Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having driving incidents on your record — such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges — can increase your car insurance costs. Drivers in Norfolk with an incident on their record pay $198 per month, on average.

Incidents on your record can signal to an insurer that you pose a greater risk to insure, so they may adjust your premium accordingly. The severity and frequency of your incidents can also affect your premium.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Exceeding the speed limit in Virginia may result in a fine of $6 per mile over the speed limit or more, depending on the circumstances around the speeding. For example, exceeding the speed limit in a school crossing zone costs $7 per mile over the speed limit.[5]

On average, Norfolk drivers with a speeding ticket pay $212 per month. Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 44 58 State Farm 45 57 GEICO 60 77 USAA 60 77 Mercury 61 90 Chubb 65 84 Clearcover 69 95 Erie 69 97 Safeco 76 105 Nationwide 78 101 Allstate 94 120 Progressive 94 125 Elephant 96 124 Direct Auto 98 129 Liberty Mutual 102 140 National General 110 142 GAINSCO 116 145 AssuranceAmerica 117 160 Dairyland 120 159 Travelers 125 162 CSAA 147 195 Bristol West 156 203 The General 175 232 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

In Virginia, insurers can increase your premium if you cause a car accident — even if you’re only partially at fault. Rate increases after an at-fault accident can vary depending on your insurer and the severity of the incident. You should compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best price.

Drivers in Norfolk with an at-fault accident pay $216 per month for car insurance, on average. Here are some of the lowest average quotes for drivers in this category.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company With Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 44 60 State Farm 45 59 GEICO 60 80 USAA 60 80 Mercury 61 93 Chubb 65 88 Clearcover 69 110 Erie 69 99 Safeco 76 111 Nationwide 78 105 Allstate 94 126 Progressive 94 131 Elephant 96 130 Direct Auto 98 135 Liberty Mutual 102 147 National General 110 150 GAINSCO 116 153 AssuranceAmerica 117 163 Dairyland 120 164 Travelers 125 169 CSAA 147 208 Bristol West 156 209 The General 175 242 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

In 2021, 6,749 alcohol-related car accidents in Virginia resulted in 4,224 injuries and 247 fatalities.[6] Penalties for a first DUI in Virginia include a one-year license revocation and a fine of at least $250. Additional offenses have harsher penalties.[7]

Due to the severity of the offense, insurers may choose not to renew coverage for someone with a DUI, or they charge much higher rates. On average, Norfolk drivers with a past DUI pay $246 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.