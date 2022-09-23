Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Residents driving in the District of Columbia pay an overall average annual rate of $2,156 for car insurance. This is higher than the national average of $1,902 per year. D.C. has a higher population density than all U.S. states.[1] More populated areas like D.C. typically have more traffic, busier rush hours, and a greater risk of car accidents.
The good news is that you can still find affordable car insurance coverage in the nation’s capital by comparing quotes from multiple insurers and carefully considering how much coverage you need.
Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance in D.C.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in D.C. is $123 per month for liability coverage and $236 for full-coverage car insurance.
GEICO, Erie, and State Farm offer the lowest average premiums for D.C. drivers.
Insurers in D.C. can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining rates.[2]
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Washington, D.C.?
A number of car insurance companies offer auto policies to D.C. residents. Because each car insurance company has a unique method for calculating premiums, it’s a good idea to shop around. This way, you can compare car insurance quotes, coverage levels, and coverage limits to find the best car insurance company and lowest rate for your budget and needs.
Factors like your age, ZIP code, driving record, credit rating, vehicle type, and coverage level will all determine what you pay for a car insurance policy in D.C.[3] The average cost of liability insurance in D.C. is $123 per month, but a full-coverage policy is $236 on average.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in D.C. by coverage level from some of the cheapest companies in the area.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
GEICO
88
148
Erie
89
151
State Farm
96
162
USAA
98
166
Midvale Home & Auto
100
207
Liberty Mutual
121
265
Progressive
163
276
CSAA
168
258
Allstate
189
320
Nationwide
190
321
Average Washington, D.C., car insurance rates by age
Auto insurance companies consider your age when determining car insurance premiums. Teenagers and young drivers with limited experience on the road tend to pay much more for car insurance than older, more experienced drivers.
Car insurance rates typically decrease with age for drivers between 30 and 69. Premiums may pick back up again slightly at age 70 as a result of age-related limitations of senior drivers, such as poor vision and slow reflexes.
Here’s a look at the average cost of full-coverage insurance in Washington, D.C., by driver age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Washington, D.C.
Male drivers typically pose a higher risk on the road than female drivers. As a result, men usually pay higher car insurance rates. Young men typically experience the highest car insurance rates, but the cost difference between average rates by gender tends to even out with age.
The table below shows car insurance premiums by age and gender in D.C.
Age
Male
Female
16
$539
$459
35
$226
$215
50
$180
$176
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Washington, D.C.
Your driving record is one of the most significant factors that determine your car insurance costs. If you have a poor driving record with traffic violations — such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — you’ll face higher premiums than people with a clean driving record.
On average, D.C. drivers with a past incident on their record pay $161 per month for liability coverage and $308 for full coverage. Below is an overview of the average car insurance quotes in Washington, D.C., by driver record.
Average Washington, D.C., car insurance rates by marital status
Married couples may secure lower car insurance premiums due to bundling and multi-vehicle discounts that many insurance companies offer. The difference in average premium costs by marital status is small but noticeable.
Here are the average quotes for car insurance by marital status in the District of Columbia.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$125
$211
Single
$133
$224
Average Washington, D.C., car insurance rates by credit tier
Like many U.S. states, laws in Washington, D.C., allow auto insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when underwriting auto policies and determining premiums. If you have good or excellent credit, you’ll likely enjoy more affordable rates than a driver with poor credit.
Here are average insurance quotes in D.C. by credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$112
$189
Good
$132
$222
Fair
$145
$244
Poor
$199
$335
Washington, D.C., car insurance FAQs
Before you shop around for car insurance coverage in Washington, D.C., you should determine your budget and how much coverage you need. The information below can help you in your search for the best deal on an auto policy in D.C.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Washington, D.C.?
The overall average cost of car insurance in D.C. is $180 per month. Drivers in D.C. pay $123 for liability coverage and $236 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Washington, D.C.?
GEICO is the cheapest car insurance company in Washington, D.C., with a liability-only policy premium of $88 per month. Erie and State Farm also provide some of the cheapest rates in the state, with liability rates of $89 and $96 per month, respectively.
You should shop around for quotes from multiple insurers to find coverage options and cheap car insurance for your unique situation. You’ll see different rates depending on how much coverage you buy. For example, drivers who buy collision and comprehensive coverages will likely pay higher rates than people who buy minimum coverage.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Washington, D.C.?
With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and cheap average rates, State Farm is the best car insurance company in D.C. On average, State Farm policyholders in D.C. pay $96 per month for liability coverage and $162 for full coverage.
Other top insurers in D.C. include GEICO and Erie. Ultimately, your driver profile and car insurance needs will influence which company offers the best car insurance for you in D.C.
What are the car insurance requirements in Washington, D.C.?
Laws in Washington, D.C., require drivers to purchase the following minimum amounts of liability coverage to help cover medical costs and property damage:
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$10,000 per accident for property damage liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$5,000 per accident with a $200 deductible for uninsured motorist property damage[4]
Why is car insurance so expensive in Washington, D.C.?
D.C. is a densely populated city with heavy traffic, partially due to drivers commuting from Maryland and Virginia. It has a greater risk of car accidents than rural areas with fewer drivers. As a result, D.C. drivers face higher car insurance costs than the national average.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
