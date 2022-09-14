>Seguros de Autos>Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Norfolk, Virginia (2024)

Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance in Norfolk.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average auto insurance policy in Norfolk costs $188 per month for full coverage and $113 for liability only. Located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia at the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk is home to around 233,000 people, the world’s largest naval base, and the North American headquarters for NATO.[1]

Because it’s on low-lying coastal land, Norfolk is vulnerable to flooding — particularly during periods of heavy rain, hurricanes, and nor’easters.[2] Norfolk’s flood risk may contribute to its higher car insurance rates. Drivers in Norfolk typically pay more for car insurance than the statewide average of $131 per month.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding the best auto policy in Norfolk for your insurance needs.

Datos Breves

  • The overall cost of car insurance in Norfolk is $150 per month.

  • Norfolk drivers pay an average of $2,252 per year for full-coverage insurance.

  • Minimum car insurance requirements in Virginia are changing and increasing in 2024 and 2025.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Norfolk

Car insurance rates depend on various factors, including your ZIP code, age, and claims history. Though you may want to choose the cheapest coverage option you find, it’s important to prioritize buying a policy that provides the necessary protection for your specific needs.

Here are three of the best car insurance options for Norfolk drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Cheap rates
State Farm4.5$68$40Teen drivers
USAA4.5$91$53Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo

Established in 1916 and headquartered in Michigan, Auto-Owners sells auto, home, life, and business insurance. The company provides coverage to more than 3 million policyholders in 26 states. Beyond standard auto coverages, Auto-Owners also offers road-trouble service, additional expense, loan or lease gap, diminished value, and rental auto gap coverage.

Ventajas

  • Cheap average rates in Norfolk

  • At least 13 advertised discounts

Contras

  • Poor average mobile app ratings

  • Quotes only available through an insurance agent

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

The largest auto insurance company by market share in the U.S., State Farm sells insurance products in all 50 states, including auto, homeowners, pet, and life insurance. The company offers a few ways for young drivers to save on their auto insurance, including a good student discount and the Steer Clear program.

Ventajas

  • Multiple available discounts for young drivers

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance 

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$101/mo

Founded in 1922, USAA is the fifth-largest auto insurer by market share in the country. The company provides coverage for active, retired, and reserve military members, as well as their eligible family members. Beyond standard auto coverage offerings, USAA sells roadside assistance and car rental reimbursement coverage.

Ventajas

  • SafePilot program offers savings of up to 30% to good drivers

  • Offers banking and investment products

Contras

  • Only available for military members, veterans, and their families

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Norfolk

You can’t immediately control all the factors that influence car insurance costs, but you can use the following tips to earn cheaper car insurance in Norfolk:

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is how much you need to pay out of pocket before your insurer kicks in to cover the rest of the claim. Increasing your deductible typically leads to lower premiums.

  • Shop around and compare quotes. Insurance rates can vary considerably between insurers due to each company’s underwriting criteria and methods of risk assessment. Requesting quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best rates and coverage.

  • Make annual payments. Paying your insurance once a year instead of monthly may qualify you for a “pay-in-full” discount from your insurer. This can be an easy way to save money if you can swing the up-front payment.

Get Cheap Coverage in Norfolk

Liability rates start as low as $44/mo.

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners

If you cause a car accident, liability insurance helps cover the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs. It doesn’t cover any of your expenses from the accident, but it does cover legal fees if the other driver sues you.[4]

Though Virginia requires liability insurance for drivers, the minimum limits may not provide sufficient coverage in the event of an accident. Many drivers increase their liability coverage limits to minimize the risk of out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.

Norfolk drivers pay an average of $113 per month for liability coverage, but here are some of the cheapest options for liability-only car insurance in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners44
State Farm45
GEICO60
USAA60
Mercury61
Chubb65
Clearcover69
Erie69
Safeco76
Nationwide78
State Auto79
Midvale Home & Auto85
Allstate94
Progressive94
Elephant96
Direct Auto98
Liberty Mutual102
National General110
GAINSCO116
AssuranceAmerica117
Dairyland120
Travelers125
CSAA147
Bristol West156
The General175
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage insurance refers to an auto policy that includes comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability insurance. This policy type extends protection to your vehicle following a car accident or non-collision incident.

Unlike liability insurance, full coverage is generally optional. But if you finance or lease a vehicle, the lender will probably require you to carry a full-coverage policy.

