What are SR-22 and FR-44 insurance in Virginia, and when do you need them?

Many drivers confuse SR-22 and FR-44 forms with traditional car insurance. But they aren’t actually car insurance.

“They are proof that you have the required levels of auto insurance liability coverage required by the state,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

SR-22 requirements in Virginia

Friedlander says an SR-22 is required for drivers who have the following violations:

Driving without car insurance

Experiencing an uninsured motor vehicle suspension

Having unsatisfied judgments

Falsifying insurance certification

Getting a driver’s license suspension after being convicted of various offenses — including voluntary manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident

The minimum insurance liability requirements for SR-22 drivers in Virginia are:

$25,000 liability per person

$50,000 liability per accident

$20,000 in property damage

FR-44 requirements in Virginia

An FR-44 is required for drivers who have the following violations:

Driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or intoxicants

Maiming while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or intoxicants

Driving while your driver’s license has been forfeited for a conviction or a finding of “not innocent” in the case of a juvenile

Violation of any federal law or law of any other valid local or state ordinance similar to those listed above. This also applies to Virginia drivers if the incident occurs out of state.

The minimum liability requirements for FR-44 drivers are double those of an SR-22 driver because of the more serious nature of the infractions:

$50,000 liability per person

$100,000 liability per accident

$40,000 in property damage

How can you get an SR-22 in Virginia?

If you’re worried you need to obtain SR-22 or FR-44 insurance in Virginia, the good news is it’s clear if this is a requirement for you.

“Typically, a court will order you to obtain an SR-22 in order to continue to be allowed to drive in Virginia,” Friedlander says. “The form must be filed with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles by your insurer.” This can happen if you experience one of the aforementioned judgments.

According to Friedlander, you’ll also need to pay some fees associated with obtaining an SR-22. Generally, this includes a $25 administrative fee, plus a $175 reinstatement fee if your driving privileges have been revoked, and a $5 fee for each additional suspension order. You must also complete a driver improvement clinic required by the Virginia DMV.

In addition, getting SR-22 or FR-44 insurance also designates you as a high-risk driver. Friedlander warns this could make it challenging to get affordable auto insurance.

“Many auto insurers will not underwrite drivers who have been charged with a DUI,” Friedlander notes. “As a result, you may need to seek out insurers that specialize in high-risk drivers, and (you) will pay a very high premium.”

How long are an SR-22 and FR-44 required in Virginia?

The required length of an SR-22 or FR-44 depends on which type of insurance is required. For SR-22 insurance, the requirement lasts for three years and is followed by paying a reinstatement fee, if applicable. FR-44 insurance is also required for three years, but incurring additional DUI charges can add to this timeline. The FR-44 will generally be removed after this period is over, provided you’ve maintained a good driving record.