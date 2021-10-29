Indiana Medicare Advantage: The 8 Best & Worst Plans

Charlotte Edwards is a freelance writer with a passion for educating others in the areas of personal finance, health, and education. An educator-turned-writer, she has written for publications worldwide over the past decade. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, watching classic movies, and spending time with her husband and two children. You can learn more about her work and life abroad at www.livinginchinawithkids.com.
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.
Whether you’re an Indiana native or have only called the Hoosier State home for a short while, there’s no doubt you’re a hardworking individual who has given much to your community. With retirement on the horizon, it’s time to explore the “Crossroads of America” and the places those roads lead.
But don’t go exploring without proper health insurance! Whether you’re a retiree or getting ready to retire, it’s essential to know what health insurance options you have regarding Medicare.
There’s more to consider about your health insurance plan than the service area it covers, which physicians you can see, and the contract renewal terms. You need to make sure that it provides the coverage you need most. For you, a good plan might require a prescription drug plan; for others, it needs a wellness program and low-cost routine check-ups.
Our team has created a nifty comparison tool to make your research much more straightforward. Just type in your ZIP code and get instantly matched with plans in your area. You can even make a side-by-side comparison of the top-rated plans so you can choose the one best for your needs.
What Is the Best Medicare Advantage Plan in Indiana?
There are dozens of options for Medicare beneficiaries, but there’s not a one-size-fits-all plan. The best plan is the one that meets your needs. Do you have a health condition that requires medication? Search for plans with good prescription drug coverage. Are you generally healthy? Look for a plan that has excellent preventive care and extra benefits like a free wellness program.
7. Humana Value Plus H5216-193 (PPO) - Score: 69.72
8. Simplete 1 (HMO) - Score: 69.26
Here are some of the plans that are highly rated:
1. AARP Medicare Advantage Profile
Insurify Composite Score: 76.76
Monthly Premium: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $210
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500
This plan comes at no additional cost and provides a prescription drug plan and $5 doctor visits. Seeing a specialist costs $40. Ambulance and ground transportation services are covered in this plan. There’s a small deductible of $210 with a $4,500 out-of-pocket max.
2. IU Health Plans Medicare Select Plus
Insurify Composite Score: 73.83
Monthly Premium: $46
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $200
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,950
This plan includes standard coverage for Medicare Advantage plans plus prescription drugs. Monthly premiums are just $46 with a $200 deductible and a $4,950 out-of-pocket max. Supplemental dental coverage is available.
3. AARP Medicare Advantage Plan 1
Insurify Composite Score: 73.63
Monthly Premium: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $190
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,900
This plan has no monthly premium, a $190 deductible, and a $4,900 out-of-pocket max. The tiered formulary keeps medication affordable. Co-pays for primary care doctor visits are just $10, while specialists are $45. The plan also includes skilled nursing care facility coverage, in addition to standard services like hearing, dental, vision, and mental health.
4. Humana Gold Plus
Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)
Monthly Premium: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,900
A $0 monthly premium and drug deductible may have you seeing stars, but that low out-of-pocket threshold is noteworthy as well. You should also note the $2 to $24 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers.
There are also low or no copays for preventive and primary care office visits, urgent care, most diagnostic services, hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision. One main drawback is that this plan doesn’t offer comprehensive dental.
4. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice
Insurify Composite Score: 71.34 (Tie)
Monthly Premium: $18
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $50
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,500
This plan is a must-see, with an affordable monthly premium of just $18 and a $50 deductible. Visits to your primary care doctor are free, and being seen by a specialist is $40. Prescription drugs are covered, and many medical services come with a $0 co-pay or zero-percent coinsurance.
6. AARP Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1
Insurify Composite Score: 69.72
Monthly Premium: $18
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $3,900
Offering all the basics that Medicare Advantage plans come with, this plan gives you access to low-cost prescription drugs. The monthly premium is $18. There’s no deductible to meet, and your annual out-of-pocket max is $3,900.
7. Humana Value Plus
Insurify Composite Score: 69.26
Monthly Premium: $29.60
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $260
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $7,550
With a low monthly premium, drug deductible, and out-of-pocket threshold, this plan is attractive indeed. But there’s substance here, too. You’ll get $0 copays for Tier 1 drugs whether you use a preferred retailer or not. You’ll also get $0 copays for preventive care in or out of network, plus low or no copays for most hearing, dental, and vision needs,
The drawback to this plan is that many care options are billed as coinsurance. That means you pay a percentage of costs no matter what they are. While the out-of-pocket limit keeps health costs in check, it’s not the lowest around. So be sure to keep the higher coinsurance rates in mind.
8. Simplete 1
Insurify Composite Score:
Monthly Premium: $0
Prescription Drug Plan Deductible: $0
Out-of-Pocket Maximum: $4,000
There’s a lot of low costs for the plan rounding out our Best Of list. That includes $2 to $6 copays for Tier 1 drugs whether you go with a preferred retailer or not. You’ll also find $0 copays for preventive and primary care visits, while specialists are just $25.
