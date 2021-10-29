New Jersey Medicare Advantage: The Best & Worst Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Advantage Plans in New Jersey?

Though the following list of MA plans has some of the highest-rated plans in New Jersey, it’s important to note that they might not be the best specific plan for you. To get a much more solid sense of what plan best fits your situation, take stock of your specific medical needs, financial limitations, and county of residence.

The Best Medicare Advantage Plans In New Jersey 1. Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs (HMO-POS) - Score: 74.31 2. Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO) - Score: 72.38 3. Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drugs (HMO-POS) - Score: 72.22 4. Erickson Advantage Freedom (HMO-POS) - Score: 72.22 5. HumanaChoice H5216-186 (PPO) - Score: 71.34 6. Erickson Advantage Liberty without Drugs (HMO-POS) - Score: 70.14 7. Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare (HMO) - Score: 69.72 8. Humana Gold Plus (HMO) - Score: 69.26

We compiled the best plans in the state and ranked them based on several factors. Those factors including the entire cost of the plan, the variety of services offered, and the CMS rating– based on user-reported quality of care. For more information on our ranking procedure, see our methodology page.

As a disclaimer, please note that the following list is not intended as an endorsement of healthcare providers but is instead as a presentation of information regarding the most highly rated plans in New Jersey.

#1 Erickson Advantage Signature with Drugs

Insurify Composite Score: 74.31

- Monthly Premium: $199

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $2,600

Counties: Monmouth, Morris, Union

Though the monthly premium may through you off, this is a low-cost plan. Just take a look at the low out-of-pocket maximum. Plus you’ll pay very little for routine vision, preventive dental, and hearing visits. And $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits.

As an added bonus, you get access to out-of-network benefits as well. Out-of-network care will be more expensive. But for some, having the added flexibility will come in handy for the treatment of certain conditions.

#2 Cigna Preferred Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 72.38

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,200

Counties: Gloucester, Cumberland, Atlantic, Camden, Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean

This Cigna plan comes with a ton of low-cost coverage. Low-cost Tier 1 and Tier 2 drug deductibles, preventive and primary care visits, health plan deductible and diagnostics. Plus mostly $0 copays for hearing, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, routine vision, and mental health care. This is a comprehensive and low-cost plan.

In Monmouth and Ocean counties, your out-of-pocket limit is set a little lower at $7,100 annually.

#3 Erickson Advantage Liberty with Drugs

Insurify Composite Score: 72.22

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $400

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties: Monmouth, Morris, Union

With a premium of $0 and a somewhat moderate prescription drug deductible, this plan looks to be a great option for those seeking solid prescription drug coverage. The prescription co-pay rates are fairly competitive, and with great coinsurance rates for medical supplies, this plan could be a great option if prescription drugs are your concern.

Also, for a monthly premium of $40, you can add preventive and comprehensive dental. Even though this plan has a relatively small service area, it earns five stars out of five.

#4 Erickson Advantage Freedom

Insurify Composite Score: 72.22

Monthly Premium: $70

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $200

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,300

Counties: Monmouth, Morris, Union

Though this plan may seem expensive out of the gate, with a monthly premium of $70, a moderate prescription drug deductible of $200, and a moderate out-of-pocket maximum, it offers optional supplemental benefits, great primary and specialist co-pays, and low emergency co-pays.

Additional benefits include preventive dental, some vision coverage, hearing, and mental health. With a solid core of health coverage and a fairly expansive suite of benefits, this plan earns five stars out of five.

#5 HumanaChoice

Insurify Composite Score: 71.34

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $275

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,400

Counties: Atlantic, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Somerset, Morris, Warren, Union, Sussex, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Salem, Mercer, Gloucester

This plan keeps most of its copays low so long as you stay in-netwrok. You’ll even get $0 copays for preventive dental and routine vision. Plus low cost hearing care. As an added advantage, you ar allowed covered care outside of your network. Costs will be higher, typically you pay at least 20 percent in coinsurance. But for some, this flexibility makes this plan worth it.

On a final note, costs for this plan will vary depending on your county.

#6 Erickson Advantage Liberty without Drugs

Insurify Composite Score: 70.14

Monthly Premium: $0

Health Plan Deductible: $800

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties: Monmouth, Morris, Union

While this plan doesn’t cover prescriptions, it still offers a lot to love. Not the least of which is extensive coverage for extended hospital stays. You also get low-cost doctors visits, diagnostics, hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision care.

You’ll also get the added bonus of access to premium out-of-network benefits. In most cases, you’ll pay a percentage of costs in coinsurance. But you also get out-of-network dental care with a $0 copay!

#7 Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare

Insurify Composite Score: 69.72

Monthly Premium: $59

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,200

Counties: Mercer, Burlington, Gloucester, Camden, Cumberland, Atlantic

If there’s one thing Cigna Medicare should be known for, it’s comprehensive low-cost health plans. While you can’t get everything for next-to-nothing, you still have a ton of $0 copays. That includes routine vision, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and most hearing needs (including hearing aids!)

You also get $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits,. Beyond that, fairly low costs for specialists, diagnostic services, and institutional stays are also advantageous.

#8 Humana Gold Plus

Insurify Composite Score: 69.26

Monthly Premium: $0

Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $6,700

Counties: Warren, Bergen, Essex, Somerset, Union, Sussex, Monmouth, Morris, Hunterdon, Hudson, Cumberland, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington

Here’s another Humana plan with a lot of perks. You’ll get $0 copays for preventive and primary care visits. Plus, $0 for preventive dental and routine vision. But you’ll also get low-cost care for comprehensive dental, hearing, and mental health services. This plan is truly comprehensive.

Depending on your county, you could end up paying a little more. That can include a $275 drug deductible and an increased out-of-pocket limit set at $7,200.

Interested in seeing more plans available in New Jersey? Give Insurify’s plan-comparison tool a try! With the ability to compare plans side by side, you’ll be able to make informed healthcare decisions in no time!