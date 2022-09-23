What is SR-22 insurance in Michigan, and when do you need it?

In Michigan, all drivers must have auto insurance to operate a vehicle. Policies must meet certain criteria, including personal injury protection, property protection insurance, and bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. This same set of requirements applies to SR-22 coverage as well.[1]

“If you need an SR-22, you’ll need to carry the minimum insurance limits required by Michigan law,” says Ashley Jantovsky, a licensed insurance agent and founder of Perfect Price Insurance Agency in Livonia, Michigan.

While a standard auto insurance policy provides proof of insurance via an insurance card, the SR-22 policy takes it a step further. You must file an SR-22 form with the state when required. It’s proof that your coverage meets minimum insurance requirements to protect yourself and others in the event of a car accident.

You’ll only need an SR-22 in specific situations. For example, you might need this type of coverage after committing certain driving infractions, like driving while intoxicated or accumulating too many points on your license. The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) can require you to carry SR-22 coverage to reinstate your driving privileges.[2]

Important Information You could face a longer license suspension period or additional legal consequences if you don’t follow through with the necessary SR-22 requirements. For help, reach out to Michigan’s Road to Restoration program. It’s a free clinic that connects you with staff members or volunteer attorneys who can walk you through the necessary steps to reinstate your driver’s license.[3]

How can you get an SR-22 in Michigan?

Since an SR-22 isn’t a specific insurance type, you don’t need a special policy. However, insurance companies consider drivers who need an SR-22 as high risk, so finding coverage can be challenging.

But first, you need to know whether you need an SR-22. Your online SOS account can give you the status of your license. Once you log in, you can check whether you’re eligible for license reinstatement and what requirements you need to meet. If you don’t have online access, you can request a reinstatement hearing by mail or visit an SOS office in person.[4]

Once you understand what you need, you can start looking for coverage. Auto insurance companies don’t always offer SR-22 coverage, so you’ll need to ask for it specifically. Due to the higher risk, insurers typically charge higher rates, so affordability can be a problem. Comparing quotes and policy options from several companies can help you find the right fit.

“Though you can definitely expect to pay more than someone without an SR-22 requirement, there are still ways of building a budget-friendly auto policy without sacrificing coverage,” says Jantovsky. “Discounts like bundling, participation in telematics programs, paid-in-full, and advanced quoting are all creative ways to keep your rates low.”

How long is an SR-22 required in Michigan?

Discovering that you need SR-22 insurance in Michigan is just the beginning. You must also find out how long to keep the coverage in place.

“Typically, the length of time a driver must carry an SR-22 will depend on the conviction, but the average tends to be around three years,” says Jantovsky.

Factors like the type of driving offense, history of driving violations, and failure to comply with insurance requirements can extend the duration of an SR-22 in Michigan. To understand the timeline and meet your obligations, you should ask how long you’ll need coverage.