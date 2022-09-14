>Seguros de Autos>Washington

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Vancouver, Washington (2024)

The cheapest car insurance company in Vancouver, Washington, is State Farm, with monthly rates as low as $55.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Vancouver, Washington, is $141 per month, which is similar to the state average of $140 per month. In Washington, 21.7% of drivers are uninsured, which may influence baseline rates in the area.1

You have a variety of car insurance companies to choose from in Vancouver to protect yourself, your vehicle, and your passengers. As you research your options, you should compare quotes and consider your unique insurance needs.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver.

  • Drivers in Vancouver pay an average of $200 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $83 per month for liability coverage.

  • Washington drivers can face a fine of $550 or more if they drive without insurance.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Vancouver

When you’re shopping for the cheapest car insurance rates, it’s essential to make sure you know what type of coverage you need and how much you can afford. You should also make a note of any unique circumstances that could affect the cost of your car insurance policy, like having past speeding tickets or a low credit score.

The best company for you to work with will vary based on your unique situation, which is why you should consider rates from multiple insurers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Travelers4.3$239$113Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$143$68Teen drivers
USAA4.5$119$56Veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$113/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$236/mo

In business for more than 165 years, Travelers offers many insurance products, including car, home, renters, condo, landlord, travel, and pet insurance. The company has car insurance add-ons, like loan/lease gap insurance and roadside assistance, and offers more than a dozen discounts for customers. Travelers earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness program

  • Plenty of coverage options and discounts

Contras

  • Rideshare coverage not offered in Washington

  • Some negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for teen drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$141/mo

Once a company that only offered coverage to federal employees and military members, GEICO is now one of the most recognizable names in the auto insurance industry. GEICO provides various insurance products, including homeowners, auto, business, and flood insurance. Teenagers and other young drivers can qualify for good student, good driver, and organization discounts from GEICO.

Ventajas

  • Affordable rates for teens and seniors

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Contras

  • Higher rates for drivers with a violation

  • Doesn’t cover rideshare vehicles

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo

USAA provides insurance and banking products exclusively to former and current members of the armed forces and their immediate family members. The company offers a range of products, including home and auto policies, investment services, and retirement services. USAA earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Low premiums

  • Drivers can earn a discount of up to 30% with the SafePilot program

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and immediate family members

  • No 24/7 live customer service

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver

Though you can’t control everything when it comes to finding the lowest car insurance rate, you can take a few steps to make earning cheaper rates easier:

  • Consider bundling your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts when customers bundle policies for their cars and homes. You typically can also bundle policies for recreational vehicles or motor homes.

  • Check for discounts through local organizations. Check with the AARP or other local organizations to see if they work with any insurance companies that provide discounts. Older drivers may even qualify for age-based driving discounts.

  • Participate in discount programs for students. Look for discounts through a good driving program or good student program. Young drivers are often the most expensive to insure, so finding discounts can help with costs.

  • Compare auto insurance rates from multiple companies. One of the best ways to secure cheap car insurance in Vancouver is to compare quotes and coverage options between at least three different insurance companies. Comparing quotes gives you a better picture of what to expect.

Compare Auto Insurers in Vancouver

Shop car insurance from 100+ top insurers in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Vancouver: State Farm

Liability insurance provides the state’s minimum coverage at an affordable rate. This coverage pays for the property damage and bodily injury you cause another driver and their passengers in an accident. Liability insurance doesn’t cover vehicle damages or medical expenses for you and your passengers.

Motor vehicle owners who can pay out of pocket to replace or repair their car or cover medical costs after an accident may want to consider liability-only coverage to save money. This coverage makes the most sense for drivers of old or low-value vehicles.

The average cost of liability insurance in the city is $83 per month. Here are some of the cheapest insurers for liability coverage in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm55
USAA56
GEICO67
Allstate73
Safeco73
Direct Auto75
Midvale Home & Auto78
National General79
American Family83
Nationwide85
The General91
Chubb92
Farmers97
Travelers113
Foremost119
Dairyland123
Bristol West134
Liberty Mutual140
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Vancouver: Direct Auto

Full-coverage policies offer more protection for drivers than liability-only auto insurance. In addition to paying expenses for the other party in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance also provides financial protection for your car and passengers. These policies typically cost more.

