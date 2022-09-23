Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
An OWI or other serious traffic violation can result in court fees, fines, and the requirement for SR-22 insurance for Michigan drivers. If you need SR-22 insurance, you might worry about the cost. That’s understandable because premiums with an SR-22 are often higher than standard car insurance. But affordable options for SR-22 insurance in Michigan are available.
Here’s what you should know about SR-22 insurance in the Wolverine State.
Datos Breves
An SR-22 isn’t an insurance policy. It’s a form verifying that your insurance coverage meets the state’s minimum requirements, and it can help you get your driving privileges back.
Getting affordable SR-22 insurance in Michigan can be challenging, but comparing quotes and exploring discounts can help lower the costs.
The typical duration of SR-22 coverage is approximately three years, though it may vary based on the specific offense or conviction.
What is SR-22 insurance in Michigan, and when do you need it?
In Michigan, all drivers must have auto insurance to operate a vehicle. Policies must meet certain criteria, including personal injury protection, property protection insurance, and bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. This same set of requirements applies to SR-22 coverage as well.[1]
“If you need an SR-22, you’ll need to carry the minimum insurance limits required by Michigan law,” says Ashley Jantovsky, a licensed insurance agent and founder of Perfect Price Insurance Agency in Livonia, Michigan.
While a standard auto insurance policy provides proof of insurance via an insurance card, the SR-22 policy takes it a step further. You must file an SR-22 form with the state when required. It’s proof that your coverage meets minimum insurance requirements to protect yourself and others in the event of a car accident.
You’ll only need an SR-22 in specific situations. For example, you might need this type of coverage after committing certain driving infractions, like driving while intoxicated or accumulating too many points on your license. The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) can require you to carry SR-22 coverage to reinstate your driving privileges.[2]
Important Information
You could face a longer license suspension period or additional legal consequences if you don’t follow through with the necessary SR-22 requirements.
For help, reach out to Michigan’s Road to Restoration program. It’s a free clinic that connects you with staff members or volunteer attorneys who can walk you through the necessary steps to reinstate your driver’s license.[3]
How can you get an SR-22 in Michigan?
Since an SR-22 isn’t a specific insurance type, you don’t need a special policy. However, insurance companies consider drivers who need an SR-22 as high risk, so finding coverage can be challenging.
But first, you need to know whether you need an SR-22. Your online SOS account can give you the status of your license. Once you log in, you can check whether you’re eligible for license reinstatement and what requirements you need to meet. If you don’t have online access, you can request a reinstatement hearing by mail or visit an SOS office in person.[4]
Once you understand what you need, you can start looking for coverage. Auto insurance companies don’t always offer SR-22 coverage, so you’ll need to ask for it specifically. Due to the higher risk, insurers typically charge higher rates, so affordability can be a problem. Comparing quotes and policy options from several companies can help you find the right fit.
“Though you can definitely expect to pay more than someone without an SR-22 requirement, there are still ways of building a budget-friendly auto policy without sacrificing coverage,” says Jantovsky. “Discounts like bundling, participation in telematics programs, paid-in-full, and advanced quoting are all creative ways to keep your rates low.”
How long is an SR-22 required in Michigan?
Discovering that you need SR-22 insurance in Michigan is just the beginning. You must also find out how long to keep the coverage in place.
“Typically, the length of time a driver must carry an SR-22 will depend on the conviction, but the average tends to be around three years,” says Jantovsky.
Factors like the type of driving offense, history of driving violations, and failure to comply with insurance requirements can extend the duration of an SR-22 in Michigan. To understand the timeline and meet your obligations, you should ask how long you’ll need coverage.
How much is SR-22 insurance in Michigan?
