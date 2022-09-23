Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wisconsin
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $43/mes para cobertura total en Wisconsin.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The state you live and drive in can affect your car insurance premiums down to your ZIP code, city, and local laws.[1] Most U.S. states require drivers to purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance, and the amounts vary by state. If you live in Wisconsin, you’ll want to know how much car insurance you need to legally drive on the road and stay protected.
Here’s what you need to know about Wisconsin car insurance requirements.
Datos Breves
About 13.3% of drivers in Wisconsin are uninsured.[2]
Motorists caught driving without insurance in Wisconsin face a fine of up to $500.
Because Wisconsin is an at-fault state, the driver who causes an accident is legally obligated to cover the financial cost of the other driver’s resulting injury and damage.[3]
Wisconsin car insurance requirements
Wisconsin law requires drivers in the state to purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage to drive legally.[4]
Here are the specific minimum requirements:
Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $10,000 for property damage per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Bodily injury liability coverage
Bodily injury coverage is one component of liability insurance. As the name suggests, it covers your liability for any bodily injury or even death that you cause to another driver in a car accident.[5]
It’s important to note that this coverage doesn’t pay for any medical bills you might incur in the event of an accident.
Property damage liability coverage
The other component of required liability insurance in Wisconsin is property damage coverage.
If you cause an auto accident that damages the other party’s vehicle, this aspect of your liability insurance pays for the costs associated with repairing it. However, it doesn’t cover any damage to your car.
Uninsured motorist coverage
Though Wisconsin requires all drivers to have minimum liability coverage, some Wisconsin drivers on the road don’t have insurance. Uninsured motorist coverageprotects you in the event that an uninsured driver hits you and doesn’t have insurance to pay for the bodily injury that you may experience.
The Wisconsin Automobile Insurance Plan
WAIP
The state of Wisconsin offers a unique program for high-risk drivers who struggle to obtain a traditional insurance policy. If you’ve tried to get auto insurance coverage through standard and non-standard insurance companies and aren’t eligible for a policy, you can look to the Wisconsin Automobile Insurance Plan (WAIP).[6]
The program started in 1949 and provides private passenger personal auto insurance to drivers who may not qualify for a car insurance policy. While this is an option, expect to pay higher rates under this program. If you’d like more information about the application or how to get a policy through the program, you can send an email to WIAIP@aipso.com or call 1 (800) 827-5964.
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Wisconsin?
You must meet the insurance minimums set by Wisconsin law. Liability insurance coverage in Wisconsin includes bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. This basic coverage can pay for the other driver’s costs if you cause an accident and protects you if you have an auto accident with an uninsured driver.
However, it’s generally a good idea to get higher limits for liability coverage and secure protection for your vehicle with full-coverage car insurance — which typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. This will cover your property damage if you have damage from a collision with another vehicle, severe weather, or vandalism.
Liability-only coverage comes with the most affordable car insurance rates, but it can leave you vulnerable with its limited protections. The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $61 per month for liability coverage and $138 for full coverage.
Generally, you can consider buying liability-only car insurance if you have an older vehicle. Each year, your car depreciates, so it may not make sense to get full-coverage car insurance. But if you have a new car (especially if you have a car loan) and want protection for various scenarios, full-coverage insurance is the best option.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Wisconsin
The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Wisconsin is $61 per month.
The minimum coverage in Wisconsin pays for expenses for injuries or damages you cause the other driver, but it doesn’t cover any of your costs. It has limited protection, but rates tend to cost much less than full-coverage car insurance.
Below, you can see average monthly quotes for liability-only car insurance in Wisconsin from various insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
22
Auto-Owners
23
State Farm
23
Erie
30
GEICO
31
American Family
33
Mile Auto
35
Chubb
38
Nationwide
45
Farmers
45
Safeco
47
Clearcover
50
Progressive
53
Travelers
58
Liberty Mutual
58
National General
64
Allstate
65
Dairyland
67
The General
80
Bristol West
82
Direct Auto
83
State Auto
86
Foremost
104
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Wisconsin
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Wisconsin is $138 per month. Full-coverage insurance is more expensive, but it provides more protection for your vehicle.
Aside from covering your liability, it also includes collision and comprehensive coverage. These coverage types can pay for damages from a car accident and damage from other situations like theft, vandalism, or weather.
Here are the average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Wisconsin from different insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
43
State Farm
45
Auto-Owners
46
Mile Auto
55
Erie
60
GEICO
61
American Family
65
Safeco
74
Chubb
75
Clearcover
83
Farmers
88
Nationwide
89
Progressive
105
Midvale Home & Auto
109
Travelers
114
Liberty Mutual
126
Allstate
128
National General
151
State Auto
155
Direct Auto
164
The General
170
Dairyland
202
Bristol West
230
Foremost
268
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Wisconsin
You must have proof of insurance when you’re driving in Wisconsin to show that you meet the auto insurance laws set by the state. In Wisconsin, you can face penalties if law enforcement catches you driving without proof of insurance.
Here’s a look at different situations that can lead to penalties and fines:
Not having insurance: Driving without insurance can result in a fine of up to $500.
No proof of insurance: Drivers who don’t provide proof of insurance when pulled over by a police officer can face a fine of up to $10.
Fraudulent insurance: Drivers with fraudulent proof of car insurance can result in a fine of up to $5,000.
To avoid these fines, you should purchase the required coverage and keep proof of insurance in your vehicle at all times.
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
To meet minimum state requirements, you only need to get liability insurance coverage. While that will keep you in good standing with the law and cover your liability, it may not provide enough protection from everything that can happen while driving. Optional car insurance coverage can fill these gaps.
Here are some common types of insurance you can add to your policy:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage protects you if you have a collision with another vehicle or object, like a pole or fence.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers damage for most non-collision incidents, including theft, vandalism, floods, and fire.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your vehicle and have an accident that totals your vehicle, gap insurance — or guaranteed asset protection — fills in the gap between what you owe on your car loan and what your insurance company pays out.
Costs for these add-ons will vary by insurance company. If you add more coverage types, you’ll pay a higher premium.
Wisconsin car insurance requirements FAQs
If you’re looking for auto insurance in Wisconsin, you may have questions about car insurance requirements in the state. The following information can help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Wisconsin.
Does Wisconsin require car insurance?
Yes. Wisconsin drivers must meet car insurance requirements to drive legally. This includes getting minimum limits of liability insurance, including $10,000 per accident in property damage liability and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, as well as uninsured motorist coverage.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Wisconsin?
Unlike most states, Wisconsin doesn’t require drivers to provide any proof of car insurance when registering vehicles. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive without car insurance, though.
How long do you have to insure a vehicle in Wisconsin?
You must insure a vehicle right away to meet the minimum liability coverage requirements by law. Drivers must pay the premiums to have an active policy, as most insurance companies don’t provide a grace period. It’s best to review the details of your policy’s fine print so you know when your coverage is active and when payment is due.
Do you have to add your child to your car insurance in Wisconsin?
In the state of Wisconsin, you need to add your child to your car insurance if they have their driver’s permit or license and live with you. This may increase your car insurance premiums but can help keep you in good standing and maintain coverage with your insurer.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Wisconsin?
In Wisconsin, car insurance follows the car, not the driver of the vehicle. So, if someone else drives your car and has a car accident, your insurance should cover the resulting damage.