Shawn Powers

About Shawn's expertise
Shawn leads Insurify’s agency team to grow sales through digital insurance agents and support an ever-expanding book of business. With more than 20 years in the insurance industry, Shawn has held numerous positions, including vice president of sales and operations for Answer Financial.
Shawn joined Insurify in 2020.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here