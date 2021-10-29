Minnesota Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Top Medicare Advantage Plans in Minnesota for 2021

Below are the top MA plans available in the state. These top plans were determined by factors such as their Medicare star rating, monthly premiums, plan deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums.

Best Medicare Advantage Plans In Minnesota 1. Gundersen MN Quartz Med Advantage Core 2.Gundersen MN Quartz Med Advantage Elite 3. Gundersen MN Quartz Med Advantage Value 4. Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Choice 5. Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Complete 6. Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Core 7. HealthPartners Journey Dash 8. HealthPartners Journey Pace

Here are some of the plans that are highly rated:

More details on each plan are available on the plan providers’ websites, including a formulary of covered medications and availability of extra benefits, like nursing home care and outpatient services.

#1 Gundersen MN Quartz Med Advantage Core D (w/ Rx)

Monthly premium: $0

Plan deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $5,600

Counties where plan is available: Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona

This five-star health plan offers a $0 deductible for prescription drug plan coverage and a low $3–$9 co-pay for Tier 1 drugs. Plan benefits also include a $0 co-pay for preventive care, $25 for primary care visits, and $50 for specialist visits. This plan also offers $0 co-pays for dental and vision benefits as well as higher costs for hearing, mental health, rehabilitation services, and wellness program coverage.

#2 Gundersen MN Quartz Med Advantage Elite D (w/Rx)

Monthly premium: $143

Plan deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,000

Counties where plan is available: Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona

This Quartz Medicare Advantage plan also has a five-star rating. With a higher co-pay than the Core D plan, this one also offers a $3–$9 cost for Tier 1 drugs and no drug plan deductible. This plan offers a $0 co-pay for preventive care in addition to low doctor visit costs—just $5 for primary care visits and $30 for specialist visits. Like the Core D plan, this one also has low or no costs for hearing, vision, and dental visits.

If you pick this plan, you’ll get some additional benefits, including coverage for mental health services, nursing facility care, rehab services, and wellness program coverage.

#3 Gundersen MN Quartz Med Advantage Value D (w/Rx)

Monthly premium: $40

Plan deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,450

Counties where plan is available: Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona

This five-star plan is a nice mid-tier plan compared to the other two Quartz Medicare Advantage plans on the list. It features no drug plan deductible and $3–$9 costs for Tier 1 drugs. The plan also has $15 co-pays for primary care visits and $40 for specialist visits. Preventive care co-pays are $0, and the plan offers dental, vision, and hearing benefits.

The plan also offers wellness program benefits in addition to mental health and rehabilitation service coverage.

#4 Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Choice H5959-009 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $119.50

Plan deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,100

Counties where plan is available: Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan, and Winona

Unlike the Quartz Medicare Advantage plans, this 4.5-star plan has a $300 drug plan deductible, in addition to Tier 1 drug costs that can range from $0 to $30.

In-network primary care visits for this plan range from $0 to $20, and specialist visits range from $20 to $30. Preventive care co-pays are also $0 for in-network care, and the plan includes some additional benefits, such as hearing, vision, limited dental, and wellness program coverages.

#5 Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Complete H5959-010 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $157.20

Plan deductible: $0

Out-of-pocket maximum: $7,200

Counties where plan is available: Chisago, Ramsey, Washington, Dakota, Hennepin, Scott, Isanti, Anoka, and Carver

This 4.5-star plan features the highest monthly premium of any plan on the list, as well as the highest out-of-pocket max. This plan doesn’t have a drug plan deductible, and its Tier 1 drug costs range from $0 to $26.

Its in-network primary care visit co-pays can cost up to $20, with a $20 co-pay for specialist visits, too. The preventive care co-pay is $0 in-network, and the plan offers hearing, limited dental, and vision benefits, among others.

#6 Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Core H5959-012 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $38.40

Plan deductible: $445

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,700

Counties where plan is available: Nicollet, Waseca, Winona, Freeborn, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Martin, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, Watonwan, Blue Earth, and Faribault

This 4.5-star plan offers one of the lowest monthly premiums. While it does have a $445 drug plan deductible, Tier 1 drugs have $0 co-pays. In-network preventive care has a $0 co-pay, and doctor visits require a $0–$20 co-pay for primary care and a $20–$50 co-pay for specialists.

Enrollees can also expect a number of additional benefits, including vision, hearing, and some dental coverage.

#7 HealthPartners Journey Dash H4882-006 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $91

Plan deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket maximum: $3,600

Counties where plan is available: Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Morrison, Ramsey, Scott, Todd, Washington, Wright, and Stearns

If you select this 4.5-star plan, be prepared to meet a $300 deductible for drug plan coverage and pay a $5–$15 co-pay for Tier 1 drugs. Like other plans on the list, preventive care has a $0 co-pay in-network. Doctor visits are also cost-effective, with a $5 in-network co-pay for primary care and $30 for specialist visits.

The plan also includes hearing and vision benefits, as well as more comprehensive dental benefits than many other plans on the list.

#8 HealthPartners Journey Pace H4882-002 ( PPO )

Monthly premium: $0

Plan deductible: $300

Out-of-pocket maximum: $6,100

Counties where plan is available: Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Morrison, Ramsey, Scott, Stearns, Todd, Washington, and Wright

The final plan, with 4.5 stars, has a $300 drug plan deductible and Tier 1 drug co-pays between $8 and $24. Like other plans on the list, preventive care has a $0 co-pay for in-network visits. In-network primary care visits have a $25 co-pay, and specialist visits have a $50 co-pay.

While this plan does offer hearing benefits, it includes no preventive or comprehensive dental benefits. The only vision benefit for the plan is a $0 co-pay for in-network routine eye exams.