Insurify’s 2021 Most Patriotic Cities Awards
Published May 20, 2021
Reading time: 2 minutes
This award honors the communities whose citizens have set an honorable example in selfless service to their nation.
As a nation, it’s important to commemorate those who have dedicated their lives to the defense of their fellow citizens. From California to the New York island, there is no shortage of courageous individuals across the nation. As of 2020, there are 1.3 million active-duty military personnel in the U.S., according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
To honor those who have risked their lives in service for our country, the research team at Insurify crunched the numbers to determine the most patriotic city in each state. These cities are home to the greatest share of active service members and veterans in their respective states, who have gone above and beyond in dedication to our nation’s ideals.
The research team at Insurify, an auto and home insurance comparison site, referred to their database of over 4 million insurance applications to select the most patriotic city in each state. When applying for car insurance, drivers disclose whether they or any other driver on their policy are an active service member or a veteran, in addition to their city and state of residence. The communities with the greatest proportion of active military personnel and veterans were identified as the most patriotic city for their respective states.
One community in each state with the greatest share of active service members and veterans was selected as one of the Most Patriotic Cities in America. These are the cities that have demonstrated exceptional support for members of their community in the armed forces.
Alabama: Ozark
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Sun City West
Arkansas: Maumelle
California: Twentynine Palms
Colorado: Peyton
Connecticut: Groton
Delaware: Dover
Florida: Atlantic Beach
Georgia: Fort Stewart
Hawaii: Ewa Beach
Idaho: Mountain Home
Illinois: Normal
Indiana: Greenfield
Iowa: Ankeny
Kansas: Junction City
Kentucky: Fort Campbell
Louisiana: Bossier City
Maine: Bangor
Maryland: Lexington Park
Massachusetts: Haverhill
Michigan: Adrian
Minnesota: Saint Cloud
Mississippi: Biloxi
Missouri: Dexter
Montana: Great Falls
Nebraska: Bellevue
Nevada: North Las Vegas
New Hampshire: Nashua
New Jersey: Sicklerville
New Mexico: Alamogordo
New York: Bay Shore
North Carolina: Fort Bragg
North Dakota: Minot
Ohio: Fairborn
Oklahoma: Lawton
Oregon: Hermiston
Pennsylvania: McKeesport
Rhode Island: Warwick
South Carolina: Beaufort
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Clarksville
Texas: Fort Bliss
Utah: Brigham City
Virginia: Vero Beach
Washington: Lacey
West Virginia: Youngstown
Wisconsin: La Crosse
Wyoming: Worcester
