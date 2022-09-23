Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wisconsin
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $43/mes para cobertura total en Wisconsin.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Insurers may consider high-risk drivers as more likely to be in a traffic accident or incident. Numerous factors, including age, where you live, and driving history, all affect whether an insurer considers you a high-risk driver.[1]
High-risk drivers may have difficulty getting affordable insurance because insurers may be more reluctant to offer coverage to them.
Datos Breves
High-risk drivers in Wisconsin pay between $50 and $500 a month on average for car insurance.
Wisconsin uses a point system. Drivers who accumulate 12 or more points in a 12-month period face a license suspension.[2]
Some high-risk drivers may have to file an SR-22 certificate with the state.
Factors that determine high-risk status in Wisconsin
Insurers in Wisconsin use several factors to determine if you’re a high-risk driver. They also look at how often you make claims on your policy. To avoid rate increases, you should avoid making claims for minor damages you can cover out of pocket. While the weight of each element varies, and each insurer has unique metrics for determining rates, these are the most common factors that insurance companies consider before offering coverage:
Traffic violations and tickets: Wisconsin uses a point system for driving records. Traffic violations and tickets add points to your driving record. Your license will be suspended if you get more than 12 points in a 12-month period.[2] Insurance companies can look at your driving record when deciding your rate. If you have multiple incidents, you’ll likely pay a higher premium.[1]
Accidents and claims: In addition to tickets, accidents and claims on your insurance can affect your premiums. Wisconsin is a comparative negligence state. This means that both parties could be partially liable for the accident depending on the percentage of negligence. Parties with a higher percentage of negligence can’t recover damages from the other driver’s insurance.[3]
Credit score and financial history: Wisconsin allows insurance companies to examine your credit score when determining whether to offer or renew a policy. You can ask the insurance company if it considers your score and how it uses it to determine your rate. You may need to shop around for rates if your credit score is low.[4]
Age and driving experience: Insurance companies also consider age and driving experience. Wisconsin has a graduated driver’s license law that restricts teens from driving late at night and limits the number of passengers a teen driver can have.[5] Teen drivers are likely to have higher premiums since insurers consider them riskier due to their lack of driving experience.
Vehicle type and usage: The type of vehicle you drive and how often you drive can affect your insurance rates. Choose a car with high safety ratings and extra safety features to reduce your insurance rate.[1]
Find Wisconsin Car Insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Best Wisconsin auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation
Insurance companies will consider the type of violation on your record when offering you a rate for coverage. More serious infractions are likely to increase your rates.[6]
Best car insurance for Wisconsin high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident
Comparing rates from multiple insurance companies can help you gauge which option best fits your budget and needs. For example, State Farm offers lower average rates for high-risk drivers than Bristol West, but your rates can differ based on your age, vehicle, area, and more.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
State Farm
$82
4.4
Auto-Owners
$85
4.1
USAA
$86
4.5
Erie
$112
4.4
GEICO
$120
4.3
American Family
$130
4.3
Farmers
$175
3.8
Liberty Mutual
$207
3.8
Allstate
$262
4.1
Direct Auto
$263
3.2
The General
$271
3.4
Bristol West
$334
2.2
State Auto
$341
3.8
Dairyland
$363
N/A
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Wisconsin with an OWI
Being convicted of operating while intoxicated or impaired (OWI) in Wisconsin can result in a fine of $150 to $300 for the first offense and more penalties for subsequent offenses.[7] Companies like Direct Auto and Bristol West, which specialize in insuring high-risk drivers, offer much higher average liability-only rates, at $175 and $279 a month, respectively.
