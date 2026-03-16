Theo Kokkinas

About Theo's expertise

As general manager of Compare.com, Theo focuses on leveraging data and innovation to grow the brand. Theo drives product strategy and P&L for Compare.com.

He joined Insurify in 2025. Throughout his career, Theo has helped grow brands of different maturities and across multiple industries. He led performance marketing and growth at PayPal, Instacart, Chewy, KAYAK, and more. Theo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Manchester.