About Mary's expertise

Mary Beth Eastman is a freelance writer and researcher specializing in insurance and other personal finance topics for consumers. She holds a BS in Journalism from Bowling Green State University, and worked for more than a decade as an editor in daily news before pivoting to freelance. Her work has appeared in outlets including U.S. News and World Report, Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal, and many others.

Mary Beth lives in the greater Pittsburgh area; when she‘s not writing, you'll find her walking her rescue dog, Charley, or kicking back with an episode of prestige television.