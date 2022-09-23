Cheap SR-22 and FR-44 Insurance in Virginia (2024)
SR-22 and FR-44 are requirements for car insurance with certain coverage limits, but they aren’t actual insurance policies.
Accidents happen, and, unfortunately, they can come with consequences. If you live in Virginia and are considered a high-risk driver, you may be required to secure an SR-22 or FR-44 form. SR-22 and FR-44 forms are certificates of financial responsibility that the Commonwealth of Virginia requires high-risk drivers to file with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Here’s what you need to know about FR-44 and SR-22 insurance in Virginia.
Only Florida and Virginia use FR-44 forms, and they’re usually required when someone commits a severe driving offense.
Both an SR-22 and FR-44 serve as proof of insurance coverage.
Drivers with SR-22 or FR-44 requirements can expect to pay more for car insurance.
What are SR-22 and FR-44 insurance in Virginia, and when do you need them?
Many drivers confuse SR-22 and FR-44 forms with traditional car insurance. But they aren’t actually car insurance.
“They are proof that you have the required levels of auto insurance liability coverage required by the state,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.
SR-22 requirements in Virginia
Friedlander says an SR-22 is required for drivers who have the following violations:
Driving without car insurance
Experiencing an uninsured motor vehicle suspension
Having unsatisfied judgments
Falsifying insurance certification
Getting a driver’s license suspension after being convicted of various offenses — including voluntary manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident
The minimum insurance liability requirements for SR-22 drivers in Virginia are:
$25,000 liability per person
$50,000 liability per accident
$20,000 in property damage
FR-44 requirements in Virginia
An FR-44 is required for drivers who have the following violations:
Driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or intoxicants
Maiming while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or intoxicants
Driving while your driver’s license has been forfeited for a conviction or a finding of “not innocent” in the case of a juvenile
Violation of any federal law or law of any other valid local or state ordinance similar to those listed above. This also applies to Virginia drivers if the incident occurs out of state.
The minimum liability requirements for FR-44 drivers are double those of an SR-22 driver because of the more serious nature of the infractions:
$50,000 liability per person
$100,000 liability per accident
$40,000 in property damage
How can you get an SR-22 in Virginia?
If you’re worried you need to obtain SR-22 or FR-44 insurance in Virginia, the good news is it’s clear if this is a requirement for you.
“Typically, a court will order you to obtain an SR-22 in order to continue to be allowed to drive in Virginia,” Friedlander says. “The form must be filed with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles by your insurer.” This can happen if you experience one of the aforementioned judgments.
According to Friedlander, you’ll also need to pay some fees associated with obtaining an SR-22. Generally, this includes a $25 administrative fee, plus a $175 reinstatement fee if your driving privileges have been revoked, and a $5 fee for each additional suspension order. You must also complete a driver improvement clinic required by the Virginia DMV.
In addition, getting SR-22 or FR-44 insurance also designates you as a high-risk driver. Friedlander warns this could make it challenging to get affordable auto insurance.
“Many auto insurers will not underwrite drivers who have been charged with a DUI,” Friedlander notes. “As a result, you may need to seek out insurers that specialize in high-risk drivers, and (you) will pay a very high premium.”
How long are an SR-22 and FR-44 required in Virginia?
The required length of an SR-22 or FR-44 depends on which type of insurance is required. For SR-22 insurance, the requirement lasts for three years and is followed by paying a reinstatement fee, if applicable. FR-44 insurance is also required for three years, but incurring additional DUI charges can add to this timeline. The FR-44 will generally be removed after this period is over, provided you’ve maintained a good driving record.
How much is SR-22 and FR-44 insurance in Virginia?
While the cost can vary depending on the state you live in and the insurance company you choose, you could face a 50% premium increase if you have an SR-22 and a premium increase of more than 100% above the state-average premium with an FR-44.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Virginia
If you’re required to take on an SR-22, you’ll want to shop around to see which insurer can offer you the best possible rate.
The following table outlines the average monthly costs with different auto insurance companies for liability-only insurance for drivers with SR-22 requirements.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
$145
Elephant
$154
National General
$161
Direct Auto
$208
Mercury
$213
Kemper Specialty
$226
Progressive
$235
Dairyland
$240
AssuranceAmerica
$252
Bristol West
$272
CSAA
$396
Cheapest insurance companies in Virginia with SR-22 by city
To get a better idea of what you might pay for car insurance after being ordered to take on an SR-22, check out the following table which outlines the average cost of liability-only policies for drivers with SR-22s in different Virginia cities from several auto insurers.
City
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Norfolk
Direct Auto
$230
Virginia Beach
Bristol West
$236
Portsmouth
Bristol West
$248
Richmond
Direct Auto
$248
Newport News
Direct Auto
$250
Hampton
Bristol West
$335
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Virginia
Your car insurance rate will most likely increase significantly during the period when you have to file an SR-22. After you no longer have an SR-22, your rates should return to normal.
To help offset this increase in cost, here are some things you can do to potentially lower your auto insurance premiums:
Increase your deductible. A deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your insurance company pays for any damages or injuries. By increasing your deductible, you can lower your monthly premium since you’re agreeing to take on more risk.
Get multiple quotes. Always compare quotes from different insurance companies before renewing your policy or signing up for a new one. This way, you can find the best deal on your auto insurance without compromising coverage. You can use an insurance comparison tool to make shopping around for the best deal easier. Generally, you want to get at least three quotes before making a decision.
Bundle your policies. If you need multiple insurance policies, like home and auto policies, consider bundling them with one insurer. Most insurance companies offer bundling discounts that can help you save on both policies.
Maintain good credit. In many states, including Virginia, insurance companies can use credit scores to determine premiums. Maintaining a good credit score can help you get lower rates on your auto insurance.
Finding SR-22 insurance coverage can be confusing. If you still have questions about SR-22 insurance in Virginia, here’s some additional information that can help.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Virginia?
It depends. The good news is that holding an SR-22 is a temporary issue. Generally, you have to hold an SR-22 in Virginia for three years, but you should always double-check what your court order requires.
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Virginia?
If you go without a violation during the period of your SR-22, your auto insurance rates should return to normal. However, once the period is over, you must ask your insurer to remove the SR-22 for you.
What happens to your SR-22 in Virginia if you move?
Unfortunately, you can’t escape an SR-22 order by moving. If you move, you’ll need to apply for an SR-22 in your new state of residence to complete the three-year requirement.
Do you need an SR-22 in Virginia if you don’t have a car?
If you receive a court order mandating an SR-22 in Virginia and want to continue to drive legally — whether or not you own a car — you need to comply with that order. However, if you decide you no longer want to drive, you can give up your driver’s license and this requirement.
