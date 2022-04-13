Travelers Renters Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?
Updated April 13, 2022
Reading time: 6 minutes
Travelers is one of the biggest insurance providers in the U.S., and it’s most well-known for its car and home insurance options. The insurance company offers coverage in every state, and its policy premiums cost around the national average.
If you’re looking for peace of mind regarding your personal belongings, a Travelers policy can help protect them from property damage, theft, and loss. Like all renters plan providers, Travelers’ insurance coverage has its strengths and weaknesses. Keep reading to see if a Travelers policy is the best option for you.
Travelers is a Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance provider with a staggering 165+ years in the insurance industry. It’s a top insurance competitor, offering a ton of basic and additional coverage options for customers.
In addition to renters insurance, Travelers offers homeowners insurance, auto insurance, umbrella insurance (broad-coverage liability coverage ), and several other types of coverage. If you’re thinking of getting multiple policies through Travelers, you could receive a bundling discount.
Depending on where you live, Travelers renters insurance can offer basic coverage for your belongings in addition to covering medical costs for guests injured in your home. A Travelers policy can even cover some home improvements.
Travelers renters insurance coverage is customizable, and the options available to you will depend on where you live and other data about yourself. In general, a renters insurance plan will offer:
Personal property coverage: This covers property damage, loss, and theft. Personal property protection from Travelers can cover damage from:
Fire
Lightning
Windstorms
Hail
Explosions
Smoke
Vandalism
Personal liability coverage: This helps you pay legal costs and damages if there’s an insurance claim against you or you’re sued. The minimum coverage is usually $100,000.
Housing improvements: Up to 10 percent of your property coverage can be used to repair or replace improvements. This coverage can also be used for improvements your property manager makes at your expense if the improvements are for damages covered by your policy.
Medical payment coverage: If a covered accident causes bodily injury to your guests or visitors, this coverage will typically cover up to $1,000 in medical payments. This coverage might also extend outside your home, such as if your pet bites someone on a walk.
In addition to the standard coverages above, Travelers offers additional coverage such as:
Contents replacement cost: This will cover the cost of replacing your property, as opposed to offering you a payout with a deduction for depreciation.
Valuable items insurance: This optional coverage protects valuable items like jewelry, musical instruments, computers, artwork, and collectibles.
The Travelers renters insurance discounts available to you can vary. Residents in each state will have access to certain discounts, and individual eligibility plays a factor, too.
However, Travelers offers common discounts for policyholders with:
Multiple bundled Travelers policies
Home security systems
Fire protective devices like smoke detectors and sprinkler systems
Smart home monitoring technologies
Loss-free history (not filing claims)
The best way to know if you qualify for a discount is to speak to a Travelers insurance representative. Each rep is knowledgeable about the discounts in their area and what it takes to qualify.
Travelers offers customizable coverage options across the country. The policy options available to you will depend on where you live.
The best way to know the options in your area is to request a quote. You can request your quote on the Travelers website, or you can use an online comparison tool to compare Travelers to other options in your ZIP code.
Travelers’ financial strength ratings, which demonstrate whether ratings organizations believe the company can meet its financial obligations, are high across the board. Travelers’ current ratings stand as follows:
A.M. Best: superior ability to meet ongoing insurance obligations
Fitch: very high credit quality and very low default risk
Moody’s: high quality and subject to low credit risk
S&P Global Ratings: very strong capacity to meet financial commitments
High determinations from ratings providers are a good indicator that an insurance company can be trusted to pay what’s owed through its policies. With its scores, it’s no wonder Travelers has been around for so many years.
|A.M. Best
|A++
|Fitch
|AA
|Moody’s
|Aa2
|S&P Global Ratings
|AA
Checking online reviews is one of the best ways to get an idea of what your experience will be when you buy a new product. The same is true for purchasing renters insurance.
The Consumer Affairs website lists several Travelers renters insurance reviews, ultimately giving the company a 3.6/5 rating. Many positive reviews mention a speedy resolution process for claims, an easy-to-navigate website, and a low-stress customer experience.
June, a happy customer from Boise, Idaho, was happy with the result of her claim in 2020 when an overflowed bathtub caused extensive water damage.
“Travelers came through in a very rapid manner and, frankly, was the easiest part of the restoration process,” June said. “I am ready to switch all my properties to Travelers.”
Less enthusiastic reviews made it to the Better Business Bureau’s website, where the company has a 1.18/5 rating, although it’s worth noting that customers reviewed the homeowners and auto insurance. Common complaints mention lengthy claims processes involving multiple Travelers representatives, unexpected roadblocks when attempting to file a claim, and even dishonesty from claims adjusters.
One such review from Joe V. earlier this year claimed that storm damage to his home was classified incorrectly.
“They claimed it was normal wear and tear,” Joe said. “What good is insurance if when you need it and if it should be covered, yet they come up with some excuse to not pay.”
Overall, the reviews seem to skew very positive or negative, with few in between.
Pricing for renters insurance can range greatly, depending on where you live and how much coverage you’re looking for. However, knowing the average costs of coverage can help you determine if you’re getting a fair deal for a renters policy.
The average monthly cost for a Travelers renters insurance premium is $17 a month, or $204 yearly. This is a few dollars cheaper than the U.S. national average of $19 per month.
With a Travelers plan, you’ll also be able to select a deductible amount that fits your budget. Keep in mind that the lower the deductible is, the higher your monthly costs will be.
Overall, Travelers insurance has several coverage options that should make it easy to find what you’re looking for. The company also has high ratings from credit rating providers, meaning it’s more likely to be able to support the claims that its customers submit.
Another major benefit to Travelers customers is the ability to purchase insurance that will cover the cost of replacing items instead of deducting the depreciation amount from a claim payout. This is a huge benefit for customers because it allows them to replace damaged items more easily.
Also, the rate of a policy premium is just below the national average, meaning you won’t pay too much for a plan.
The biggest negative for Travelers insurance lies in the reviews from customers. Many negative reviews cite dishonest representatives who unfairly denied claims or provided conflicting information. Numerous reviews say customer service can be difficult to work with.
Travelers is one of the biggest home and auto insurance providers in the country, so you’ll likely receive a similar standard of service as with other big national insurance providers. With larger providers, though, it’s important to understand for yourself what’s covered and what isn’t since representatives might not dedicate as much time to explaining the details to you.
Overall, the average rates of a policy are fair, and the coverage can be quite extensive if you’re willing to pay a bit more. If those are your top priorities, then it’s worth considering Travelers renters insurance.
Getting a quote for a Travelers renters insurance policy is quick and easy! Just visit travelers.com, and enter the type of insurance you’re looking for and your ZIP code on the home page. You can also receive a quote by phone at 1 (866) 231-0625.
If you’re looking to compare multiple options at once, try an online comparison tool! A comparison site like Insurify.com will help you find the best plan for your budget and coverage needs.
Travelers offers several discounts similar to those you’ll find with many other renters insurance companies. These include safety-related discounts for having a home security system or fire alarm and sprinklers. There’s also a discount for bundling your coverage with Travelers, as well as one for not filing any claims for a while.
Whether you should buy Travelers renters insurance will depend on what coverage you’re looking for. If your priority is affordable coverage or having several additional coverages that you can add to a basic policy, Travelers could be a good option for you.
Travelers is one of many insurers offering renters insurance for prices around the national average. While Travelers has its benefits, it also has to contend with the negative reviews it has accumulated online.
Even if you’re considering a policy from Travelers, it’s important to compare your options and make sure you’re finding an affordable plan with the coverage you need. Start comparing your options now to protect your property for the future.
