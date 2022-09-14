Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que complet�ó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average auto insurance policy in Norfolk costs $188 per month for full coverage and $113 for liability only. Located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia at the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk is home to around 233,000 people, the world’s largest naval base, and the North American headquarters for NATO.[1]
Because it’s on low-lying coastal land, Norfolk is vulnerable to flooding — particularly during periods of heavy rain, hurricanes, and nor’easters.[2] Norfolk’s flood risk may contribute to its higher car insurance rates. Drivers in Norfolk typically pay more for car insurance than the statewide average of $131 per month.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding the best auto policy in Norfolk for your insurance needs.
Datos Breves
The overall cost of car insurance in Norfolk is $150 per month.
Norfolk drivers pay an average of $2,252 per year for full-coverage insurance.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Virginia are changing and increasing in 2024 and 2025.[3]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Norfolk
Car insurance rates depend on various factors, including your ZIP code, age, and claims history. Though you may want to choose the cheapest coverage option you find, it’s important to prioritize buying a policy that provides the necessary protection for your specific needs.
Here are three of the best car insurance options for Norfolk drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$66
$39
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$68
$40
Teen drivers
USAA
4.5
$91
$53
Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$73/mo
Established in 1916 and headquartered in Michigan, Auto-Owners sells auto, home, life, and business insurance. The company provides coverage to more than 3 million policyholders in 26 states. Beyond standard auto coverages, Auto-Owners also offers road-trouble service, additional expense, loan or lease gap, diminished value, and rental auto gap coverage.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo
The largest auto insurance company by market share in the U.S., State Farm sells insurance products in all 50 states, including auto, homeowners, pet, and life insurance. The company offers a few ways for young drivers to save on their auto insurance, including a good student discount and the Steer Clear program.
Ventajas
Multiple available discounts for young drivers
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$101/mo
Founded in 1922, USAA is the fifth-largest auto insurer by market share in the country. The company provides coverage for active, retired, and reserve military members, as well as their eligible family members. Beyond standard auto coverage offerings, USAA sells roadside assistance and car rental reimbursement coverage.
Ventajas
SafePilot program offers savings of up to 30% to good drivers
Offers banking and investment products
Contras
Only available for military members, veterans, and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Norfolk
You can’t immediately control all the factors that influence car insurance costs, but you can use the following tips to earn cheaper car insurance in Norfolk:
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is how much you need to pay out of pocket before your insurer kicks in to cover the rest of the claim. Increasing your deductible typically leads to lower premiums.
Shop around and compare quotes. Insurance rates can vary considerably between insurers due to each company’s underwriting criteria and methods of risk assessment. Requesting quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best rates and coverage.
Make annual payments. Paying your insurance once a year instead of monthly may qualify you for a “pay-in-full” discount from your insurer. This can be an easy way to save money if you can swing the up-front payment.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners
If you cause a car accident, liability insurance helps cover the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs. It doesn’t cover any of your expenses from the accident, but it does cover legal fees if the other driver sues you.[4]
Though Virginia requires liability insurance for drivers, the minimum limits may not provide sufficient coverage in the event of an accident. Many drivers increase their liability coverage limits to minimize the risk of out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.
Norfolk drivers pay an average of $113 per month for liability coverage, but here are some of the cheapest options for liability-only car insurance in the city.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
44
State Farm
45
GEICO
60
USAA
60
Mercury
61
Chubb
65
Clearcover
69
Erie
69
Safeco
76
Nationwide
78
State Auto
79
Midvale Home & Auto
85
Allstate
94
Progressive
94
Elephant
96
Direct Auto
98
Liberty Mutual
102
National General
110
GAINSCO
116
AssuranceAmerica
117
Dairyland
120
Travelers
125
CSAA
147
Bristol West
156
The General
175
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage insurance refers to an auto policy that includes comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability insurance. This policy type extends protection to your vehicle following a car accident or non-collision incident.
Unlike liability insurance, full coverage is generally optional. But if you finance or lease a vehicle, the lender will probably require you to carry a full-coverage policy.
