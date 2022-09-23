Tennessee requires drivers to prove financial responsibility, which can include buying bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The Volunteer State is known for its whisky, the city of Nashville, and some of the best barbeque you’ll find anywhere. Lesser known, but also appreciated, is the fact that Tennessee residents pay car insurance rates well below the national average.
You might enjoy the lower rates, but keep in mind that if you purchase car insurance at only the state’s minimum required amount of liability coverage and cause an accident that results in more than $25,000 worth of property damage, you could find yourself financially liable for the remaining amount.
Tennessee car insurance requirements
If you’re a driver in Tennessee, you must be able to show proof of financial responsibility if you’re involved in a car accident.[1] This proof often means buying and maintaining a car insurance policy that meets the state’s minimum requirements.
In Tennessee, those requirements call for buying a minimum amount of bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage.
Here are the required minimums:
$25,000 bodily injury for each injury or death per accident
$50,000 bodily injury for total injuries or deaths per accident
$25,000 for property damage per accident
Tennessee is an at-fault state. This means that a driver who’s determined to be at fault for a car accident is financially responsible for damages and injuries arising from the accident.
In some cases, you may be able to qualify for a financial responsibility exemption.
You can also meet the financial responsibility standard by doing one of these things:
Posting a $50,000 bond with the Tennessee Department of Revenue
Making a $50,000 deposit with the Tennessee Department of Revenue
Qualifying as a self-insured driver
However, the majority of drivers meet the requirement by purchasing insurance coverage.
Bodily injury liability coverage
The bodily injury liability portion of your insurance policy covers injuries or deaths that you or someone else driving your car cause to others in an auto accident.[2]
If you choose to prove financial responsibility by purchasing car insurance, you must get a minimum of $25,000 in coverage for each injury or death per accident and a minimum of $50,000 in coverage for all injuries or deaths in an accident.
Property damage liability coverage
The property damage liability coverage portion of a policy covers damage that you or someone else driving your car causes to another person’s vehicle or property, such as a building, fence, or utility pole.
If you choose to prove financial responsibility by purchasing car insurance, you must get minimum coverage of $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.
Tennessee Automobile Insurance Plan
The Tennessee Automobile Insurance Plan provides nonprofit car insurance for high-risk drivers who aren’t able to obtain coverage through the traditional insurance marketplace. To be eligible, you must hold a valid Tennessee driver’s license and valid Tennessee vehicle registration.
State law requires all insurance companies licensed to sell auto liability insurance in Tennessee to participate in the plan.
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Tennessee?
Under Tennessee law, drivers who opt to buy car insurance to prove financial responsibility need to buy bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. This is called liability-only coverage.
No other kinds of coverage are required.
In some cases, though, you might need to purchase full-coverage insurance, which costs more than liability-only coverage. Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage as well as comprehensive and collision coverage.
In Tennessee, liability-only coverage averages $78 per month, and the average monthly cost of full-coverage insurance is $176, according to Insurify data.
If you finance your vehicle with a car loan or you lease a car, the lender typically requires you to carry comprehensive and collision coverage. Some insurers also suggest purchasing comprehensive and collision coverage to protect yourself from financial loss in the event of an accident.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Tennessee
Liability-only car insurance in Tennessee costs an average of $78 a month, according to Insurify data.
This type of coverage features two parts: bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Bodily injury liability coverage pays for the medical bills, legal fees, and other costs for the other person when you cause an accident.
Property damage liability helps pay for damage you cause to someone else’s vehicle or property.
The table below gives you a look at the cheapest car insurance companies and pricier car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in the state of Tennessee.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
22
USAA
26
GEICO
29
Travelers
30
Auto-Owners
30
Erie
32
Mile Auto
39
Allstate
40
Farmers
44
Safeco
47
Nationwide
54
Progressive
59
Chubb
63
Midvale Home & Auto
71
Dairyland
72
National General
72
State Auto
78
Liberty Mutual
79
Elephant
84
Direct Auto
90
GAINSCO
103
The General
120
Bristol West
145
Foremost
153
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Tennessee
In Tennessee, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $176 per month, according to Insurify data.
In addition to bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage, full-coverage car insurance features comprehensive and collision coverage.
Collision coverage pays for repair bills if you cause an accident that damages someone else’s vehicle or property. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car caused by fire, theft, vandalism, fallen tree limbs, and similar non-collision incidents.
The table below gives you a look at the cheapest car insurance companies and pricier car insurance companies for full-coverage car insurance in the state of Tennessee.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
46
USAA
55
GEICO
60
Auto-Owners
63
Erie
68
Mile Auto
69
Travelers
78
Allstate
85
Farmers
92
Safeco
100
Nationwide
110
Progressive
123
Midvale Home & Auto
124
Chubb
132
Elephant
133
Liberty Mutual
162
State Auto
165
National General
166
The General
201
Direct Auto
202
Dairyland
202
GAINSCO
272
Foremost
289
Bristol West
351
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Tennessee
In Tennessee, a law enforcement officer can require you to supply proof of car insurance during a traffic stop or after a car accident.[3] The penalties for driving without proof of insurance (or without proof of financial responsibility) can include:
Conviction of a Class C misdemeanor: This is punishable only by a fine of up to $300.
Suspension of your driver’s license: Reinstatement of your license requires you to pay a $65 fee and pass the Tennessee driver’s license exam.
$25 “coverage failure” fee: If the state can’t verify that you have auto liability insurance, it could charge you this fee.
$100 “coverage failure” fee: If you don’t provide proof of auto liability insurance within 30 days of being notified of failure to carry coverage, you could face an additional $100 fee. In addition, the state may suspend your motor vehicle registration.
Vehicle towing: A law enforcement officer can order your car to be towed if you fail to come up with proof of financial responsibility, but only if they work for an agency that spells out towing procedures.
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
While liability coverage meets state-mandated minimum requirements, you may want to augment your coverage with some additional options, including:
Comprehensive coverage
This coverage pays to fix your car if it’s damaged in a non-collision incident, such as a fire, theft, vandalism, or run-in with an animal. When you buy or lease a car, your lender may require you to carry comprehensive coverage.
Collision coverage
This coverage pays to fix your car if it’s damaged in a crash involving another vehicle or an object. When you buy or lease a car, your lender may require you to carry collision coverage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage pays for repairs or injuries resulting from a crash involving an at-fault uninsured driver or an underinsured driver.
Medical payments coverage
This coverage pays for medical bills or funeral expenses for you and others who fall under your policy when you’re involved in a traffic accident, regardless of who’s at fault. In some states, this coverage is known as personal injury protection (PIP).
Tennessee car insurance requirements FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure the best rates in Tennessee? Consult the answers below.
Is car insurance required in Tennessee?
The Tennessee Financial Responsibility Law mandates that you be financially responsible in the event of a car wreck unless you qualify for an exemption. The simplest, most common way to comply with this state law is to purchase auto liability insurance coverage.
Is it illegal to drive in Tennessee without insurance?
It‘s illegal to drive in Tennessee if you don’t comply with the state’s financial responsibility law, which typically involves carrying car insurance. You face a $300 fine and suspension of your driver’s license if you break the financial responsibility law, among other penalties.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Tennessee?
Technically, you don’t need car insurance to register a car in Tennessee. However, you must show proof of financial responsibility to register a car and drive without insurance. You can do this by posting a $50,000 bond or making a $50,000 deposit with the Tennessee Department of Revenue. Also, you may be able to qualify as a self-insured driver.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Tennessee?
Car insurance in Tennessee follows the car, not the driver. Therefore, if a relative or friend drives your car, your insurance policy will cover them.