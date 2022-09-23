Wisconsin car insurance requirements

Wisconsin law requires drivers in the state to purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage to drive legally.[4]

Here are the specific minimum requirements:

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $10,000 for property damage per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Bodily injury liability coverage

Bodily injury coverage is one component of liability insurance. As the name suggests, it covers your liability for any bodily injury or even death that you cause to another driver in a car accident.[5]

It’s important to note that this coverage doesn’t pay for any medical bills you might incur in the event of an accident.

Property damage liability coverage

The other component of required liability insurance in Wisconsin is property damage coverage.

If you cause an auto accident that damages the other party’s vehicle, this aspect of your liability insurance pays for the costs associated with repairing it. However, it doesn’t cover any damage to your car.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Though Wisconsin requires all drivers to have minimum liability coverage, some Wisconsin drivers on the road don’t have insurance. Uninsured motorist coverage protects you in the event that an uninsured driver hits you and doesn’t have insurance to pay for the bodily injury that you may experience.