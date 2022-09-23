Does West Virginia require SR-22 insurance?

West Virginia doesn’t require SR-22 insurance, but the WVOLV monitors insurance coverage of every licensed driver in the state. The state tracks dangerous driving behavior through a points system. A driver who commits a moving violation gets points assigned to their license depending on the severity of the infraction.

Some of the offenses that can put the most points on your license include fleeing an officer, speeding in a school zone, reckless driving, and committing a hit-and-run. After receiving a certain number of points on your license, you face license suspension. The length of the suspension depends on the number of points you receive.[3]

Points Accumulated Suspension Period 12–13 30 days 14–15 45 days 16–17 60 days 18–19 90 days 20+ 120 days

You can reinstate the license once the suspension period ends by paying a reinstatement fee and showing proof of insurance. West Virginia’s DMV doesn’t disclose the precise reinstatement fee amount.

West Virginia also automatically suspends the license of any driver convicted of DUI. To regain your license after a DUI suspension, you must take part in DUI education and treatment.[4] The required Safety and Treatment Program includes 18 hours of DUI education, as well as a substance abuse evaluation and assessment that may result in further treatment.

How long do violations stay on your driving record in West Virginia?

Points for any single moving violation remain on your record for two years after the infraction occurred. And the actual violation will remain on your record for five years after it occurred. You can expect higher rates for up to five years after an infraction since West Virginia insurance companies can access your driving information.

West Virginia allows drivers who take an approved defensive driving course to have three points removed from their accumulated total points. If you have 14 or more points, taking such a course removes three points from your total, but it won’t rescind or affect your suspension.

You can’t take defensive driving courses online, and the state only allows drivers to take one course every 12 months for point reduction.