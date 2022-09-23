What is SR-22 insurance in Wyoming, and when do you need it?

Though sometimes referred to as SR-22 insurance, an SR-22 isn’t an insurance policy. It’s a form your car insurance company files on your behalf to show you have a policy that meets the state minimum requirements. In Wyoming, you may need an SR-22 if you have serious traffic violation convictions, including:[1]

Driving while under the influence

Reckless driving

Causing an accident while uninsured

Driving without liability insurance

After these incidents, the state may suspend your driver’s license. The SR-22 is the paperwork that allows you to reinstate your driving privileges after you’ve completed the suspension period. You’ll also need to pay a reinstatement fee and may need to fulfill additional requirements.[2]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Wyoming?

You can get an insurance policy and an SR-22 by contacting a car insurance company licensed in Wyoming. The process starts after you have a serious traffic violation conviction. If you need an SR-22 form, the court that issued your conviction or the Wyoming Department of Motor Vehicles will notify you. You’ll still need insurance for your car even if you’re not driving it.

Call your insurance company. If you already have insurance, let your company know about your traffic violation. You’ll need to request an SR-22 and ask about the effect on your premium. Get or update your car insurance policy. Some drivers must get an SR-22 because they don’t have car insurance at all. Or you might need to switch to a new insurer if your company won’t file SR-22 forms. In these cases, you’ll need to contact several car insurance companies and gather quotes. Let the insurers know you need to file an SR-22. Pay a filing fee. Once you have your car insurance policy and the company knows you need an SR-22, you’ll pay a filing fee — typically around $25. The insurer files the form. Your car insurance company will electronically send the SR-22 form to the Department of Transportation in Wyoming. Maintain your insurance policy. The state of Wyoming requires you to keep the SR-22 on file for three years, so it’s important you keep your insurance active.[1]

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Wyoming?

If the state asks you to get an SR-22, you’ll need to have it on file for three years from the date it’s required. Your insurance company must notify the Department of Transportation if you cancel your policy during that time. At the end of the period, the state may continue your driver’s license suspension if you don’t have an SR-22 on file.[1]