of becoming a victim of property crime or violence in the Washington, D.C., metro area is 1 in 17. Home insurance will protect you from property damage and cover personal belongings in the event of theft or vandalism. But having the right amount of coverage for your high-value items is critical. Talk to your agent to determine if you may need additional coverage or a rider on things like jewelry and expensive electronics.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance In Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., may have a rich history and expensive homes, but finding homeowners insurance doesn’t have to be so costly. There are coverage options available from the best homeowners insurance companies. You can find a policy to fit your and your family’s needs without breaking the bank. Do you want to know the simplest way to find cheap home insurance in Washington, D.C.?
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Washington, D.C..
Frequently Asked Questions
You can easily combine home insurance and auto by bundling insurance products. Talk to your agent about bundling insurance products and a possible discount on your premium.
It’s illegal for insurance companies to refuse you coverage if you have a low credit score. However, a higher credit score could lead to a discount.
Business insurance is available through many insurance companies. If you own a small business, State Farm, Nationwide, and Erie Insurance offer business insurance coverage. Coverage types depend on what you need and the type of business you run.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required