Flood Insurance Waiting Periods: What You Need to Know

What is the waiting period for flood insurance? The usual waiting period is 10–30 days, depending on the provider.

Flooding is not only the most common natural disaster in the U.S. but also the most costly—and it can occur almost anywhere, not just in high-risk flood zones. An average of 25–30 percent of all flood claims paid by the National Flood Insurance Program are for properties outside of high-risk areas, according to floodsmart.gov.

Many homeowners mistakenly believe that their home insurance will protect them from flood damage. It won’t. You need a separate flood insurance policy to cover damage caused by flooding. And you can’t wait until a flood is imminent to buy your flood policy, because there’s almost always a waiting period. Get prepared now by investigating flood insurance policies with our guide.