Add to that low-cost diagnostic services, hearing, preventive dental, comprehensive dental, and routine vision exams and you can see why this one made the list. The only drawback is that eyeglasses and contact lenses are not covered.
Not sure which of these healthcare providers is for you? Check out our handy comparison tool, which helps you find Medicare Advantage plans in Indiana. In less than five minutes, you’ll have a list of plans that give you the Medicare coverage that meets your needs.
Who Is Eligible for Medicare Advantage?
Medicare Advantage plans are open to almost all Medicare beneficiaries. This includes people who are eligible for Medicaid services, too.
Medicare enrollment is open to American citizens and legal residents who are 65 and older. You can enroll during a seven-month period that runs from three months before to three months after the month in which you turn 65. Those who receive Social Security benefits before age 65 are automatically enrolled in Medicare
You also qualify for automatic enrollment in Medicare if you receive Social Security disability or Railroad Retirement Board benefits for 24 months. Enrollment occurs in month 25.
Individuals who have end-stage renal disease can receive Medicare but might not be eligible for Medicare Advantage plans in Indiana. You can learn your options by calling the Medicare offices at 1 (800) MEDICARE, or 1 (800) 633-4227. TTY users call 1 (877) 486-2048.
How Much Does Medicare Advantage Cost in Indiana?
What you pay is going to dep[end on a number of factors, such as:
Where you live
What health conditions you’re treating
The size of your network
The type of plan you purchase
That being said, you should be prepared to cover about $50 a month. You should also budget for the cost of copayments (about $25-$50 a visit). Plus, you’ll need to cover your plan’s deductible. The average is $200 a year.
What Are the Types of Medicare Plans Available in Indiana?
Medicare Advantage plans fall into five main categories. Each type is unique, and one may be a better fit for you than another. Here’s a brief introduction to each kind:
Health Maintenance Organization ( HMO ): With HMO plans, you choose a primary care physician ( PCP ) in the insurance company ’s network of doctors and hospitals. That doctor will give a referral when you need to see a specialist. Plans are less expensive because you are limited to in-network providers.
Preferred Provider Organization ( PPO ):PPO plans use a network of doctors, but you gain flexibility by being allowed to go out of the network for care. You don’t need a primary care physician or a referral to see specialists.
Private Fee -for-Service ( PFFS ): When you choose a private fee-for-service plan, you get established cost guidelines. This shows you how much you pay and how much your care provider will receive from the insurance company. Not all doctors and hospitals will accept PFFS plans. Also, they may accept it once, but there’s no guarantee they will take it in the future.
Special Needs Plans ( SNPs ): These are highly specialized plans limited to people who meet the eligibility criteria. Coverage is specific to the needs of the individuals the plan covers, which could be people who live in institutions or those with chronic conditions. There are also dual-eligible SNPs for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid.
Medical Savings Account ( MSA ): Less common than the others, an MSA is a combination savings account and high- deductible health insurance plan. Money put into the savings account can be rolled over and spent in subsequent years.
FAQ: Indiana Medicare Advantage
Your first chance to sign up for a Medicare Advantage healthcare plan is during your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP), which is the month you turn 65 plus the three months before and three months after. Let’s say you enroll in Medicare Part A, Medicare Part B, and Medicare Part D in June. You later decide you want to try a Medicare Advantage plan. Your next chance to switch will be during the Open Enrollment Period, also called the Annual Election Period (AEP), from October 15 to December 7 every year.
The Open Enrollment Period for Medicare Advantage plans is from January 1 to March 31 every year. During these three months, you can join a plan, switch to a new one, or go back to Original Medicare if you find that Medicare Advantage isn’t working for you.
If you travel frequently, a PPO, which allows you to enjoy coverage by out-of-network doctors, maybe the right choice for you. Many plans, no matter which type, cover emergency care anywhere within the United States. As always, check with your plan provider for full details of what they will cover if you need medical care while traveling.
Medicare Part C is Medicare Advantage. You can choose a Medicare Advantage plan or enroll in Original Medicare, which includes Part A and Part B along with optional Part D. If you go with Original Medicare, you might want Medicare Supplement Insurance. Also called Medigap, these plans cover part of the cost of Original Medicare deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.
Conclusion: Save Time and Money Comparing Plans Online
You’ve worked hard over the years, and now it’s time to enjoy the extra time you have. There’s no need to spend hours poring over Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans and Medicare contract plan options. Save yourself time by doing a quick search for Indiana Medicare plans online and from the comfort of your home.
Ready to shop plans now? Use the Insurify Medicare comparison tool to find the right Medicare plan for you. Start with your ZIP code to compare Medicare Advantage, Medigap, and prescription drug plans. Try it today!
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.
Written by
Charlotte Edwards
Insurance Writer
Charlotte Edwards is a freelance writer with a passion for educating others in the areas of personal finance, health, and education. An educator-turned-writer, she has written for publications worldwide over the past decade. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, watching classic movies, and spending time with her husband and two children. You can learn more about her work and life abroad at www.livinginchinawithkids.com.
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.