Norfolk drivers pay an average of $188 per month for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance options in Norfolk.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
73
State Farm
74
GEICO
101
USAA
101
Chubb
110
Erie
115
Clearcover
116
Nationwide
125
Mercury
128
Safeco
133
Midvale Home & Auto
135
Allstate
157
Travelers
157
State Auto
158
Elephant
168
Direct Auto
172
AssuranceAmerica
176
Liberty Mutual
179
Progressive
180
National General
215
CSAA
228
GAINSCO
268
Bristol West
305
Dairyland
307
The General
315
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
Virginia drivers used to be able to pay a $500 uninsured motorist fee instead of carrying coverage, but starting July 1, 2024, you need to buy a minimum amount of liability coverage.
The minimum limits for liability coverage will increase for policies that start in 2025. You can see the current and future requirements below.[3]
In addition to the state’s minimum coverage, you should consider the following coverage options for more vehicle protection:
Collision coverage
If a collision causes damage to your vehicle, collision insurance helps pay repair or replacement costs. It applies regardless of who caused the accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance kicks in to cover your vehicle damage following a non-collision incident, including severe weather, vandalism, or falling objects.
Gap coverage
If someone steals your car or you total your vehicle, gap insurance pays the difference between your vehicle’s value and the amount you owe on your loan or lease.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance coverage provides various services to drivers who get stranded on the road. Common services include tows, fuel delivery, jump-starts, and flat-tire assistance.
Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan
The Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan (VAIP) helps provide car insurance to high-risk drivers who have struggled to buy coverage on the regular car insurance market.
Eligibility for VAIP requires a valid Virginia driver’s license and a vehicle registered in the state. These plans tend to cost more than private insurance plans, so drivers typically turn here as a last option.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents on your record can signal to an insurer that you pose a greater risk to insure, so they may adjust your premium accordingly. The severity and frequency of your incidents can also affect your premium.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Exceeding the speed limit in Virginia may result in a fine of $6 per mile over the speed limit or more, depending on the circumstances around the speeding. For example, exceeding the speed limit in a school crossing zone costs $7 per mile over the speed limit.[5]
On average, Norfolk drivers with a speeding ticket pay $212 per month. Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Norfolk.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
44
58
State Farm
45
57
GEICO
60
77
USAA
60
77
Mercury
61
90
Chubb
65
84
Clearcover
69
95
Erie
69
97
Safeco
76
105
Nationwide
78
101
Allstate
94
120
Progressive
94
125
Elephant
96
124
Direct Auto
98
129
Liberty Mutual
102
140
National General
110
142
GAINSCO
116
145
AssuranceAmerica
117
160
Dairyland
120
159
Travelers
125
162
CSAA
147
195
Bristol West
156
203
The General
175
232
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
In Virginia, insurers can increase your premium if you cause a car accident — even if you’re only partially at fault. Rate increases after an at-fault accident can vary depending on your insurer and the severity of the incident. You should compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best price.
Drivers in Norfolk with an at-fault accident pay $216 per month for car insurance, on average. Here are some of the lowest average quotes for drivers in this category.
Insurance Company
With Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
44
60
State Farm
45
59
GEICO
60
80
USAA
60
80
Mercury
61
93
Chubb
65
88
Clearcover
69
110
Erie
69
99
Safeco
76
111
Nationwide
78
105
Allstate
94
126
Progressive
94
131
Elephant
96
130
Direct Auto
98
135
Liberty Mutual
102
147
National General
110
150
GAINSCO
116
153
AssuranceAmerica
117
163
Dairyland
120
164
Travelers
125
169
CSAA
147
208
Bristol West
156
209
The General
175
242
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
In 2021, 6,749 alcohol-related car accidents in Virginia resulted in 4,224 injuries and 247 fatalities.[6] Penalties for a first DUI in Virginia include a one-year license revocation and a fine of at least $250. Additional offenses have harsher penalties.[7]
Due to the severity of the offense, insurers may choose not to renew coverage for someone with a DUI, or they charge much higher rates. On average, Norfolk drivers with a past DUI pay $246 per month.
Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.
