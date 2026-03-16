Kristen Selinger

About Kristen's expertise
Kristen drives growth in new areas for Insurify. With more than a decade of experience helping businesses grow through new initiatives and partnerships, she joined Insurify in February 2025.
She formerly led global product partnerships at OpenTable and business development at KAYAK. She holds a finance degree from the University of Notre Dame.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here