If you have an OWI on your record, the cheapest average rates are with USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners, if these companies will extend coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
USAA
$69
$106
4.5
State Farm
$76
$117
4.4
Auto-Owners
$76
$116
4.1
Erie
$92
$140
4.4
GEICO
$98
$150
4.3
American Family
$104
$159
4.3
State Auto
$127
$430
3.8
Safeco
$131
$259
3.8
Farmers
$141
$216
3.8
Midvale Home & Auto
$173
$281
3.2
Progressive
$175
$360
4.1
National General
$179
$273
3.5
Allstate
$202
$310
4.1
Clearcover
$203
$273
2.9
Nationwide
$227
$253
4.1
The General
$243
$430
3.4
Liberty Mutual
$247
$388
3.8
Dairyland
$251
$577
N/A
Direct Auto
$275
$364
3.2
Bristol West
$279
$555
2.2
Foremost
N/A
$342
3.3
Certainly
N/A
$223
N/A
Kemper
N/A
$223
2.8
Travelers
NA
$205
4.3
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Best auto insurance for Wisconsin high-risk drivers with speeding tickets
If you have speeding tickets, you might be worried about your rates going up. But you can land some reasonable rates by comparing multiple companies. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may pay anywhere between $63 and $434 a month on average.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
State Farm
$63
4.4
Auto-Owners
$66
4.1
USAA
$67
4.5
Erie
$87
4.4
GEICO
$93
4.3
American Family
$101
4.3
Farmers
$136
3.8
Safeco
$158
3.8
Midvale Home & Auto
$184
3.2
Clearcover
$188
2.9
Allstate
$203
4.1
Liberty Mutual
$213
3.8
State Auto
$265
3.8
Direct Auto
$295
3.2
The General
$311
3.4
Dairyland
$372
N/A
Bristol West
$434
2.2
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Wisconsin Car Insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest Wisconsin car insurance companies for high-risk drivers with poor credit
Your credit score affects more than just your ability to take out a loan. Employers, landlords, and insurance companies can use your credit score or credit history to decide your potential future with them. Insurance companies use data from your credit report to create an insurance score. This score tells them how likely you are to file a claim.[8]
Wisconsin laws don’t allow companies to deny coverage based only on your insurance score, but they can base your rates on the number.[9]
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
National General
$92
Dairyland
$118
Clearcover
$133
The General
$137
Bristol West
$142
Liberty Mutual
$153
Direct Auto
$155
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to find affordable car insurance for high-risk drivers in Wisconsin
If you’re a high-risk driver, you may face some challenges finding an affordable policy. Fortunately, you can implement some strategies that can help you save money when it’s time to purchase or renew an auto policy:
Find an independent insurance agent. Instead of approaching companies directly, consider working with an insurance broker. Brokers typically work with multiple insurance companies on behalf of the client. They have access to rates and terms from various companies and can help you save time by providing several options that fit your needs.
Bundle home and auto policies. If you’re renting or need to pay for homeowners insurance, consider bundling your policies. Most insurance companies offer a discount for purchasing both policies with their company.
Look for discounts elsewhere. Check with your employer or professional organization to see if you qualify for additional discounts. Student drivers may be eligible for a reduced rate if they maintain a certain grade point average.
Compare rates from multiple insurers. When you buy a house or a car, you look at several different options before making a decision. You should do the same when paying for auto insurance. Comparing rates between at least three different insurers can help you find the best option and save money.
Find Wisconsin Car Insurance
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
How to improve your driving record and lower your car insurance rates in Wisconsin
If you’re a high-risk driver, you can lower your risk in a few ways:
Take a defensive driving course. Wisconsin allows drivers to remove up to three points from their driving record if they complete a traffic safety course. Drivers who exceed the allotted 12 points in a 12-month period may be able to remove their suspension if they complete the course. Additionally, insurance companies may offer discounts for drivers who take these classes voluntarily.[2]
Improve your credit score. Insurance companies may view you as more responsible and less risky when you raise your credit score. A better credit score often equates to lower insurance rates. You can increase your credit score by lowering your credit card balances and paying your bills on time every month.[10]
Practice safe driving habits. It takes time for your driving record to improve. You can ensure you qualify for lower rates in the future by following safe driving habits and avoiding future traffic violations.
Which driver is considered high-risk in Wisconsin?
Drivers are high-risk when they’re more likely to file a claim. High-risk drivers include drivers between the ages of 16 and 19, drivers with a history of traffic violations, and drivers with poor credit.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Wisconsin?
Insurance companies consider several factors when calculating a driver’s risk in Wisconsin. Common characteristics include age, gender, driving history, credit score, and vehicle type.
What is the cheapest insurance company for Wisconsin high-risk drivers?
Insurance costs for high-risk drivers in Wisconsin vary based on numerous factors, including where you live and your driving history. You can find the best price by comparing rates from multiple companies.[1]
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Wisconsin?
The cost of high-risk auto insurance in Wisconsin varies widely. As a high-risk driver, you can expect to pay between $67 and $500 per month, depending on the policy type and the company you choose.
How long does reckless driving affect insurance in Wisconsin?
Reckless driving is a crime in Wisconsin, with fines as high as $4,000 and up to six years in prison. Reckless driving stays on your driving record for five years.[11]
Sources
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."