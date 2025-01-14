Amica Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
One of America’s oldest mutual insurance companies, Amica has high ratings in financial strength and customer satisfaction. The company sells two main home insurance products and offers several discounts. Because policyholders — not stockholders — own the company, Amica prioritizes outstanding service.
Amica is a national insurance company that issues homeowners insurance policies in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C. The company provides a range of home insurance policies to help you customize your coverage for your unique needs and budget.
The company also offers several ways to save on your premiums. For example, you have the option to purchase a dividend policy that can return up to 20% of your annual premium via a direct payment or premium credit.[1]
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
24/7 claims assistance
Coverage available in all U.S. states
Cons
Lower-than-expected number of complaints to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Despite competitive average rates, some customers report unusually high quotes
Online quotes not available for homes in some locations
Amica home insurance coverage options
Amica offers two main home insurance coverages.[2] Both options include coverage for your home and other structures, personal belongings, additional living expenses, and liability protection, but the amounts of coverage they provide vary.
Standard choice: This lower-cost homeowners insurance policy is Amica’s most basic option. Known as an HO-3 policy in the insurance industry, this coverage protects against 16 specific emergencies or perils. This coverage type is the most common type of home insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[3]
Platinum choice: As a comprehensive HO-5 policy, the platinum choice option includes everything the standard choice policy offers. It has higher coverage limits and protects against more perils.
Find Home Insurance
Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Optional Amica home insurance coverages
Amica also offers optional coverages to help you create the best homeowners insurance policy for your specific needs. You can add the following coverages to a standard choice policy, but a Platinum Choice plan already includes most of them:
Dwelling replacement
You can select a 30% increase in your dwelling coverage limit. This provides additional funds to repair or rebuild your home following damage.
Personal property replacement
This covers your personal belongings, no matter where you store them.
Water backup/sump-pump overflow
You can add coverage for damage resulting from a water backup or sump-pump overflow.
Special computer
Amica offers enhanced coverage for computers and smart devices.
Home business
The company provides liability and business equipment coverage for self-employed homeowners and homeowners who work from home.
Amica policyholders also have the option to earn dividends on premiums. If you opt in, you’ll pay extra premiums in return for receiving a portion of the company’s profits as dividends.
Dividends range from 5% to 20%, and you can take them as cash payouts or apply them to future premiums. If they’re high enough, they can offset your premiums enough to save you money on your policy. Note that conditions apply, and dividend policy offerings vary by state.
Availability of Amica home insurance
Amica is based in Rhode Island and has authorization to issue homeowners insurance in every state and Washington, D.C. But residents of some states, including Florida, may need to call for a quote.
Amica home insurance cost
Amica customers pay an average of $1,585 per year for a homeowners insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, per Insurify’s proprietary data. That premium is very competitive, considering that the national average cost of home insurance is $2,377. It also compares favorably to premiums from similar insurance companies, such as State Farm, Allstate, and Travelers, which average roughly $2,000–$2,200 for $300,000 worth of coverage.
Amica average rates by dwelling coverage amount
Your dwelling coverage determines how much money your policy covers your home for. For example, a $300,000 policy provides $300,000 in dwelling coverage. Policies with higher coverage amounts have higher insurance rates, as you can see in the following table.
Compare average premiums by dwelling coverage amount below.
Dwelling Coverage Amount
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
$100,000
$798
$150,000
$974
$200,000
$1,151
$250,000
$1,368
$300,000
$1,585
$350,000
$1,772
$400,000
$1,959
$500,000
$2,326
Amica average rates by state
Home insurance rates vary by state due to location-based factors, like crime rates, common weather risks, and more. Below, you can compare average insurance rates for four neighboring New England states — all of which have average annual premiums below the national average.
Amica has mixed reviews on consumer sites like Trustpilot, Reddit, and the Better Business Bureau. Although many homeowners insurance policyholders expressed satisfaction with the company’s claims handling, some consumers reported experiencing steep rate increases or receiving higher quotes than competing companies.
Pre-approved coverage offers are another point of contention. Several customers report spending a significant amount of time gathering the documentation Amica requested only to find out they were ineligible for coverage.
