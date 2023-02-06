These Car Models Have the Most DUIs

Car models with the most DUIs in 2022

Wondering which cars have the most DUIs? We combed through our auto database to find out which makes and models are the most likely to be driven by someone under the influence.

10. Buick Lucerne

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 28.8 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $35,675

NHSTA overall safety rating: 3 / 5 stars

The Buick Lucerne has a DUI rate of 28.8 per 1,000 drivers, which ranks this model 10th on our list of the top 10 car models with the most DUIs. That means for every 1,000 Buick Lucerne vehicles, more than 28 are driven by someone who has gotten a DUI within the past seven years. For comparison, the national average DUI rate for all vehicles is 13.2 per 1,000.

Buick stopped making the Lucerne in 2011. During the years of this model's production, it didn’t receive the best safety ratings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gave the 2011 Buick Lucerne a safety rating of 3 out of 5 stars, with two-star ratings for the Overall Side Star Rating and Overall Side Pole Star Rating. This model year also had two recalls.

9. Toyota Landcruiser

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 28.8 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $85,000

NHSTA overall safety rating: N/A

Based on Insurify’s data, the Toyota Landcruiser tied with the Buick Lucerne for the number of DUI violations, with a share of 28.8 per 1,000 vehicles. That’s more than twice as high as the national average rate of 13.2 per 1,000 vehicles. Unlike the Lucerne, however, the Landcruiser was just recently discontinued, ending production in 2021.

The 2021 Toyota Landcruiser retailed for about $85,000, making it the most expensive model in Toyota’s lineup. The Landcruiser was known for its reliability, capability, and luxurious interior. The NHTSA did not crash test this model, but the 2021 model did include some advanced safety features, like a pre-collision warning system and lane departure alerts.

8. Audi A5

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 29 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $44,600

NHSTA overall safety rating: 5 / 5 stars

The Audi A5 has one of the highest DUI rates of any luxury model. According to our data, out of every 1,000 Audi A5 drivers, 29 have gotten a DUI. Out of the cars we reviewed, the A5 has the eighth-highest DUI rate.

While this model has a high DUI rate, the 2022 Audi A5 Sportback has a perfect five-star rating from the NHTSA. However, the other A5 models, which include the cabriolet and coupe, do not have safety ratings. The Audi A5 is moderately priced at $44,600 for the base model. However, the car is available in higher-trim packages that include a variety of performance and safety features.

7. Chevrolet Caprice

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 29.6 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $32,965

NHSTA overall safety rating: N/A

The Chevrolet Caprice has a rate of 29.6 DUIs per 1,000 vehicles. It has the seventh-highest number of DUIs out of the car models in our database. This vehicle is no longer in production, exiting Chevrolet’s lineup in 2017. The 2017 Chevrolet Caprice had an MSRP of $32,965.

Chevrolet began selling the Caprice on the consumer market in 1966. The vehicle underwent several redesigns but maintained its four-door sedan style. Eventually, the company began manufacturing the Caprice for law enforcement use. For many years, the Chevrolet Caprice was used as a police vehicle with a top speed of 155 mph, which exceeded the top speeds of several competitors.

6. Cadillac Seville

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 30.4 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $45,975

NHSTA overall safety rating: N/A

Out of every 1,000 Cadillac Sevilles on the road, 30.4 vehicle owners have been caught driving impaired, according to Insurify’s data. The Cadillac Seville’s DUI rate is more than 130% higher than the national average for all models. The Cadillac Seville is not rated by the NHTSA.

Cadillac discontinued the Seville in 2004 after producing the vehicle for more than three decades. The car was very customizable, with several trim packages and exterior colors available. The final model year of the Seville retailed for nearly $46,000, which at the time, was consistent with the increasing demand in the U.S. for luxury vehicles from Europe.

5. GMC Suburban

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 33.9 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $56,900

NHSTA overall safety rating: 4 / 5 stars

The GMC Suburban is one of the only models in the top 10 that is still in production. It’s one of GMC’s more expensive vehicles, with a starting MSRP of $56,900. The Suburban is marketed as a family vehicle and earned the badge of Best Large SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report for two consecutive years.

Despite this accolade, the Suburban has one of the highest DUI rates of any model. Out of every 1,000 Suburbans, nearly 40 vehicle owners have had a DUI. However, the vehicle is highly rated for safety, with an overall safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars from the NHTSA, and 5-star ratings in several test categories.

4. Nissan NV

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 34.4 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $32,135

NHSTA overall safety rating: N/A

The Nissan NV is a passenger van that Nissan discontinued in 2021. It retailed for just over $32,000. According to Insurify’s data, it has the fourth-highest DUI rate of all vehicles, with a share of 34.4 DUIs for every 1,000 cars. The Nissan NV’s DUI rate is more than 160% higher than the national average for all vehicle models.

Nissan’s NV van is ideal for drivers who need to haul lots of people or cargo, with 12 seats and up to 218.9 cubic feet of cargo space. The van also includes a Class IV tow hitch receiver for towing up to 8,700 lbs. The NHTSA did not rate this vehicle for the years it was in production.

3. Audi A4 Allroad

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 35.7 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $45,900

NHSTA overall safety rating: N/A

Audi’s A4 Allroad comes in at number three on our list of the top 10 car models with the most DUIs. Out of every 1,000 Audi A4 Allroad vehicles, 35.7 are driven by someone who has gotten a DUI. That’s more than 170% higher than the U.S. average for all cars.

The Audi A4 Allroad is still in production, with an MRSP of $45,900. Audi advertises this model as practical, efficient, and sporty, with 26 mpg of fuel consumption and 58.4 cubic feet of cargo space. The Audi A4 Allroad isn’t rated by the NHTSA, and recent model years (including the 2021 and 2022 models) were also not rated.

2. Chevrolet Astro

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 37.2 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $24,430

NHSTA overall safety rating: N/A

The Chevrolet Astro has the second-highest number of DUIs, with a score of 37.2 out of 1,000, according to our database. This is somewhat surprising, as the Chevrolet Astro is primarily used as either a large passenger van or a cargo van. The Astro started production in 1994 and was officially discontinued in 2005.

This model does not have an overall safety rating from the NHTSA, but it does have ratings in select categories. For example, the 1998 Chevrolet Astro received frontal crash ratings of 3 out of 5 stars for the driver’s and passenger's sides. It didn’t receive a side crash or rollover rating.

1. Acura NSX

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 46.6 per 1,000

MSRP (base model): $171,495

NHSTA overall safety rating: N/A

The Acura NSX has the highest rate of DUIs. We determined that 46.6 out of every 1,000 Acura NSX owners have been convicted of driving under the influence, which is the highest share of all the cars in our database. The Acura NSX wins by a significant amount.

The Acura NSX is not the most popular vehicle on the road due to its six-figure price tag. It’s also the most expensive vehicle in our top 10 list, starting at $171,495. Compared to the national average DUI rate for all vehicles, which is 13.2 out of 1,000, the DUI rate for the Acura NSX is a whopping 253% higher.