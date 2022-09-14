>Seguros de Autos>Wisconsin

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Kenosha, Wisconsin (2024)

Kenosha drivers may find the cheapest liability car insurance through USAA, which has rates as low as $24 per month.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wisconsin

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $43/mes para cobertura total en Wisconsin.

Drivers in Kenosha pay an average insurance premium of $107 per month, which is similar to the state average but lower than the national average.

Kenosha is among the most populated cities in Wisconsin and has a high population density, which can help explain its comparatively higher premiums. However, the state’s below-average vehicle fatality rate and low insurance requirements can help keep premiums low overall.[1]

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Kenosha.

  • Kenosha drivers pay an average of $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $142 per month for full coverage.

  • Wisconsin requires all drivers to have $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage, and $10,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Kenosha

Kenosha drivers have plenty of affordable options when shopping for cheap car insurance. However, a few companies stand out — not only because of their affordable premiums but also because of their coverage options, discounts, and other benefits to certain customers.

Of course, the best company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs, so it’s important to shop around for the best insurer for you.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
USAA4.5$43$22Military families
State Farm4.5$45$23Customer service
Auto-Owners4.0$46$23Customizable coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

USAA is a full-service financial services company created by military families for military families. USAA consistently has some of the cheapest and most highly rated auto insurance. Additionally, it offers many other financial services, including banking, investing, and more.

While USAA offers fewer coverage options than some competitors, it also offers a variety of discounts, including usage-based discount programs and discounts specifically for military members.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated customer satisfaction

  • Savings available through usage-based and pay-per-mile programs

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families

  • Limited available coverage options

Best insurer for customer service: State Farm

State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S. It has affordable prices for Kenosha drivers, as well as highly rated customer service. State Farm is unique in that it has an excellent digital experience while also offering a large network of local agents and a personalized experience for all customers.

Though State Farm offers fewer discounts than many of its competitors, if you’re a safe driver, you can save on your premiums through its Drive Safe & Save program.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated customer satisfaction

  • Savings for safe drivers through usage-based program

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer advertised discounts than many competitors

Best insurer for customizable coverage: Auto-Owners

You might consider Auto-Owners insurance if you want affordable and customizable auto coverage. In addition to Wisconsin state-minimum requirements, Auto-Owners offers special add-ons like gap insurance, diminished value, additional expense, and rental gap coverage.

Unlike some major insurers, Auto-Owners doesn’t offer its policies primarily online. Instead, to get a quote and sign up for a car insurance policy, you must work directly with an insurance agent.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated customer service

  • Many coverage options

Contras

  • Online quotes not available

  • No usage-based discounts

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Kenosha

Your car insurance rates are based on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, location, driving history, credit score, coverage limits, and more. Many of these factors are outside of your control, but you can still get the cheapest rates possible when you’re shopping around for coverage.

Here’s how:

  • Compare quotes. When you’re shopping for insurance, get online quotes from several insurers so you can find the one that offers the cheapest rate for your situation.

  • Save with discounts. Nearly every auto insurance company offers discounts for things like being a safe driver, paying your premiums up front, signing up for automatic payments, and more. These discounts can help lower your car insurance premiums.

  • Bundle your home and auto policies. You can save on your premiums by bundling your auto insurance with your homeowners or renters insurance, and with some insurers, even your life insurance.

  • Adjust your policy. Your coverages and deductibles directly affect your premiums. You can lower your premiums by increasing your deductible or decreasing your coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Kenosha: USAA

A liability insurance policy protects other parties from damages when you’re at fault for an accident. The property damage liability portion of liability coverage pays for damage to other parties’ property, while the bodily injury liability portion pays for other peoples’ injuries.

A liability-only insurance policy is the cheapest kind you can get, but it’s not right for everyone. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your own vehicle in an accident or another incident.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only insurance companies and their average monthly quotes. USAA offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Kenosha, with a rate of $24 per month.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA24
Auto-Owners25
State Farm25
Erie32
GEICO33
American Family35
Mile Auto38
Chubb41
Farmers48
Nationwide48
Safeco48
Clearcover51
Progressive57
Midvale Home & Auto60
Travelers62
Liberty Mutual63
National General69
Allstate70
Dairyland73
The General86
Bristol West88
Direct Auto90
State Auto92
Foremost109
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Kenosha: USAA

While liability insurance protects only other drivers on the road and their property, full-coverage insurance protects your vehicle. There’s no set definition of full coverage, but it typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage, which pay for damages to your vehicle.