Insurance Company
With Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
44
70
State Farm
45
72
GEICO
60
96
USAA
60
96
Mercury
61
100
Chubb
65
104
Clearcover
69
110
Erie
69
101
Safeco
76
121
Nationwide
78
125
Allstate
94
150
Progressive
94
150
Elephant
96
153
Direct Auto
98
156
Liberty Mutual
102
163
National General
110
176
GAINSCO
116
185
AssuranceAmerica
117
187
Dairyland
120
192
Travelers
125
200
CSAA
147
235
Bristol West
156
249
The General
175
279
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age is a major factor insurers look at when determining car insurance rates. Drivers between the ages of 35 and 75 tend to benefit from decreasing rates due to years of experience behind the wheel. Insurers may offer a discount to drivers older than 55 if they successfully complete a defensive driving course approved by the DMV. Ask your insurance agent for more information.
Drivers older than 70 might start to face slightly increased rates due to aging-related risk factors that may affect their driving ability or make them more prone to injury in the event of an accident. On average, senior drivers in Norfolk pay $105 per month for car insurance.
Here are some of the cheapest auto insurance quotes for senior drivers in Norfolk.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
53
32
State Farm
53
32
Chubb
74
44
GEICO
74
44
USAA
75
44
Erie
81
48
Nationwide
87
54
Mercury
97
46
Clearcover
101
60
Safeco
105
60
Travelers
114
91
Allstate
117
70
Progressive
119
62
AssuranceAmerica
120
80
Elephant
122
70
Direct Auto
123
70
Liberty Mutual
136
77
National General
161
82
CSAA
162
104
GAINSCO
204
88
Bristol West
226
116
Dairyland
230
90
The General
238
132
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers have the highest crash risk of any age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[8] This, along with a lack of driving experience, likely contributes to insurers charging higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies can’t deny teens coverage solely based on their age, but they can charge higher premiums.
Norfolk teenagers pay $265 per month for car insurance, on average. Your teen can earn cheaper insurance in Norfolk by maintaining good grades to qualify for a good student discount, joining your existing auto insurance plan, and avoiding driving at night.
Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for teen drivers in the city.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
121
73
State Farm
127
77
GEICO
159
95
USAA
167
99
Chubb
203
120
Clearcover
207
123
Erie
210
126
Nationwide
214
133
Mercury
235
112
Safeco
237
136
Allstate
276
165
Elephant
278
159
Travelers
283
225
Liberty Mutual
302
172
Direct Auto
313
179
Progressive
323
169
AssuranceAmerica
338
225
CSAA
383
247
National General
408
209
GAINSCO
479
207
Dairyland
498
195
The General
504
280
Bristol West
507
259
Here are the average full-coverage rates for Norfolk drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Norfolk?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Norfolk is $188 per month, which is similar to the national monthly average of $172 and higher than Virginia’s average of $168 per month.
Factors that may contribute to the rate differences in Virginia cities include accident rates, population density, and severe weather risks. For example, drivers in Norfolk may face higher average rates than other drivers in Virginia due to flood risks in the low-lying coastal area.
More cities in Virginia
Car insurance premiums are higher in Norfolk than in many other Virginia cities, including Arlington, Alexandria, and Virginia Beach. Drivers in Richmond, the state capital, pay higher rates than Norfolk residents on average.
Here’s how other cities in Virginia compare to Norfolk in terms of average car insurance rates.
The overall cost of car insurance in Norfolk is $150 per month. On average, drivers pay $113 per month for liability coverage and $188 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific premium depends on your driving record, age, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Norfolk?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and solid customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Norfolk. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and USAA.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Norfolk?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Norfolk, with rates starting at $44, $45, and $60 per month, respectively.
How much is car insurance in Virginia per month?
In Virginia, drivers pay $93 per month for liability coverage and $168 for full-coverage insurance. The overall cost of insurance in the state is $131. Drivers in Norfolk pay more on average per month than the statewide average for car insurance.
Is it illegal not to have car insurance in Virginia?
Yes. Starting July 1, 2024, Virginia will require drivers to carry minimum liability insurance. This is an update to the former requirements, which allowed drivers to choose between liability insurance or paying a $500 uninsured motorist fee.
What is the minimum car insurance in Virginia?
The minimum amount of car insurance required in Virginia includes $30,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per person in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.