You should consider full-coverage insurance if you know you can’t replace your vehicle out of pocket. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your auto lender or dealer may even require you to purchase this coverage.

The average cost of full-coverage insurance in the city is $200 per month. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Direct Auto84
National General109
Safeco111
State Farm115
USAA117
Midvale Home & Auto128
GEICO141
Liberty Mutual151
Allstate152
Nationwide157
The General160
American Family173
Chubb193
Farmers202
Travelers236
Dairyland269
Bristol West280
Foremost325
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Vancouver car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Washington

Washington is an at-fault state. This means that car insurance companies will determine which driver caused an accident. The at-fault driver (or their insurance company) must then pay to cover the property damage and medical expenses of the other driver.

Drivers in Washington must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance or proof of financial responsibility to operate a car, truck, or motorcycle in the state. If you drive without insurance, you risk license suspension and a fine of up to $550. Drivers older than 25 can qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and a minimum deposit of $60,000.

Find the specific car insurance requirements in Washington below:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

If you want more financial protection, consider adding one or more of the following coverages to your car insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you have an accident with a driver who has insufficient or no insurance to cover your damages and medical expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Though not required in Washington, auto insurers in the state must offer policyholders at least $10,000 of (PIP) coverage. This coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Following a collision with a car or other object, collision coverage pays for your vehicle damages. It can also cover damages from potholes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    For damage from non-collision incidents — like fire, severe weather, and vandalism — comprehensive coverage kicks in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and what your insurance company will pay if you total your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance typically offers service for flat tires, broken-down cars, jump-starts, gas delivery, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If your car is in the shop following an accident or other incident, rental reimbursement can cover the costs of a rental until your vehicle is ready.

Drivers with a poor record can qualify for coverage from AIPSO

Washington requires all drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance to operate a vehicle. Drivers whose spotty driving history has made it difficult to find insurance may qualify for the Washington Automobile Insurance Plan through the Automobile Insurance Plan Service Office (AIPSO).

This group provides insurance to drivers who can’t find coverage elsewhere. If you have certain violations on your record, you may need to file an SR-22 with the state to prove you have insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. Having one or more incidents on your record — including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — typically results in higher insurance premiums. Auto insurers view past incidents as risk factors.

How much these incidents affect your car insurance premium will depend on several things, including the frequency and severity of the incidents, as well as how long ago the incidents occurred.[2]

Shop for Car Insurance in Vancouver, WA

Insurify partners with more than 100 top insurers for quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets may affect your auto insurance rate, particularly if you have convictions for excessive speeding, your speeding resulted in an accident, or you have multiple violations. Washington doesn’t use a point system for traffic violations, but the state does keep a record of incidents.

Insurance companies can view a three-year history of your convictions, violations, collisions, and failure-to-appear charges on your driving record when determining premiums. You may face more expensive car insurance rates if you’ve had one or more speeding violations in the past three years.

If you’re a resident of Vancouver and you’ve been pulled over for speeding, your liability-only insurance could cost $120 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest insurance options for drivers in Vancouver with a speeding ticket and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm5570
USAA5672
GEICO6787
Allstate7394
Safeco73103
Direct Auto75100
National General79103
American Family83109
Nationwide85111
The General91122
Chubb92121
Farmers97126
Travelers113149
Dairyland123165
Bristol West134177
Liberty Mutual140195
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Drivers with an at-fault accident typically face higher rates because insurance companies view drivers with claims on their records as higher-risk. Washington is an at-fault state, which means drivers found at fault in an accident are responsible for covering damages and medical costs. At-fault collisions stay on your driving record for five years following an accident.[3]

Vancouver drivers pay an average of $123 per month for liability-only insurance with an at-fault accident on their records. Find the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm5574
USAA5676
GEICO6791
Allstate7399
Safeco73108
Direct Auto75105
National General79109
American Family83113
Nationwide85116
The General91128
Chubb92126
Farmers97132
Travelers113155
Dairyland123171
Bristol West134182
Liberty Mutual140204
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Washington drivers with a DUI on their record may have a harder time finding cheap car insurance rates. Drivers convicted of a DUI may need to file an SR-22 policy with the state. Some insurance companies may refuse to provide coverage to high-risk drivers, and the companies that offer insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record typically charge higher rates to offset their risk.

