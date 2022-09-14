Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. Having one or more incidents on your record — including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — typically results in higher insurance premiums. Auto insurers view past incidents as risk factors.

How much these incidents affect your car insurance premium will depend on several things, including the frequency and severity of the incidents, as well as how long ago the incidents occurred.[2]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets may affect your auto insurance rate, particularly if you have convictions for excessive speeding, your speeding resulted in an accident, or you have multiple violations. Washington doesn’t use a point system for traffic violations, but the state does keep a record of incidents.

Insurance companies can view a three-year history of your convictions, violations, collisions, and failure-to-appear charges on your driving record when determining premiums. You may face more expensive car insurance rates if you’ve had one or more speeding violations in the past three years.

If you’re a resident of Vancouver and you’ve been pulled over for speeding, your liability-only insurance could cost $120 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest insurance options for drivers in Vancouver with a speeding ticket and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 55 70 USAA 56 72 GEICO 67 87 Allstate 73 94 Safeco 73 103 Direct Auto 75 100 National General 79 103 American Family 83 109 Nationwide 85 111 The General 91 122 Chubb 92 121 Farmers 97 126 Travelers 113 149 Dairyland 123 165 Bristol West 134 177 Liberty Mutual 140 195 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Drivers with an at-fault accident typically face higher rates because insurance companies view drivers with claims on their records as higher-risk. Washington is an at-fault state, which means drivers found at fault in an accident are responsible for covering damages and medical costs. At-fault collisions stay on your driving record for five years following an accident.[3]

Vancouver drivers pay an average of $123 per month for liability-only insurance with an at-fault accident on their records. Find the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 55 74 USAA 56 76 GEICO 67 91 Allstate 73 99 Safeco 73 108 Direct Auto 75 105 National General 79 109 American Family 83 113 Nationwide 85 116 The General 91 128 Chubb 92 126 Farmers 97 132 Travelers 113 155 Dairyland 123 171 Bristol West 134 182 Liberty Mutual 140 204 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Washington drivers with a DUI on their record may have a harder time finding cheap car insurance rates. Drivers convicted of a DUI may need to file an SR-22 policy with the state. Some insurance companies may refuse to provide coverage to high-risk drivers, and the companies that offer insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record typically charge higher rates to offset their risk.

In addition to higher insurance rates, drivers could face up to four years of license suspension following a DUI conviction. Alcohol-related convictions stay on your driving record for life in Washington.

Vancouver drivers with a DUI pay an average of $140 per month for a liability-only policy. Find the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a past DUI below.