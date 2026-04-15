About Timothy's expertise

Timothy Moore is a personal finance writer covering insurance, credit, loans, taxes, and banking. As a Certified Financial Education Instructor, Timothy simplifies complex financial topics to help everyday Americans make better decisions about insurance, budgets, and credit usage.

Timothy has covered personal finance, including automotive, home, pet, and life insurance, for 15 years. You can find his work on sites such as USA Today, TIME, Forbes, Business Insider, Credible, LendingTree, LendEDU, and The Penny Hoarder, as well as with insurers, banks, and lenders such as Kin, SoFi, Chime, and New American Funding. Timothy also serves as the editorial director of a niche travel magazine (print and digital).