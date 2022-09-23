Tennessee car insurance requirements

If you’re a driver in Tennessee, you must be able to show proof of financial responsibility if you’re involved in a car accident.[1] This proof often means buying and maintaining a car insurance policy that meets the state’s minimum requirements.

In Tennessee, those requirements call for buying a minimum amount of bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage.

Here are the required minimums:

$25,000 bodily injury for each injury or death per accident

$50,000 bodily injury for total injuries or deaths per accident

$25,000 for property damage per accident

Tennessee is an at-fault state. This means that a driver who’s determined to be at fault for a car accident is financially responsible for damages and injuries arising from the accident.

In some cases, you may be able to qualify for a financial responsibility exemption.

You can also meet the financial responsibility standard by doing one of these things:

Posting a $50,000 bond with the Tennessee Department of Revenue

Making a $50,000 deposit with the Tennessee Department of Revenue

Qualifying as a self-insured driver

However, the majority of drivers meet the requirement by purchasing insurance coverage.

Bodily injury liability coverage

The bodily injury liability portion of your insurance policy covers injuries or deaths that you or someone else driving your car cause to others in an auto accident.[2]

If you choose to prove financial responsibility by purchasing car insurance, you must get a minimum of $25,000 in coverage for each injury or death per accident and a minimum of $50,000 in coverage for all injuries or deaths in an accident.

Property damage liability coverage

The property damage liability coverage portion of a policy covers damage that you or someone else driving your car causes to another person’s vehicle or property, such as a building, fence, or utility pole.

If you choose to prove financial responsibility by purchasing car insurance, you must get minimum coverage of $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.