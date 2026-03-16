Nathaniel Rice

About Nathaniel's expertise
Nate oversees all legal and regulatory affairs for Insurify, working as a strategic adviser to the executive leadership team. His commitment to transforming legal functions into high-impact strategic partnerships helps accelerate Insurify’s innovation and growth while mitigating risk.
Before joining Insurify in 2025, Nate provided in-house corporate counsel to KAYAK and held counseling roles at top companies like OpenTable, The Elevated Companies, and McNeil, Gray and Rice. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and earned his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here