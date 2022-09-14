Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Vancouver, Washington, is $141 per month, which is similar to the state average of $140 per month. In Washington, 21.7% of drivers are uninsured, which may influence baseline rates in the area.1
You have a variety of car insurance companies to choose from in Vancouver to protect yourself, your vehicle, and your passengers. As you research your options, you should compare quotes and consider your unique insurance needs.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver.
Drivers in Vancouver pay an average of $200 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $83 per month for liability coverage.
Washington drivers can face a fine of $550 or more if they drive without insurance.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Vancouver
When you’re shopping for the cheapest car insurance rates, it’s essential to make sure you know what type of coverage you need and how much you can afford. You should also make a note of any unique circumstances that could affect the cost of your car insurance policy, like having past speeding tickets or a low credit score.
The best company for you to work with will vary based on your unique situation, which is why you should consider rates from multiple insurers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Travelers
4.3
$239
$113
Cheap rates
GEICO
4.2
$143
$68
Teen drivers
USAA
4.5
$119
$56
Veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$113/mo
Full Coverage
$236/mo
In business for more than 165 years, Travelers offers many insurance products, including car, home, renters, condo, landlord, travel, and pet insurance. The company has car insurance add-ons, like loan/lease gap insurance and roadside assistance, and offers more than a dozen discounts for customers. Travelers earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness program
Plenty of coverage options and discounts
Contras
Rideshare coverage not offered in Washington
Some negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$67/mo
Full Coverage
$141/mo
Once a company that only offered coverage to federal employees and military members, GEICO is now one of the most recognizable names in the auto insurance industry. GEICO provides various insurance products, including homeowners, auto, business, and flood insurance. Teenagers and other young drivers can qualify for good student, good driver, and organization discounts from GEICO.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
$117/mo
USAA provides insurance and banking products exclusively to former and current members of the armed forces and their immediate family members. The company offers a range of products, including home and auto policies, investment services, and retirement services. USAA earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Low premiums
Drivers can earn a discount of up to 30% with the SafePilot program
Contras
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and immediate family members
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver
Though you can’t control everything when it comes to finding the lowest car insurance rate, you can take a few steps to make earning cheaper rates easier:
Consider bundling your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts when customers bundle policies for their cars and homes. You typically can also bundle policies for recreational vehicles or motor homes.
Compare auto insurance rates from multiple companies. One of the best ways to secure cheap car insurance in Vancouver is to compare quotes and coverage options between at least three different insurance companies. Comparing quotes gives you a better picture of what to expect.
Compare Auto Insurers in Vancouver
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Vancouver: State Farm
Liability insurance provides the state’s minimum coverage at an affordable rate. This coverage pays for the property damage and bodily injury you cause another driver and their passengers in an accident. Liability insurance doesn’t cover vehicle damages or medical expenses for you and your passengers.
Motor vehicle owners who can pay out of pocket to replace or repair their car or cover medical costs after an accident may want to consider liability-only coverage to save money. This coverage makes the most sense for drivers of old or low-value vehicles.
The average cost of liability insurance in the city is $83 per month. Here are some of the cheapest insurers for liability coverage in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
55
USAA
56
GEICO
67
Allstate
73
Safeco
73
Direct Auto
75
Midvale Home & Auto
78
National General
79
American Family
83
Nationwide
85
The General
91
Chubb
92
Farmers
97
Travelers
113
Foremost
119
Dairyland
123
Bristol West
134
Liberty Mutual
140
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Vancouver: Direct Auto
Full-coverage policies offer more protection for drivers than liability-only auto insurance. In addition to paying expenses for the other party in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance also provides financial protection for your car and passengers. These policies typically cost more.
You should consider full-coverage insurance if you know you can’t replace your vehicle out of pocket. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your auto lender or dealer may even require you to purchase this coverage.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in the city is $200 per month. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Direct Auto
84
National General
109
Safeco
111
State Farm
115
USAA
117
Midvale Home & Auto
128
GEICO
141
Liberty Mutual
151
Allstate
152
Nationwide
157
The General
160
American Family
173
Chubb
193
Farmers
202
Travelers
236
Dairyland
269
Bristol West
280
Foremost
325
Car insurance requirements in Washington
Washington is an at-fault state. This means that car insurance companies will determine which driver caused an accident. The at-fault driver (or their insurance company) must then pay to cover the property damage and medical expenses of the other driver.
