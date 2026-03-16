Aleks Safarova

About Aleks's expertise
Leading design and creative at Insurify, Aleks helps shape the company’s global user experience, design systems, and creative strategy.
With 12-plus years of experience across travel and consumer tech, she previously served as KAYAK’s vice president of product design. Aleks has also held design roles at Drift, Macy’s, T. Rowe Price, and other organizations. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art and an executive MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here