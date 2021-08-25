Sacramento Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

How to Get a Flood Insurance Policy in Sacramento

Generally speaking, there are three solid sources of flood insurance in Sacramento:

National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP )

The National Flood Insurance Program is a program offered by the federal government meant to provide flood insurance to households and business owners across the United States. The program itself is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ), which essentially regulates and underwrites policies offered by major insurance companies, such as Allstate and Farmers.

The standard flood insurance that NFIP offers is fairly straightforward in terms of cost and comprehensive in terms of coverage offered. What’s important to note is that Sacramento residents that live inside of SFHA zones will only be able to enroll in standard/regular flood insurance policies.

If you need some extra help navigating the costs, it might make sense to contact an insurance agent to walk you through the process and give you solid flood insurance quotes. One thing to consider is that you may be required to provide an elevation certificate so that your insurance agent can give you an accurate quote. You can also visit both fema.gov and floodsmart.gov for more information.

Preferred Risk Policy ( PRP )

For those who are looking to get a policy with a lower cost, preferred risk policies might be the answer. If your property in the Sacramento area is not within an SFHA zone, you can enroll in a PRP. What’s particularly attractive about these plans is that they cost roughly half of what a standard policy might cost. Also, PRPs cover both the home and its contents.

Private Flood Insurance

While the NFIP is a solid source of flood insurance, there are numerous private flood insurance providers out there to choose from. These types of policies can provide a wider range of coverage that could tailor to your needs a bit more. One thing to remember is that costs from private sources can vary, so be sure to do your homework before committing to one of these plans.