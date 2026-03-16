Hayden Broberg

About Hayden's expertise
Hayden spearheads the development of Insurify’s property and casualty insurance marketplace. With over a decade of experience in fintech and insurtech, she builds Insurify’s carrier and partnership network.
Hayden first joined Insurify in 2017 as director of partnerships, before stepping into a lead business development role at Capital One. She returned to Insurify in early 2025. Hayden has a bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College and mentors with BUILD Boston.
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Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here