Full coverage is more expensive than liability coverage, but it can protect you from significant out-of-pocket losses. It’s a good idea for drivers who can’t afford to replace their vehicles out of pocket in the event of an accident. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage insurers in Kenosha, as well as their monthly quotes. Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with USAA, with a monthly rate of $47.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA47
State Farm48
Auto-Owners49
Mile Auto59
Erie64
GEICO65
American Family70
Chubb80
Safeco81
Clearcover86
Farmers94
Nationwide95
Midvale Home & Auto111
Progressive114
Travelers122
Liberty Mutual137
Allstate138
National General162
State Auto163
Direct Auto166
The General178
Dairyland213
Bristol West242
Foremost282
Estimate your Kenosha car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Wisconsin

Like most states, Wisconsin law requires all drivers to have minimum liability insurance. While you don’t need proof of insurance to register your vehicle, you do need to provide it if a law enforcement officer requests it, and you could face fines of up to $500 for driving without insurance.[2]

Like most states, Wisconsin requires both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. The state’s minimum coverage is comparable to most states for bodily injury liability but is on the low end for property damage.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

Though the state only requires liability insurance, you may expand your policy by adding many optional coverages, like the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a collision, regardless of fault or what other vehicles are involved.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from events other than an accident, such as inclement weather, theft, falling objects, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your vehicle when the at-fault driver doesn’t have the necessary insurance coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    This coverage pays for roadside assistance such as towing, tire changes, jump-starts, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    This pays for your rental car when your vehicle is undrivable due to a covered incident, such as an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Safe drivers generally pay the cheapest insurance premiums. On the other hand, drivers with any kind of incident on their record — like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other violations — tend to pay more.

The increase in your premiums after an incident will depend first on how severe the incident is. You can expect a DUI to raise your premiums more than a speeding ticket. For instance, Kenosha drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $184 per month for car insurance, while drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $167 per month.

Below, you’ll find the cheapest insurance coverage for drivers with clean records, as well as rates for drivers with various incidents on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA24333340
Auto-Owners25353541
State Farm25343441
Erie32484849
GEICO33454655
American Family35484958
Mile Auto38575965
Chubb41575868
Farmers48666779
Nationwide48666779
Safeco48717379
Clearcover51758484
Progressive57818294
Travelers628688102
Liberty Mutual639294104
National General699598114
Allstate709597116
Dairyland73103104121
The General86122124142
Bristol West88122123145
Direct Auto90126129149
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is a major factor insurers use when determining auto insurance premiums. Generally speaking, the younger you are, the more you’ll pay for coverage. Teens, followed by young adults, pay the highest rates because they lack driving experience and tend to engage in high-risk driving behaviors.[3]

On the other hand, drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to pay some of the lowest rates. However, around age 70, rates may start to rise again. Certain impairments age causes can increase an older driver’s risk of an accident.

The table below shows the average monthly quote for drivers of each age range. As you can see, the average premium decreases steadily with age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$239
20s$184
30s$143
40s$122
50s$98
60s$87
70s$82
Kenosha car insurance quotes by credit tier

While it’s prohibited in some states, Wisconsin allows car insurance companies to use your credit history when determining car insurance premiums.[4]

A poor credit score can show an increased likelihood of filing an insurance claim and can result in higher insurance premiums. On the other hand, drivers with good or excellent credit tend to have lower premiums.

Here’s how a driver’s insurance premiums tend to increase as their credit score decreases in Kenosha.

Rates by Credit Tier

Kenosha car insurance FAQs

Learn about shopping for car insurance quotes before comparing rates, and check out the answers to questions about auto coverage in Kenosha below.

  • How much is car insurance in Kenosha?

    The average cost of car insurance in Kenosha is $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $142 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Kenosha?

    USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest liability car insurance in Kenosha, with rates of $24, $25, and $25 per month, respectively. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from several companies to see which insurer offers you the best deal for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Kenosha?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Kenosha that Insurify identified are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have strong customer satisfaction ratings, plenty of discounts and coverage options, and high Insurify Quality Scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "State by state."
  2. State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "Minimum insurance requirements."
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers."
  4. Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. "Understanding How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information."
Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

