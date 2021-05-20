InsightsdelimiterMost Patriotic Cities Awards 2021

Insurify’s 2021 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

Published May 20, 2021

Reading time: 2 minutes

This award honors the communities whose citizens have set an honorable example in selfless service to their nation.

As a nation, it’s important to commemorate those who have dedicated their lives to the defense of their fellow citizens. From California to the New York island, there is no shortage of courageous individuals across the nation. As of 2020, there are 1.3 million active-duty military personnel in the U.S., according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

To honor those who have risked their lives in service for our country, the research team at Insurify crunched the numbers to determine the most patriotic city in each state. These cities are home to the greatest share of active service members and veterans in their respective states, who have gone above and beyond in dedication to our nation’s ideals.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2021 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

The research team at Insurify, an auto and home insurance comparison site, referred to their database of over 4 million insurance applications to select the most patriotic city in each state. When applying for car insurance, drivers disclose whether they or any other driver on their policy are an active service member or a veteran, in addition to their city and state of residence. The communities with the greatest proportion of active military personnel and veterans were identified as the most patriotic city for their respective states.

America’s Most Patriotic Cities, 2021

One community in each state with the greatest share of active service members and veterans was selected as one of the Most Patriotic Cities in America. These are the cities that have demonstrated exceptional support for members of their community in the armed forces.

Winners of Insurify’s 2021 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

Alabama: Ozark

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Sun City West

Arkansas: Maumelle

California: Twentynine Palms

Colorado: Peyton

Connecticut: Groton

Delaware: Dover

Florida: Atlantic Beach

Georgia: Fort Stewart

Hawaii: Ewa Beach

Idaho: Mountain Home

Illinois: Normal

Indiana: Greenfield

Iowa: Ankeny

Kansas: Junction City

Kentucky: Fort Campbell

Louisiana: Bossier City

Maine: Bangor

Maryland: Lexington Park

Massachusetts: Haverhill

Michigan: Adrian

Minnesota: Saint Cloud

Mississippi: Biloxi

Missouri: Dexter

Montana: Great Falls

Nebraska: Bellevue

Nevada: North Las Vegas

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Sicklerville

New Mexico: Alamogordo

New York: Bay Shore

North Carolina: Fort Bragg

North Dakota: Minot

Ohio: Fairborn

Oklahoma: Lawton

Oregon: Hermiston

Pennsylvania: McKeesport

Rhode Island: Warwick

South Carolina: Beaufort

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Clarksville

Texas: Fort Bliss

Utah: Brigham City

Virginia: Vero Beach

Washington: Lacey

West Virginia: Youngstown

Wisconsin: La Crosse

Wyoming: Worcester

