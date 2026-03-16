Konstantin Halachev

About Konstantin's expertise

Konstantin plays a double role at Insurify, leading engineering and data science while running the company’s Bulgaria engineering organization. With 15-plus years of building machine learning platforms across insurance, travel, and life sciences, he knows how to architect AI systems that make real-time decisions.

Before Insurify, Konstantin steered the architecture of Skyscanner’s machine-learning infrastructure, providing millions of travelers with personalized experiences. He has a Ph.D. in bioinformatics from the Max Planck Institute in Germany, where his research focused on statistical analysis of the epigenome.