Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wyoming
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $77/mes para cobertura total en Wyoming.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you have a serious traffic violation on your record, the state may suspend your driving privileges and require an SR-22 for you to get back on the road. An SR-22 form in Wyoming proves that your car insurance policy meets your state’s minimum requirements.
If you need to file an SR-22 in Wyoming, here’s what you should know.
Datos Breves
An SR-22 isn’t really a type of insurance. It’s a document that shows your car insurance policy meets the minimum coverage required in your state.
In Wyoming, you may need to file an SR-22 form after a serious traffic violation, such as causing an accident while driving uninsured.
Drivers may see their car insurance rates increase because of the traffic violation. The average rate increase in Wyoming is $48 more per month.
What is SR-22 insurance in Wyoming, and when do you need it?
Though sometimes referred to as SR-22 insurance, an SR-22 isn’t an insurance policy. It’s a form your car insurance company files on your behalf to show you have a policy that meets the state minimum requirements. In Wyoming, you may need an SR-22 if you have serious traffic violation convictions, including:[1]
Driving while under the influence
Reckless driving
Causing an accident while uninsured
Driving without liability insurance
After these incidents, the state may suspend your driver’s license. The SR-22 is the paperwork that allows you to reinstate your driving privileges after you’ve completed the suspension period. You’ll also need to pay a reinstatement fee and may need to fulfill additional requirements.[2]
How can you get SR-22 insurance in Wyoming?
You can get an insurance policy and an SR-22 by contacting a car insurance company licensed in Wyoming. The process starts after you have a serious traffic violation conviction. If you need an SR-22 form, the court that issued your conviction or the Wyoming Department of Motor Vehicles will notify you. You’ll still need insurance for your car even if you’re not driving it.
Call your insurance company. If you already have insurance, let your company know about your traffic violation. You’ll need to request an SR-22 and ask about the effect on your premium.
Get or update your car insurance policy. Some drivers must get an SR-22 because they don’t have car insurance at all. Or you might need to switch to a new insurer if your company won’t file SR-22 forms. In these cases, you’ll need to contact several car insurance companies and gather quotes. Let the insurers know you need to file an SR-22.
Pay a filing fee. Once you have your car insurance policy and the company knows you need an SR-22, you’ll pay a filing fee — typically around $25.
The insurer files the form. Your car insurance company will electronically send the SR-22 form to the Department of Transportation in Wyoming.
Maintain your insurance policy. The state of Wyoming requires you to keep the SR-22 on file for three years, so it’s important you keep your insurance active.[1]
How long is SR-22 insurance required in Wyoming?
If the state asks you to get an SR-22, you’ll need to have it on file for three years from the date it’s required. Your insurance company must notify the Department of Transportation if you cancel your policy during that time. At the end of the period, the state may continue your driver’s license suspension if you don’t have an SR-22 on file.[1]
How much is SR-22 insurance in Wyoming?
In Wyoming, car insurance companies typically charge a fee of around $25 to file an SR-22 on your behalf. The insurance policy is a separate cost. In Wyoming, the average cost of car insurance with an SR-22 is $196 per month.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and have an SR-22 on file, the average cost of a car insurance premium is $196 per month. But it’s important to shop around and compare your options. Car insurance premiums tend to rise after a serious traffic violation conviction. But by getting quotes from multiple companies, you can ensure you find the best rate.
Fortunately, Wyoming’s car insurance rates are competitive — the state ranks 12th in the nation for cheapest car insurance, according to Insurify data. So your premium may start low before your traffic violation. Drivers pay $185 per month on average for car insurance in Wyoming, so rates typically increase by $11 per month, or $132 a year, after filing an SR-22.
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Wyoming
Your car insurance rates may increase after you’re convicted of a major moving violation. But it’s not because you have an SR-22 form on file; it’s because of the new information in your driving record. The moving violation can negatively affect your rates now and in the future.
“With most carriers in Wyoming, a major moving violation will result in a five-year insurance surcharge,” says Eric M. Smartt, owner of Smartt Insurance in Wyoming. “With each year, that violation surcharge decreases, and after the fifth year, it disappears.”
You have some options for lowering your insurance rates while under an SR-22 insurance requirement:
Drive safely. A person with a good driving record generally pays less for car insurance because they pose a lower risk to the insurer. Although having an SR-22 on file means you’ve committed a serious moving violation, you can focus on keeping your record otherwise clean.
Maintain good credit. Your credit score influences what you pay for car insurance in Wyoming.[3] “If [someone has] an ugly driving record, maybe a DUI, but they’ve got really good credit and they own a home, they can still have really good rates,” Smartt says. To build good credit, focus on paying your bills on time and keeping your credit card balances low.
Ask about discounts. While you might not qualify for a safe driver discount, you may qualify for many others, Smartt says. Those may include discounts for bundling your insurance policies with the same company, owning a home, and accepting a paperless policy.
Keep your policy active. Because a lapse in coverage usually signals risk to a car insurance company, you may be rewarded when you have continuous coverage. In Wyoming, “having prior insurance for six months with no lapse gets you somewhere around a 20% discount,” Smartt says.
Wyoming SR-22 insurance FAQs
If you need more information on car insurance after a major traffic violation, use Insurify’s guides on how long an accident and a speeding ticket can affect your rates.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Wyoming?
If you live in Wyoming and the state requires you to get an SR-22, you’ll need to have it on file for three years. The state may continue your driver’s license suspension if you cancel your car insurance policy earlier than that.[1]
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Wyoming?
There’s no way to get rid of an SR-22 early in Wyoming. You’ll need to keep one on file as long as the court orders you to have one. After the three-year period, you can ask your insurer to remove the SR-22 filing from your car insurance policy.
What happens to your SR-22 in Wyoming if you move?
Your SR-22 will effectively transfer from one state to another until your three years are up. If you move out of state, you can file a nonresident proof of responsibility form with Wyoming, and the state will release you from your SR-22 requirement.[4]
Do you need an SR-22 in Wyoming if you don’t have a car?
Yes, you’ll need an SR-22 in Wyoming if you don’t have a car but still want to meet the state’s SR-22 requirements. You can buy a nonowner car insurance policy, which just includes liability coverage. These are usually cheaper than full policies because they contain less coverage and you’re expected to drive less. The nonowner policy will cover you if you drive rentals or occasionally borrow cars that belong to someone outside your household.