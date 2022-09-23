Washington car insurance requirements

Washington’s minimum car insurance requirements are similar to mandates in other states. You’ll need to purchase bodily injury liability coverage with a minimum limit of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. You’ll also need to purchase property damage liability coverage with a minimum limit of $10,000 per accident.[1]

Bodily injury liability

If you injure someone while driving, you have the financial responsibility to cover the other driver’s injury. That’s why Washington state law requires you to carry enough bodily injury liability coverage to reimburse someone up to $25,000 in damages, which can include lost wages as well as medical bills.

In 2022, the average bodily injury liability insurance claim was $24,211.[2] If the damages exceed that amount, you’ll need to cover the remaining amount out of pocket, so you may want to consider increasing your coverage limits.

Property damage liability

Similarly, if you damage someone’s personal property, such as their vehicle, during an accident, your property damage coverage will kick in to reimburse someone for up to $10,000 in damages.

In 2022, just over 2% of people filed a claim against a property damage liability policy, for an average amount of $5,313. As with bodily injury liability coverage, you may want to consider a higher limit if you have significant assets to protect, such as your home or your bank account balance.