It’s worth noting that insurance agents who responded to several Reddit member inquiries about Amica had only positive things to say about their professional experience with the company.
Amica industry ratings
Amica has positive scores from major rating companies. For example, the company has solid financial strength and fared well in J.D. Power’s most recent customer satisfaction survey.
The following table summarizes Amica’s industry ratings and rankings.
Rating
▲▼
Score
▲▼
What This Means
▲▼
AM Best
A+ (Superior)
Superior ability to meet insurance obligations
J.D. Power
679
Above average, third-place ranking
NAIC Complaint Index
0.33
Below average
Amica home insurance discounts
Dividend policies aren’t the only way to save money on Amica homeowners insurance policies. Amica also offers a selection of home insurance discounts.
Smart home devices: Smart home devices like water, gas, and smoke sensors and alarm systems reduce the risk of damage to your home. Having one or more of those devices can earn you insurance policy discounts.
Loyalty: Policyholders who stay with Amica for at least two years receive discounts on their policies. Staying with Amica long-term can save you money.
Claim-free: Amica will discount your insurance policy when you remain claims-free for three years.
E-documents: Receiving your policy and insurance bills electronically instead of on paper can earn you a discount.
Auto pay: Sign up to pay your homeowners insurance premium automatically to save money on your policy.
Up-front payment: Pay your insurance policy premium in full at the beginning of the term instead of in monthly installments to earn a discount on your premiums.
New/remodeled home: Amica offers safety discounts to customers who insure newly built or remodeled homes.
Amica insurance bundling options
You can save up to 30% on insurance by bundling your homeowners insurance policy with one or more Amica car insurance, umbrella insurance, or life insurance policies. Your exact savings depend on your state and the types of policies you bundle.
How to file a home insurance claim with Amica
After a covered loss, you should safely take the steps you can to prevent further damage to your home and personal property. The next step is to file your claim.
Take the following steps to follow your claim online:
Make selections. Select “Next,” and then select “Home” as the type of claim you’re reporting.
Access your account. Log into your account — or create one if you haven’t already — to streamline your claim. Alternatively, you can enter your name and policy number.
Follow the prompts. Enter the information Amica needs to start work on your claim.
If you’d rather file a claim by phone, you can call 1 (883) 915-0017. You’ll need to say “report a home claim” when prompted for the reason for your call. The system will connect you with a live agent to walk you through the process.
Shop for Home Insurance
Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Amica vs. other insurance companies
The saturated home insurance market can make finding the right insurer for you feel more difficult. You should always compare multiple coverage options before buying or renewing a home insurance policy. See how Amica compares to a couple of similar competitors below to help you narrow down your insurance company options.
Amica vs. Allstate
Allstate is another national insurance company with many decades of experience issuing policies to homeowners. But whereas Amica is a mutual insurance company that underwrites its own policies, Allstate is a shareholder-owned company that outsources some of its underwriting to other companies.
Insurify data shows that Amica has lower rates than Allstate for a range of coverage amounts and home types, as well as for policyholders with damaged credit.
Amica vs. Liberty Mutual
As the name suggests, Liberty Mutual is a mutual insurance company, so it answers to policyholders rather than shareholders. It’s a Fortune 100 company and one of America’s largest insurers.
Though the two companies have similar home coverage offerings, Liberty Mutual has a blanket jewelry coverage add on and more available discounts.
Amica home insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Amica home insurance and help you determine the right coverage option for your needs.
Is Amica legitimate?
Yes. Amica has been selling insurance in the U.S. for more than 100 years. The company has earned high customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study and an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).
What is the average cost of Amica homeowners insurance?
The average Amica policy costs $1,585 annually for $300,000 of dwelling coverage. This average decreases to $974 annually for a policy with $150,000 in dwelling coverage and increases to $2,326 for $500,000 in dwelling coverage.
Is Amica good at paying claims?
Yes. Amica has a below-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, ranked No. 3 for customer satisfaction with a high score in J.D. Powers’ most recent homeowners insurance survey, and has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).
Who owns Amica?
Amica policyholders own Amica, as it’s a mutual company.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.