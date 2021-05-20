Insurify’s 2021 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

This award honors the communities whose citizens have set an honorable example in selfless service to their nation.

As a nation, it’s important to commemorate those who have dedicated their lives to the defense of their fellow citizens. From California to the New York island, there is no shortage of courageous individuals across the nation. As of 2020, there are 1.3 million active-duty military personnel in the U.S., according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

To honor those who have risked their lives in service for our country, the research team at Insurify crunched the numbers to determine the most patriotic city in each state. These cities are home to the greatest share of active service members and veterans in their respective states, who have gone above and beyond in dedication to our nation’s ideals.