Drivers in Washington must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance or proof of financial responsibility to operate a car, truck, or motorcycle in the state. If you drive without insurance, you risk license suspension and a fine of up to $550. Drivers older than 25 can qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and a minimum deposit of $60,000.
Find the specific car insurance requirements in Washington below:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
If you want more financial protection, consider adding one or more of the following coverages to your car insurance policy:
Though not required in Washington, auto insurers in the state must offer policyholders at least $10,000 of (PIP) coverage. This coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.
Collision coverage
Following a collision with a car or other object, collision coverage pays for your vehicle damages. It can also cover damages from potholes.
Comprehensive coverage
For damage from non-collision incidents — like fire, severe weather, and vandalism — comprehensive coverage kicks in.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and what your insurance company will pay if you total your car.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance typically offers service for flat tires, broken-down cars, jump-starts, gas delivery, and more.
Rental reimbursement coverage
If your car is in the shop following an accident or other incident, rental reimbursement can cover the costs of a rental until your vehicle is ready.
Drivers with a poor record can qualify for coverage from AIPSO
Washington requires all drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance to operate a vehicle. Drivers whose spotty driving history has made it difficult to find insurance may qualify for the Washington Automobile Insurance Plan through the Automobile Insurance Plan Service Office (AIPSO).
This group provides insurance to drivers who can’t find coverage elsewhere. If you have certain violations on your record, you may need to file an SR-22 with the state to prove you have insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. Having one or more incidents on your record — including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — typically results in higher insurance premiums. Auto insurers view past incidents as risk factors.
How much these incidents affect your car insurance premium will depend on several things, including the frequency and severity of the incidents, as well as how long ago the incidents occurred.[2]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets may affect your auto insurance rate, particularly if you have convictions for excessive speeding, your speeding resulted in an accident, or you have multiple violations. Washington doesn’t use a point system for traffic violations, but the state does keep a record of incidents.
Insurance companies can view a three-year history of your convictions, violations, collisions, and failure-to-appear charges on your driving record when determining premiums. You may face more expensive car insurance rates if you’ve had one or more speeding violations in the past three years.
If you’re a resident of Vancouver and you’ve been pulled over for speeding, your liability-only insurance could cost $120 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest insurance options for drivers in Vancouver with a speeding ticket and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
55
70
USAA
56
72
GEICO
67
87
Allstate
73
94
Safeco
73
103
Direct Auto
75
100
National General
79
103
American Family
83
109
Nationwide
85
111
The General
91
122
Chubb
92
121
Farmers
97
126
Travelers
113
149
Dairyland
123
165
Bristol West
134
177
Liberty Mutual
140
195
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Drivers with an at-fault accident typically face higher rates because insurance companies view drivers with claims on their records as higher-risk. Washington is an at-fault state, which means drivers found at fault in an accident are responsible for covering damages and medical costs. At-fault collisions stay on your driving record for five years following an accident.[3]
Vancouver drivers pay an average of $123 per month for liability-only insurance with an at-fault accident on their records. Find the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
55
74
USAA
56
76
GEICO
67
91
Allstate
73
99
Safeco
73
108
Direct Auto
75
105
National General
79
109
American Family
83
113
Nationwide
85
116
The General
91
128
Chubb
92
126
Farmers
97
132
Travelers
113
155
Dairyland
123
171
Bristol West
134
182
Liberty Mutual
140
204
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Washington drivers with a DUI on their record may have a harder time finding cheap car insurance rates. Drivers convicted of a DUI may need to file an SR-22 policy with the state. Some insurance companies may refuse to provide coverage to high-risk drivers, and the companies that offer insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record typically charge higher rates to offset their risk.
