The Car Models with the Most DUIs in 2021

10 Car Models with the Most DUIs, 2021

10. BMW 7-Series

Drivers reporting a DUI: 38.5 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $86,800

MPG: 22 city / 29 highway

The BMW 7-Series, touted as BMW’s flagship sedan, is fit for drivers with a flair for the luxurious. With high-performance quality and a comfy interior, drivers of the BMW 7-Series are evidently more prone than average to getting behind the wheel when under the influence. With 38.5 out of 1,000 drivers reporting at least one DUI on record, BMW 7-Series drivers are 2x as likely to drive drunk than the average driver.

9. Audi A4 allroad

Drivers reporting a DUI: 39.0 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $45,500

MPG: 24 city / 30 highway

The Audi A4 allroad may be the epitome of “luxury meets adventure”, but it appears that A4 allroad drivers’ penchant for the bold also applies to their higher likelihood to get behind the wheel inebriated. Audi A4 allroad drivers are cited for DUIs 105% more often than the average driver, placing this luxury wagon ninth in the rankings.

8. Jaguar S-Type

Drivers reporting a DUI: 41.9 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $49,000

MPG: 17 city / 26 highway

Jaguar vehicles are highly celebrated for their classic luxury feel and commanding presence on the roads. Although discontinued as of 2008, the S-Type model is no exception: the luxury sedan is well-loved for its excellent handling and power. The third luxury vehicle in the rankings, drivers of the Jaguar S-Type have the eighth highest DUI rate in the nation that exceeds the national average by 120%.

7. Chrysler Concorde

Drivers reporting a DUI: 42.0 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $23,480

MPG: 21 city / 29 highway

Known for its reliability, comfort, and sleek styling at an affordable price, the Chrysler Concorde is a practical choice for drivers on a budget. Despite being discontinued in 2004, Concordes are still making themselves known on the roads today. Chrysler Concorde drivers rack up DUIs at a rate that eclipses the national average by 121%, landing them seventh in the nation for their DUI rate.

6. BMW 2-Series

Drivers reporting a DUI: 42.6 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $35,700

MPG: 26 city / 35 highway

With powerhouse engines and dynamic handling, the BMW 2-Series is an apt choice for drivers looking for a compact performance vehicle that packs a punch. It’s also evidently a popular choice among drivers who drive drunk at elevated rates. Drivers of the BMW 2-Series have a DUI citation rate that’s 125% greater than the national average and the sixth-highest nationwide.

5. Acura Integra

Drivers reporting a DUI: 43.0 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $30,000

MPG: 25 city / 31 highway

The Acura Integra is hitting the roads once again with a much-anticipated relaunch in 2023; while the last new Integra came out over two decades ago, Acura is reviving the iconic sports car, much to the delight of nostalgic motor vehicle enthusiasts. Despite being off the market for the past twenty years, Integra drivers managed to find themselves in booze-induced traffic incidents significantly more often than the typical driver. 126% more Acura Integra drivers have at least one DUI citation on record compared to the national average, making this vehicle the fifth most DUI-prone in the nation.

4. Mazda3

Drivers reporting a DUI: 43.1 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $20,650

MPG: 28 city / 36 highway

Mazda3 owners are rightfully proud to drive a sedan that’s sleek, powerful, and budget-friendly. Unfortunately, these drivers also maintain the fourth-highest DUI rate in the nation. Despite earning the title of 2021 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the behavior of Mazda3 drivers leans more reckless than their vehicle may suggest, especially when it comes to getting behind the wheel while inebriated: Mazda3 drivers are cited for driving under the influence 2.3x more than the average driver.

3. Chevrolet Caprice

Drivers reporting a DUI: 43.3 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $19,110

MPG: 18 city / 26 highway

An oldie but a goodie, the Chevy Caprice was once the most popular car in America from the 1960’s through the early 1970’s. This classic full-sized automobile is a mainstay on U.S. roads even now, despite the fact that its last year of production was over a quarter of a century ago. Not only have Caprice drivers maintained their presence on the roads, but have racked up a pretty high DUI rate while at it: 43.3 out of 1,000 Caprice drivers have at least one DUI citation on record, a share that’s 128% greater than the national average.

2. Chevrolet Astro

Drivers reporting a DUI: 44.5 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $24,430

MPG: 16 city / 22 highway

The Chevrolet Astro is somewhat of an outlier in the rankings: it’s not a sleek sports car or luxury sedan, but a durable van with high towing capacity, used in many cases for commercial purposes. Although perhaps less fast and dynamic than the other cars in the rankings, Astro drivers still rack up DUIs at elevated rates, comparable to and even more than the drivers of the flashiest cars. 44.5 out of 1,000 Astro drivers report at least one DUI on record, a rate that exceeds the national average by 134% and lands them at second in the rankings.

1. GMC C1500

Drivers reporting a DUI: 46.2 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $30,000

MPG: 20 city / 30 highway

The vehicle topping the rankings is a repeat offender: not only did the GMC C1500 make the top ten for its drivers’ speeding violation rate, but it’s number one in the nation for their rate of DUIs. With a whopping 46.2 out of 1,000 drivers reporting at least one DUI on record, GMC C1500 drivers are pulled over for driving drunk 144% more frequently than the average motorist. This practical pickup may be sturdier and less flashy than the luxury sports cars that make up a good portion of the rankings, but GMC C1500 drivers make the impractical choice to drive while under the influence more often than drivers of any other vehicle in the country.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.