In addition to higher insurance rates, drivers could face up to four years of license suspension following a DUI conviction. Alcohol-related convictions stay on your driving record for life in Washington.

Vancouver drivers with a DUI pay an average of $140 per month for a liability-only policy. Find the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a past DUI below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm5589
USAA5690
GEICO67108
Allstate73118
Safeco73118
Direct Auto75121
National General79128
American Family83134
Nationwide85137
The General91147
Chubb92149
Farmers97157
Travelers113183
Foremost119192
Dairyland123199
Bristol West134217
Liberty Mutual140226
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Rates typically decrease steadily for drivers between ages 35 and 70. Senior drivers may face different rates depending on their age. Drivers older than 55 may qualify for cheaper rates or discounts because they tend to exercise more caution on the road, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[4]

Drivers older than 70 are at a higher risk for fatal car accidents due to various health issues and medication side effects associated with aging. Auto insurers may increase rates slightly for drivers older than 70 to adjust for this added risk.

A liability-only policy in Vancouver costs $59 per month for senior drivers. Here are some of the best options for senior drivers in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
National General8260
State Farm8340
USAA8742
Safeco8858
GEICO10449
Nationwide11059
Allstate11455
Liberty Mutual115107
The General12269
American Family12661
Chubb13162
Farmers14771
Travelers17383
Dairyland20393
Bristol West209100
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teen drivers pay higher rates than nearly all other customers because they’re at the highest risk for accidents. Teen drivers between ages 16 and 19 are three times as likely to experience a fatal car accident as drivers 20 and older.[5] Newly licensed young drivers should use extra caution when driving with friends.

Teens can earn lower rates by participating in a good student discount program with their insurance company and by taking a safe driving course. Additionally, teen drivers (even those away at school) should consider staying on their parents’ policies to get the most affordable rates.

Teen drivers in Vancouver pay a monthly average of $143 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest average quotes for teen drivers in Vancouver.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA19091
State Farm19493
Safeco195129
National General204148
GEICO219104
Liberty Mutual251233
The General252143
Allstate263127
Nationwide265143
American Family290139
Farmers347167
Chubb352168
Travelers419201
Dairyland430197
Bristol West459220
Foremost572210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Vancouver, WA

See personalized quotes for auto coverage in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Vancouver car insurance quotes by credit tier

Washington law allows insurance companies to use your credit history when determining rates. A Washington judge overturned an emergency ruling that banned the use of credit scores for insurance coverage in July 2022.[6]

Your credit score can affect the cost of your insurance policy. Insurance companies consider drivers with poor credit scores to be a higher risk than drivers with excellent or good credit scores. A higher credit score will likely qualify you for lower rates.

Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes for Vancouver drivers by credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Vancouver?

The average American driver spends an average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy, according to Insurify’s Mid-Year Auto Insurance Trends Report. Vancouver drivers pay $83 per month for liability coverage and $200 for full-coverage insurance.

Rates within the state may vary based on ZIP code, population density, crime rates, and accident rates.

More cities in Washington

Vancouver drivers pay $200 per month for full-coverage car insurance. You can see how quotes in other Washington cities compare to the average in Vancouver below.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Federal Way$272$125
Kennewick$179$69
Seattle$256$111
Spokane$158$81
Tacoma$236$111
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Vancouver, Washington, car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for cheap rates, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help answer any remaining questions about buying cheap auto insurance in Vancouver, Washington.

  • How much is car insurance in Vancouver, WA?

    Vancouver drivers pay $141 per month for car insurance, on average. Liability-only coverage costs $83 per month, and full-coverage insurance is $200.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver?

    State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver. Their monthly liability rates start at $55, $56, and $67, respectively.

    But your specific premium depends on your driving record, credit history, insurer, chosen coverage, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Vancouver?

    With some of the cheapest average rates in Vancouver, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Vancouver. Other top insurers include GEICO and USAA.

  • Is car insurance mandatory in Vancouver, Washington?

    Yes. In most cases, Washington drivers need to carry a minimum of liability insurance or provide proof of financial responsibility. Drivers older than 25 can instead qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and making a minimum deposit of $60,000 with the state.

  • How much car insurance is required in Washington?

    Drivers in Washington must maintain the following amounts of minimum coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Mandatory insurance."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Guide to driving records."
  4. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. "Credit scores and insurance."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers