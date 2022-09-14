>Seguros de Autos>Washington

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Kennewick, Washington (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Kennewick, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $48 per month.

Anna Baluch
Editado porAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Kennewick is $179 per month, compared to the Washington statewide average of $192. The city’s population of around 85,000 could contribute to its lower car insurance rates, as less congested cities tend to have fewer traffic accidents.

But location is only one factor that influences car insurance costs, so your rates could be lower or higher than the city’s average. Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies is the best way to ensure you’re getting the coverage you need at the best price available to you.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only coverage in Kennewick, and Direct Auto has the lowest full-coverage rates, Insurify data shows.

  • Kennewick drivers can find affordable car insurance through State Farm, USAA, and GEICO, the city’s three cheapest insurers.

  • Kennewick had a low fatality rate in 2023: Nine of the city’s 1,214 crashes were fatal.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Kennewick 

If you’re seeking cheap car insurance in Kennewick, consider a number of factors, like your budget, driving record, and auto insurance coverage needs. It’s a good idea to get quotes from multiple car insurance companies to see where you can land the best deal. 

To help you with your search for a cheap policy, here are three of the best car insurance companies in Kennewick and why they stand out.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Kennewick is home to students attending schools such as Kennewick High School, Southridge High School, Kamiakin High School, and Columbia Basin College.

State Farm offers a variety of discounts for these students and other young drivers, including for being a good student, a student away at school, or passing an approved driver training course. These discounts can help young adults save money on an auto insurance policy in Kennewick.

Ventajas

  • Competitively low rates

  • Discounts for teens and young drivers

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Accident forgiveness coverage not available

  • Can only get a policy through an agent

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

More than 1,000 veterans live in Kennewick, according to U.S. Census data. The Tri-Cities area of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland is home to U.S. Coast Guard, Army, and National Guard facilities.

Veterans and military members in the area can score cheap car insurance rates with USAA. The company offers car insurance and other financial services to active-duty members of the military, veterans, and their qualifying family members.

Ventajas

  • Low rates for most drivers

  • Usage-based car insurance program

  • High customer satisfaction ratings 

Contras

  • Only available to members of the military community

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

Around 16.1% of Kennewick residents are seniors who can turn to GEICO for affordable car insurance coverage. GEICO offers a Prime Time contract for policyholders at least 50 years old without any violations in the past three years.[2] It ensures premiums won’t increase.

Senior drivers can also take advantage of other discounts, like a defensive driving discount or a retired government and military discount. 

Ventajas

  • Many advertised discounts for senior drivers

  • Offers accident forgiveness coverage

  • Robust mobile app

Contras

  • Limited local independent agent network 

  • Fewer add-on coverages than other insurers

  • Higher rates for drivers with certain violations

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Kennewick

While it may be tempting to go with the first car insurance policy you come across, doing so can cost you. With these tips, you can zero in on the best rate and coverage in Kennewick:

  • Shop around. Get car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the right policy for your unique situation. Compare different rates, coverage options, and company reviews. You can use an online quote-comparison platform or a knowledgeable local agent in Kennewick to help you find the right insurance.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts that can lower your car insurance costs. A good student discount, auto-pay discount, home insurance discount, and anti-theft device discount are a few examples of popular discounts.

  • Bundle insurance. If you purchase your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, and business insurance, you can typically enjoy savings on your premiums, as long as you use the same agency for all policies.

  • Look into usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance might make sense if you’re an infrequent driver. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive, plus a monthly base rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Kennewick: State Farm

Washington State requires that Kennewick drivers buy at least the state’s minimum amount of liability car insurance. If you cause an accident, your liability coverage will pay for the other driver’s property damage and medical bills. Because it doesn’t protect your car, liability-only coverage is the cheapest type of policy available.

On average, Kennewick drivers pay $69 per month for minimum-coverage car insurance, according to Insurify data. Here’s a look at the cheapest liability insurance options in Kennewick.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm48
USAA49
GEICO59
Allstate64
Safeco64
Direct Auto66
Midvale Home & Auto69
National General69
American Family73
Nationwide75
The General80
Chubb81
Farmers85
Travelers99
Foremost105
Dairyland108
Bristol West118
Liberty Mutual123
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Kennewick: Direct Auto

Full-coverage car insurance usually combines three coverage types: liability, collision, and comprehensive. Collision can help repair your car if it’s damaged in a collision with another vehicle or an object, such as a light pole. Comprehensive coverage can pay to repair or replace your car if it’s stolen, or damaged by vandalism or weather events.

Although full-coverage is optional, if you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender or leasing company will require you to buy full coverage. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Kennewick is $179 per month.

The following table shows rates from top companies that sell car insurance in Kennewick.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Direct Auto74
National General96
Safeco98
State Farm101
USAA103
Midvale Home & Auto113
GEICO124
Liberty Mutual133
Allstate134
Nationwide138
The General141
American Family152
Chubb170
Farmers178
Travelers208
Dairyland237
Bristol West246
Foremost286
Estimate your Kennewick car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Washington

Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the car insurance of the driver who caused the accident pays for the damages and injuries of the other driver and their passengers.

Drivers in Washington must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance or face hefty fines and other penalties. Here are the minimum-coverage requirements in Washington:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

These additional coverages may be worthwhile if you’d like to reduce out-of-pocket costs and ensure you’re financially protected while driving:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage is designed to protect against damage from non-collision events, like fires, theft, vandalism, and harsh weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages that arise from your vehicle colliding with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If your financed or leased vehicle gets totaled, gap coverage will pay the difference between your outstanding loan balance and your car insurance payout.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage may apply if you get into an accident with a driver who lacks sufficient car insurance coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are all examples of incidents that can increase car insurance rates. Car insurers perceive people with these types of incidents as high-risk drivers and charge them higher premiums as a result. Kennewick drivers with a clean record tend to secure the cheapest rates.

Here are the average car insurance quotes in Kennewick based on driving history.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm48616478
USAA49636779
GEICO59768095
Allstate648387103
Safeco649095103
Direct Auto668892107
National General699095111
American Family7396100118
Nationwide7598103121
The General80107112129
Chubb81106111131
Farmers85110115137
Travelers99130136160
Dairyland108145150175
Bristol West118156160191
Liberty Mutual123171179199
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can play a vital role in your car insurance costs. Teen drivers and young adults with a license usually pay the most for an auto policy. Their limited driving experience and greater risk of accidents make them higher-risk drivers.

Premiums begin to decrease after 25 and increase again around age 70. This is because common age-related changes to vision and reflexes put senior drivers at greater risk of being in an accident.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Kennewick residents, by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$316
20s$223
30s$171
40s$159
50s$136
60s$130
70s$136
Kennewick car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Washington allows car insurance companies to consider credit history when they review car insurance applications and determine rates. Drivers with good to excellent credit can land at lower rates than drivers with poor credit, as insurance industry data indicates they’re less likely to file a claim.

Here’s a look at the average premiums for Kennewick residents with different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Kennewick car insurance FAQs

Kennewick drivers benefit from some of the lowest car insurance rates in the state. And Washington’s average monthly car insurance rates of $87 for liability coverage and $192 stack up favorably to national averages of $104 and $213, respectively.

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance that could help you save even more in Kennewick.

  • How much is car insurance in Kennewick?

    On average, Kennewick drivers pay $179 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $69 for liability-only policies. 

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Kennewick?

    State Farm offers the lowest liability-only car insurance rates for Kennewick drivers, starting at $48 per month. 

    USAA and GEICO, the city’s second- and third-cheapest car insurance companies, also offer low liability rates — $49 and $59 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Kennewick?

    State Farm, GEICO, and USAA are among the best car insurance companies in Kennewick. All three insurers scored above average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Each also has favorable financial strength ratings from AM Best.

    Kennewick drivers looking for a balance of competitive rates, plentiful discounts, and good customer service should consider starting their search with these insurers.

Sources

  1. Washington State Department of Transportation. "Summary Reports."
  2. GEICO. "Seniors & Drivers Over 50 Could Save With GEICO Insurance."
  3. Washington State Department of Licensing. "Mandatory insurance."