Norfolk drivers pay an average of $188 per month for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance options in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners73
State Farm74
GEICO101
USAA101
Chubb110
Erie115
Clearcover116
Nationwide125
Mercury128
Safeco133
Midvale Home & Auto135
Allstate157
Travelers157
State Auto158
Elephant168
Direct Auto172
AssuranceAmerica176
Liberty Mutual179
Progressive180
National General215
CSAA228
GAINSCO268
Bristol West305
Dairyland307
The General315
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Norfolk car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia drivers used to be able to pay a $500 uninsured motorist fee instead of carrying coverage, but starting July 1, 2024, you need to buy a minimum amount of liability coverage.

The minimum limits for liability coverage will increase for policies that start in 2025. You can see the current and future requirements below.[3]

CoverageCurrent RequirementsPolicies Effective on or After Jan. 1, 2025
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident$50,000 per person / $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident$25,000 per accident

In addition to the state’s minimum coverage, you should consider the following coverage options for more vehicle protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If a collision causes damage to your vehicle, collision insurance helps pay repair or replacement costs. It applies regardless of who caused the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance kicks in to cover your vehicle damage following a non-collision incident, including severe weather, vandalism, or falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If someone steals your car or you total your vehicle, gap insurance pays the difference between your vehicle’s value and the amount you owe on your loan or lease.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage provides various services to drivers who get stranded on the road. Common services include tows, fuel delivery, jump-starts, and flat-tire assistance.

Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan

The Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan (VAIP) helps provide car insurance to high-risk drivers who have struggled to buy coverage on the regular car insurance market.

Eligibility for VAIP requires a valid Virginia driver’s license and a vehicle registered in the state. These plans tend to cost more than private insurance plans, so drivers typically turn here as a last option.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having driving incidents on your record — such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges — can increase your car insurance costs. Drivers in Norfolk with an incident on their record pay $198 per month, on average.

Incidents on your record can signal to an insurer that you pose a greater risk to insure, so they may adjust your premium accordingly. The severity and frequency of your incidents can also affect your premium.

Find Car Insurance After an Accident

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Exceeding the speed limit in Virginia may result in a fine of $6 per mile over the speed limit or more, depending on the circumstances around the speeding. For example, exceeding the speed limit in a school crossing zone costs $7 per mile over the speed limit.[5]

On average, Norfolk drivers with a speeding ticket pay $212 per month. Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners4458
State Farm4557
GEICO6077
USAA6077
Mercury6190
Chubb6584
Clearcover6995
Erie6997
Safeco76105
Nationwide78101
Allstate94120
Progressive94125
Elephant96124
Direct Auto98129
Liberty Mutual102140
National General110142
GAINSCO116145
AssuranceAmerica117160
Dairyland120159
Travelers125162
CSAA147195
Bristol West156203
The General175232
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

In Virginia, insurers can increase your premium if you cause a car accident — even if you’re only partially at fault. Rate increases after an at-fault accident can vary depending on your insurer and the severity of the incident. You should compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best price.

Drivers in Norfolk with an at-fault accident pay $216 per month for car insurance, on average. Here are some of the lowest average quotes for drivers in this category.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyWith Clean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4460
State Farm4559
GEICO6080
USAA6080
Mercury6193
Chubb6588
Clearcover69110
Erie6999
Safeco76111
Nationwide78105
Allstate94126
Progressive94131
Elephant96130
Direct Auto98135
Liberty Mutual102147
National General110150
GAINSCO116153
AssuranceAmerica117163
Dairyland120164
Travelers125169
CSAA147208
Bristol West156209
The General175242
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

In 2021, 6,749 alcohol-related car accidents in Virginia resulted in 4,224 injuries and 247 fatalities.[6] Penalties for a first DUI in Virginia include a one-year license revocation and a fine of at least $250. Additional offenses have harsher penalties.[7]

Due to the severity of the offense, insurers may choose not to renew coverage for someone with a DUI, or they charge much higher rates. On average, Norfolk drivers with a past DUI pay $246 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyWith Clean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners4470
State Farm4572
GEICO6096
USAA6096
Mercury61100
Chubb65104
Clearcover69110
Erie69101
Safeco76121
Nationwide78125
Allstate94150
Progressive94150
Elephant96153
Direct Auto98156
Liberty Mutual102163
National General110176
GAINSCO116185
AssuranceAmerica117187
Dairyland120192
Travelers125200
CSAA147235
Bristol West156249
The General175279
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Age is a major factor insurers look at when determining car insurance rates. Drivers between the ages of 35 and 75 tend to benefit from decreasing rates due to years of experience behind the wheel. Insurers may offer a discount to drivers older than 55 if they successfully complete a defensive driving course approved by the DMV. Ask your insurance agent for more information.