In addition to higher insurance rates, drivers could face up to four years of license suspension following a DUI conviction. Alcohol-related convictions stay on your driving record for life in Washington.
Vancouver drivers with a DUI pay an average of $140 per month for a liability-only policy. Find the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a past DUI below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
55
89
USAA
56
90
GEICO
67
108
Allstate
73
118
Safeco
73
118
Direct Auto
75
121
National General
79
128
American Family
83
134
Nationwide
85
137
The General
91
147
Chubb
92
149
Farmers
97
157
Travelers
113
183
Foremost
119
192
Dairyland
123
199
Bristol West
134
217
Liberty Mutual
140
226
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Rates typically decrease steadily for drivers between ages 35 and 70. Senior drivers may face different rates depending on their age. Drivers older than 55 may qualify for cheaper rates or discounts because they tend to exercise more caution on the road, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[4]
Drivers older than 70 are at a higher risk for fatal car accidents due to various health issues and medication side effects associated with aging. Auto insurers may increase rates slightly for drivers older than 70 to adjust for this added risk.
A liability-only policy in Vancouver costs $59 per month for senior drivers. Here are some of the best options for senior drivers in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
National General
82
60
State Farm
83
40
USAA
87
42
Safeco
88
58
GEICO
104
49
Nationwide
110
59
Allstate
114
55
Liberty Mutual
115
107
The General
122
69
American Family
126
61
Chubb
131
62
Farmers
147
71
Travelers
173
83
Dairyland
203
93
Bristol West
209
100
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teen drivers pay higher rates than nearly all other customers because they’re at the highest risk for accidents. Teen drivers between ages 16 and 19 are three times as likely to experience a fatal car accident as drivers 20 and older.[5] Newly licensed young drivers should use extra caution when driving with friends.
Teens can earn lower rates by participating in a good student discount program with their insurance company and by taking a safe driving course. Additionally, teen drivers (even those away at school) should consider staying on their parents’ policies to get the most affordable rates.
Teen drivers in Vancouver pay a monthly average of $143 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest average quotes for teen drivers in Vancouver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
190
91
State Farm
194
93
Safeco
195
129
National General
204
148
GEICO
219
104
Liberty Mutual
251
233
The General
252
143
Allstate
263
127
Nationwide
265
143
American Family
290
139
Farmers
347
167
Chubb
352
168
Travelers
419
201
Dairyland
430
197
Bristol West
459
220
Foremost
572
210
Vancouver car insurance quotes by credit tier
Washington law allows insurance companies to use your credit history when determining rates. A Washington judge overturned an emergency ruling that banned the use of credit scores for insurance coverage in July 2022.[6]
Your credit score can affect the cost of your insurance policy. Insurance companies consider drivers with poor credit scores to be a higher risk than drivers with excellent or good credit scores. A higher credit score will likely qualify you for lower rates.
Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes for Vancouver drivers by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Vancouver?
The average American driver spends an average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy, according to Insurify’s Mid-Year Auto Insurance Trends Report. Vancouver drivers pay $83 per month for liability coverage and $200 for full-coverage insurance.
Rates within the state may vary based on ZIP code, population density, crime rates, and accident rates.
More cities in Washington
Vancouver drivers pay $200 per month for full-coverage car insurance. You can see how quotes in other Washington cities compare to the average in Vancouver below.
Vancouver drivers pay $141 per month for car insurance, on average. Liability-only coverage costs $83 per month, and full-coverage insurance is $200.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver?
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Vancouver. Their monthly liability rates start at $55, $56, and $67, respectively.
But your specific premium depends on your driving record, credit history, insurer, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Vancouver?
With some of the cheapest average rates in Vancouver, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Vancouver. Other top insurers include GEICO and USAA.
Is car insurance mandatory in Vancouver, Washington?
Yes. In most cases, Washington drivers need to carry a minimum of liability insurance or provide proof of financial responsibility. Drivers older than 25 can instead qualify for self-insurance by completing an application and making a minimum deposit of $60,000 with the state.
How much car insurance is required in Washington?
Drivers in Washington must maintain the following amounts of minimum coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.