Mike Hanrahan

About Mike's expertise
Mike runs retention at Insurify, leading product, email, and SMS initiatives to keep users engaged.
Before joining Insurify, Mike ran Wayfair’s email channel in both the U.S. and Canada, and later led an internal consulting team. He began his career in finance and found his passion in customer engagement. Mike has a bachelor’s degree from Boston College.
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Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here