Drivers older than 70 might start to face slightly increased rates due to aging-related risk factors that may affect their driving ability or make them more prone to injury in the event of an accident. On average, senior drivers in Norfolk pay $105 per month for car insurance.

Here are some of the cheapest auto insurance quotes for senior drivers in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Auto-Owners5332
State Farm5332
Chubb7444
GEICO7444
USAA7544
Erie8148
Nationwide8754
Mercury9746
Clearcover10160
Safeco10560
Travelers11491
Allstate11770
Progressive11962
AssuranceAmerica12080
Elephant12270
Direct Auto12370
Liberty Mutual13677
National General16182
CSAA162104
GAINSCO20488
Bristol West226116
Dairyland23090
The General238132
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teen drivers have the highest crash risk of any age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[8] This, along with a lack of driving experience, likely contributes to insurers charging higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies can’t deny teens coverage solely based on their age, but they can charge higher premiums.

Norfolk teenagers pay $265 per month for car insurance, on average. Your teen can earn cheaper insurance in Norfolk by maintaining good grades to qualify for a good student discount, joining your existing auto insurance plan, and avoiding driving at night.

Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for teen drivers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Auto-Owners12173
State Farm12777
GEICO15995
USAA16799
Chubb203120
Clearcover207123
Erie210126
Nationwide214133
Mercury235112
Safeco237136
Allstate276165
Elephant278159
Travelers283225
Liberty Mutual302172
Direct Auto313179
Progressive323169
AssuranceAmerica338225
CSAA383247
National General408209
GAINSCO479207
Dairyland498195
The General504280
Bristol West507259
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Norfolk, VA

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Norfolk car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Virginia allows insurers to consider your credit history when setting auto insurance rates. Generally, people with good credit scores pay less for car insurance, while drivers with bad credit scores pay more.[9]

Here are the average full-coverage rates for Norfolk drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Norfolk?

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Norfolk is $188 per month, which is similar to the national monthly average of $172 and higher than Virginia’s average of $168 per month.

Factors that may contribute to the rate differences in Virginia cities include accident rates, population density, and severe weather risks. For example, drivers in Norfolk may face higher average rates than other drivers in Virginia due to flood risks in the low-lying coastal area.

More cities in Virginia

Car insurance premiums are higher in Norfolk than in many other Virginia cities, including Arlington, Alexandria, and Virginia Beach. Drivers in Richmond, the state capital, pay higher rates than Norfolk residents on average.

Here’s how other cities in Virginia compare to Norfolk in terms of average car insurance rates.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Alexandria$177$106
Arlington$175$90
Charlottesville$133$75
Chesapeake$166$103
Lynchburg$150$84
Richmond$192$114
Roanoke$151$87
Virginia Beach$170$100
Woodbridge$188$115
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Norfolk car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance quotes, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Norfolk.

  • How much is car insurance in Norfolk?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Norfolk is $150 per month. On average, drivers pay $113 per month for liability coverage and $188 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific premium depends on your driving record, age, chosen coverage, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Norfolk?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and solid customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Norfolk. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and USAA.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Norfolk?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Norfolk, with rates starting at $44, $45, and $60 per month, respectively.

  • How much is car insurance in Virginia per month?

    In Virginia, drivers pay $93 per month for liability coverage and $168 for full-coverage insurance. The overall cost of insurance in the state is $131. Drivers in Norfolk pay more on average per month than the statewide average for car insurance.

  • Is it illegal not to have car insurance in Virginia?

    Yes. Starting July 1, 2024, Virginia will require drivers to carry minimum liability insurance. This is an update to the former requirements, which allowed drivers to choose between liability insurance or paying a $500 uninsured motorist fee.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in Virginia?

    The minimum amount of car insurance required in Virginia includes $30,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per person in property damage liability.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Norfolk city, Virginia."
  2. The City of Norfolk. "Flooding Awareness & Mitigation."
  3. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  4. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. Supreme Court of Virginia. "Rule 3B:2. Uniform Fine Schedule.."
  6. Virginia Department of Forensic Science. "Virginia Alcohol-Related Motor Vehicle Statistics (Calendar Years 1996-2021)."
  7. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Virginia is Tough on Drunk and Drugged Drivers."
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  9. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporation Commission. "Insurance Credit Scoring: How It Affects Your Automobile and Homeowners Insurance."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers