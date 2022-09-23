Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wisconsin
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $43/mes para cobertura total en Wisconsin.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $138 per month for full-coverage insurance and $61 per month for liability-only auto insurance coverage. The state average for both full coverage and liability-only coverage is less than the national average of $213 per month for full-coverage auto insurance and $104 per month for liability-only insurance.
Wisconsin’s traffic fatalities are among the lowest rates in the U.S.[1] Furthermore, Wisconsin’s alcohol-impaired driving fatality rate is also less than many other states.[2] Both of these rates can help explain why insurance costs are comparatively cheaper in the Badger State.
Datos Breves
The average cost of minimum coverage car insurance in Wisconsin is $61 per month, and the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $138.
Insurance companies in Wisconsin can use your credit information to determine your auto insurance rates.[3]
Auto insurance premiums are cheaper in Madison than in Milwaukee or Kenosha.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Wisconsin
Liability rates start as low as $22 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $100 per month.
Various factors affect the average annual cost of auto insurance premiums in Wisconsin, including the state’s weather patterns, uninsured motorist rates, number of claims filed, and accident rates.[4] Furthermore, you’ll likely see price differences between liability coverage and full coverage; a full-coverage policy generally costs more but comes with more protection.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance from different auto insurers in Wisconsin.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
22
43
Auto-Owners
23
46
State Farm
23
45
Erie
30
60
GEICO
31
61
American Family
33
65
Mile Auto
35
55
Chubb
38
75
Nationwide
45
89
Farmers
45
88
Safeco
47
74
Clearcover
50
83
Progressive
53
105
Travelers
58
114
Liberty Mutual
58
126
National General
64
151
Allstate
65
128
Dairyland
67
202
The General
80
170
Bristol West
82
230
Direct Auto
83
164
State Auto
86
155
Foremost
104
268
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by city
Insurance companies consider an area’s crime rate and the risk of theft or vandalism when determining car insurance premiums. Metropolitan and urban areas in Wisconsin tend to have more expensive average car insurance rates than rural areas because of the higher risk of accidents and theft in populated cities.
For example, average car insurance rates are more expensive in Milwaukee, which is the state’s largest city and located in a county with the most reported accidents in 2020.[5]
The table below shows average car insurance rates for different cities in Wisconsin.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by age
A driver’s age also affects their car insurance rates. Younger drivers and seniors have a higher risk of an accident, so they tend to pay more expensive rates.
For young drivers, inexperience and risk-taking behaviors increase their risk of accidents.[6] For seniors, delayed reaction time and health issues can make being on the roads more dangerous.[7]
The table below shows average monthly auto insurance rates for Wisconsin drivers based on age.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Wisconsin
Gender shows a statistical connection with car accident risk as well. In general, men drive more often and have more collisions, both of which cause their insurers to charge them higher rates.
The gender gap between male and female auto insurance premiums is especially substantial for younger male drivers, who pay some of the highest insurance rates of any motorists.[8] The table below shows average premiums of Wisconsin drivers based on age and gender.
Age
Male
Female
16
$278
$227
35
$132
$124
50
$105
$102
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Wisconsin
The more incidents you have, the higher your premiums.[4] Avoiding crashes and other high-risk behaviors can be one of the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance rates.
The table below shows how Wisconsin average car insurance rates change with different driving records.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$62
$138
With accident
$89
$197
With speeding ticket
$83
$185
With DUI
$96
$214
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Wisconsin
Liability rates start as low as $22 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by marital status
Married couples often bundle their car insurance with home or renters insurance and insure multiple cars under one policy, leading to discounts on their auto insurance. This causes married people to pay less for car insurance than single drivers.
The table below shows how much married and single Wisconsinites pay on average for car insurance.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$56
$126
Single
$63
$139
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by credit tier
Insurance companies in Wisconsin can and do use credit information when setting insurance rates.[3] Drivers with good or excellent credit scores tend to pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit scores. You can increase your credit score by paying your credit accounts on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio less than 30%.
The table below shows average Wisconsin auto insurance premiums based on credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$96
$214
Average
$62
$138
Good
$56
$126
Excellent
$48
$48
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin?
The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $138 per month for full coverage and $61 per month for liability only.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Wisconsin are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. These insurers have monthly liability rates of $22, $23, and $23, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance rates for your situation is to compare quotes from at least three different auto insurance companies to find the one that offers you the lowest rates for the coverage you need.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Wisconsin?
Yes. Car insurance companies consider location when setting premiums because the area’s rate of vandalism, accidents, and car thefts affect auto insurance claims.
For example, average auto insurance rates in Madison are just $93 per month, while Milwaukee’s average rates are $148 per month. Milwaukee is the state’s largest city, and the county it’s located in reported more car accidents than any other county in the state in 2020.[5]
What are the best auto insurance companies in Wisconsin?
The best auto insurance companies in Wisconsin depend on what your priorities are when buying coverage. State Farm has some of the cheapest rates and may be good for drivers who want the best deal. However, USAA, Erie, and Grange Insurance have the highest ratings in J.D. Power’s Customer Satisfaction survey for the North Central states.[9]
Drivers should consider what’s important to them and work with an insurance agency or research insurance quotes online to find the best auto insurer that meets their needs.
What are the car insurance requirements in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin requires 25/50/10 minimum car insurance. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[10]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.