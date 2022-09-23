>Seguros de Autos>West Virginia

Do You Need SR-22 Insurance in West Virginia?

West Virginia doesn’t require SR-22 insurance, but the state uses an insurance verification program for all drivers.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en West Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $54/mes para cobertura total en West Virginia.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Unlike in most states, drivers in West Virginia don’t need to file an SR-22 form after reinstating a suspended license. In states with SR-22 requirements, a driver’s insurance company files an SR-22 form with the state as proof of insurance.

Though West Virginia doesn’t require SR-22 insurance, motorists in the state still face consequences for driving recklessly. Here’s what you need to know about getting insurance after a license suspension in West Virginia.

Datos Breves

  • West Virginia requires drivers to maintain minimum bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.

  • If you accumulate 12 or more points on your record, you may face license suspension.

  • Driving infractions remain on your record for five years in West Virginia.

What is SR-22 insurance?

West Virginia never requires drivers to file an SR-22, but many states require SR-22 insurance for drivers convicted of serious moving violations. Offenses that can lead to an SR-22 requirement include reckless driving, driving under the influence (DUI), committing a hit-and-run, and causing an accident while uninsured.

In most states, a driver with a suspended license has to file an SR-22 form with the state to get back on the road. Your insurance company provides the SR-22 form to your state’s DMV to prove you carry the minimum level of auto insurance.[1]

Instead, West Virginia uses a statewide electronic insurance verification program: the West Virginia Online Verification (WVOLV). This system enables instant verification of insurance on a monthly basis, so the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) knows the status of every driver’s insurance coverage.[2]

Depending on the violation, drivers in the state face driver’s license and vehicle registration suspension. West Virginia drivers convicted of major moving violations have to pay a license reinstatement fee and need to maintain the minimum level of insurance. Following a suspension, you’ll likely pay increased premium costs.

Does West Virginia require SR-22 insurance?

West Virginia doesn’t require SR-22 insurance, but the WVOLV monitors insurance coverage of every licensed driver in the state. The state tracks dangerous driving behavior through a points system. A driver who commits a moving violation gets points assigned to their license depending on the severity of the infraction.

Some of the offenses that can put the most points on your license include fleeing an officer, speeding in a school zone, reckless driving, and committing a hit-and-run. After receiving a certain number of points on your license, you face license suspension. The length of the suspension depends on the number of points you receive.[3]

Points AccumulatedSuspension Period
12–1330 days
14–1545 days
16–1760 days
18–1990 days
20+120 days

You can reinstate the license once the suspension period ends by paying a reinstatement fee and showing proof of insurance. West Virginia’s DMV doesn’t disclose the precise reinstatement fee amount.

West Virginia also automatically suspends the license of any driver convicted of DUI. To regain your license after a DUI suspension, you must take part in DUI education and treatment.[4] The required Safety and Treatment Program includes 18 hours of DUI education, as well as a substance abuse evaluation and assessment that may result in further treatment.

How long do violations stay on your driving record in West Virginia?

Points for any single moving violation remain on your record for two years after the infraction occurred. And the actual violation will remain on your record for five years after it occurred. You can expect higher rates for up to five years after an infraction since West Virginia insurance companies can access your driving information.

West Virginia allows drivers who take an approved defensive driving course to have three points removed from their accumulated total points. If you have 14 or more points, taking such a course removes three points from your total, but it won’t rescind or affect your suspension.

You can’t take defensive driving courses online, and the state only allows drivers to take one course every 12 months for point reduction.

How a driver’s license suspension affects car insurance rates in West Virginia

Following a license suspension in West Virginia, you may pay higher insurance rates for several years because points remain on your license for two years and the infraction stays on your driving record for five years.

It’s important to shop around to find the best rates, especially after you reinstate a suspended license.

Additionally, you can use several strategies to improve your driving record and reduce your rates, even when your moving violation still remains on your driving record:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/ba9869f2f9/defensive-driving.svg

    Take a defensive driving course

    Taking a course with one of the three state-approved driving classes — West Virginia Driver Training, Bluefield AAA, and B-Safe Inc. — will give you a three-point reduction to your accumulated point total, and it may also help you earn a lower rate from your insurance company.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

    Drive fewer miles

    Less time behind the wheel means fewer opportunities to get into a car accident. Your insurer may offer you a lower rate if you drive fewer miles than average.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Keep your vehicle well-maintained

    You should properly take care of your car’s tires, windshield wipers and fluid, and oil health. This preventative maintenance can extend the life of your vehicle and reduce the chances of getting into an accident.

West Virginia SR-22 insurance FAQs

West Virginia doesn’t require SR-22 insurance, but drivers do face consequences for dangerous driving. The information below should help you navigate handling auto insurance in West Virginia after a suspended license.

  • Do you need car insurance in West Virginia if you don’t have an active driver’s license?

    West Virginia requires all registered vehicles to have minimum liability insurance. A driver with a suspended license may decide to sell their car, but that doesn’t mean they never plan to drive again. If you intend to reinstate your license, you may need named operator insurance to legally drive a car belonging to someone else.[5]

  • How long do violations affect rates in West Virginia?

    Drivers convicted of serious moving violations receive points on their licenses. Points from a violation remain on your record for two years, but the actual violation stays for five years. After accumulating a certain number of points, your driver’s license will be suspended for 30 to 120 days, depending on the number of points on your record.

  • What happens after a DUI in West Virginia?

    Drivers face immediate license suspension following a DUI in West Virginia. They also need to complete 18 hours of DUI education and a substance abuse evaluation as part of the state’s Safety and Treatment Program.

  • How much car insurance do you need in West Virginia?

    West Virginia drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability. You must have proof of insurance in your vehicle at all times.

Sources

  1. New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements / SR-22."
  2. West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Consumer Insurance Information."
  3. West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Point System."
  4. West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Safety & Treatment Program."
  5. West Virginia Legislature. "West Virginia Code."
