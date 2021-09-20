Walker’s Paradise: The 20 Safest Cities for Pedestrians in 2021

This fall, many Americans are returning to their daily commutes. While commuting by foot is a nerve-wracking experience in some places, pedestrians in these cities walk on the safest streets in the country.

School is officially back in session for students across the nation. Though concerns over the shifting landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic are delaying returns to in-person learning in some areas of the country, many students are headed back to the classroom for the first time in well over a year.

Of course, this means that the daily commute to school is back as well. While busing remains the most common mode of school transportation, walking to school offers a refreshing, COVID-safe alternative for those who are able. Unfortunately, traffic conditions on many U.S. city streets pose risks to pedestrians of all ages, especially children. Dangerous streets often feature too few crosswalks and speed limits that are too high for the surrounding population density, making the streets less navigable for pedestrians.

Some cities, however, are committed to making city streets less risky for pedestrians through direct community engagement and improved street design. Community initiatives like National Walk to School Day, which specifically focuses on students, encourage both physical activity and pedestrian safety. To celebrate back-to-school season in 2021, the data science team at Insurify poured through its database of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the safest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S.