Drivers can expect an average monthly payment of $173 for a Michigan SR-22 policy. Compared to the average price of $141 for liability-only coverage, the high-risk policy costs about 23% more. However, your cost might be more or less depending on where you live, the insurer you choose, and the vehicle you drive.[5]
Additionally, your circumstances, including age, marital status, driving record, and coverage level, can also affect the overall cost. It’s crucial to reach out to several car insurance companies to get quotes and compare policy options, especially considering the high price tag of SR-22 coverage.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Michigan
The most important information to know when shopping for SR-22 coverage is that prices can vary greatly between insurers. USAA has the cheapest SR-22 insurance in Michigan, while State Farm is a lot more expensive. Liberty Mutual and Midvale Home & Auto top the list as the most expensive for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
76
128
USAA
77
129
Chubb
83
141
Safeco
106
168
GEICO
115
196
Progressive
144
213
Nationwide
154
262
State Farm
158
266
Direct Auto
173
353
Liberty Mutual
176
317
Travelers
182
308
Bristol West
213
370
Cheapest insurance companies in Michigan with SR-22 by city
Insurance premiums can vary significantly between different insurers and ZIP codes, even within the same city. Ann Arbor has some of the cheapest rates for SR-22 drivers in Michigan, whereas Detroit prices are more expensive. Drivers typically find the best deals with Auto-Owners. However, USAA and Chubb also offer competitive policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
City Name
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Cost: Liability Only
Ann Arbor
Auto-Owners
61
Ann Arbor
USAA
62
Ann Arbor
Chubb
67
Ann Arbor
Safeco
77
Ann Arbor
GEICO
93
Detroit
Auto-Owners
107
Detroit
USAA
108
Detroit
Chubb
116
Ann Arbor
Progressive
118
Ann Arbor
Nationwide
124
Ann Arbor
State Farm
127
Detroit
Safeco
135
Ann Arbor
Direct Auto
139
Ann Arbor
Travelers
147
Ann Arbor
Liberty Mutual
150
Detroit
GEICO
164
Ann Arbor
Bristol West
171
Detroit
Progressive
206
Detroit
Nationwide
218
Detroit
State Farm
222
Detroit
Direct Auto
243
Detroit
Travelers
258
Detroit
Liberty Mutual
260
Detroit
Bristol West
298
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Michigan
When you need SR-22 insurance, it can show up on your driving record, which sets you up to pay high rates now and in the future. You’ll need to carry it for up to three years, so you can expect more expensive premiums for at least that long — but the higher rates can stick with you for even longer.
For instance, Michigan requires you to wait five years before asking to expunge a first-time OWI offense from your record. However, removing the criminal conviction doesn’t guarantee the state will remove it from your driving record, so you may not get a break in car insurance premiums right away.[6]
But don’t lose hope. If you have an SR-22 certificate, you have a few options to lower your insurance rates. Here are some strategies to consider:
Practice safe driving habits. It’s no secret that safe drivers pay less for car insurance. Focus on following traffic laws to improve your driving history to qualify for cheaper rates.
Take a driver education course. Completing a driver education course could make you eligible for policy discounts from your insurance company. As a bonus, you can gain valuable knowledge and skills to make yourself a safer driver.
Maintain continuous coverage. Gaps in insurance coverage are a red flag to insurers, often leading to higher premiums. Plus, you could face penalties and fines if you let your SR-22 policy lapse.
Compare insurance quotes. Insurance companies can charge very different rates for the same type of coverage. It’s possible to get a more affordable quote from a different insurer as time passes and your driving record improves.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Michigan?
In most cases, drivers need to maintain SR-22 coverage for three years. However, the length can vary depending on the driving offense, the conviction, and why the state required you to have it in the first place.
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Michigan?
You must maintain SR-22 coverage as long as the state requires you to have it. Once your SR-22’s required duration expires, you can get rid of it. The safest way to get rid of an SR-22 is to first verify with the SOS that the mandated time has passed.
What happens to your SR-22 in Michigan if you move?
Moving out of Michigan doesn’t exempt you from the SR-22 requirement. Even if you relocate, you must maintain your SR-22 until you fulfill the requirements. If you plan to move, Michigan’s Road to Restoration program can help you navigate the requirements.
Do you need an SR-22 in Michigan if you don’t have a car?
The state can require an SR-22 filing even if you don’t own a car. In this situation, you may need to purchase a nonowner policy and ask about an operator’s certificate. An operator’s certificate can get you the necessary SR-22 coverage and meet the requirements to get back on the road.
