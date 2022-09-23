Average Car Insurance Cost in Virginia (2024)

Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you’re a Virginia resident, you don’t pay the highest car insurance rates in the country, but you also don’t have the cheapest rates. Virginia's rates fall in the middle of the range for monthly car insurance costs among U.S. states, which range from $265 (Michigan) to $89 (Hawaii).
Virginia car insurance rates can be as low as $39 for liability-only policies. Drivers in the commonwealth can find the cheapest insurance for their needs by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.
Datos Breves
Virginia recorded 122,434 motor vehicle accidents and 1,055 fatalities in 2022, an increase from the year before, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Virginia.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Virginia?
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is $168 per month for full coverage and $93 per month for liability-only coverage. Your rates will vary based on several factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, credit history, location, and more. Your situation is unique, and your rates might be above or below the state average.
If your rates are higher than average, you can make changes to your policy to lower your insurance costs. For example, consider raising your deductible or adjusting your coverage limits. If you modify your policy, make sure you can afford the higher deductible and the liability limits offer you sufficient protection for your vehicle and driving habits.
Average Virginia car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates can vary from city to city, even within the same state. For example, if you live in Newport News, your average monthly cost for full-coverage car insurance is $176 per month, while Roanoke drivers see average rates around $151.
Rates vary by city because of factors including where you live and your commute time. Drivers in urban areas pay more than those in small towns because of higher rates of car theft, vandalism, and accidents. But some urban areas may see comparatively lower rates if many residents rely on public transportation, rather than their own vehicles, to get to work. Where you park your car may also affect your rates in different cities.[1]
The following table shows average monthly rates for cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
City
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Alexandria
$177
$106
Arlington
$175
$90
Chesapeake
$166
$103
Lynchburg
$150
$84
Newport News
$176
$105
Norfolk
$188
$113
Portsmouth
$187
$110
Richmond
$192
$114
Virginia Beach
$170
$100
Woodbridge
$188
$115
Average Virginia car insurance rates by insurance company
If you’ve purchased car insurance before, you may know you can get quotes from three different car insurance companies and see three different rates. Even though these insurers may quote the same deductible and coverage limits, they’ll offer different rates based on the insurer’s underwriting formula.
For example, one insurer might charge you a higher rate for having a speeding ticket on your record than another. Insurers can also charge different rates based on how many claims they’ve paid in your area. The following table shows average monthly rates from top car insurance companies in Virginia.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
66
39
State Farm
68
40
GEICO
91
53
USAA
91
53
Chubb
100
59
Clearcover
102
60
Erie
104
61
Mercury
112
52
Nationwide
113
69
Safeco
113
66
Midvale Home & Auto
120
74
State Auto
139
73
Travelers
141
112
Allstate
143
83
Elephant
147
84
Direct Auto
149
84
AssuranceAmerica
156
103
Liberty Mutual
157
92
Progressive
158
82
National General
187
96
CSAA
197
125
GAINSCO
237
102
Bristol West
266
135
Dairyland
268
106
The General
279
153
Average Virginia car insurance rates by age
One of the most significant factors insurance companies use to determine your car insurance rates is your age.[1] In Virginia, teens pay the most on average for car insurance, at $363 a month. Once drivers reach their 20s, rates decrease by 47% to an average of $194 a month and continue decreasing as they get older.
Independent insurance agent Oliver Smith, president of Smitherwood Insurance in Richmond, Virginia, explains why teen rates are so much higher. “Teenagers often face higher car insurance premiums due to their inexperience on the road and the higher risk they present to insurers," Smith says. "Parents should consider adding them to their existing policy, which is often cheaper than having them alone.”
The table below shows how average liability insurance premiums in Virginia change with age.
Teens
Young Drivers
Middle Aged
Seniors
164
114
76
69
Find Virginia Car Insurance
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare quotes through Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average Virginia car insurance rates by gender
Though there’s not a substantial difference, female drivers in Virginia pay less for their auto insurance than male drivers, according to Insurify data. Women are in fewer accidents than men, and the accidents they’re in are less serious. Women also have fewer DUI arrests than men. Because of this, women tend to pay less for auto insurance.[1]
The table below shows the average cost of full-coverage and liability-only policies in Virginia based on gender.
Gender
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Men
$174
$96
Women
$163
$90
Average Virginia car insurance rates by marital status
Married people pay less for car insurance than single people in Virginia, according to Insurify data. Married drivers can combine their auto policies with one insurer, which may get them a multi-car discount. Second, homeowners who bundle their auto insurance with the same insurer can also receive an additional discount on their car insurance.
Here are the overall average car insurance rates in Virginia by marital status.
Married
Single
121
132
Average Virginia car insurance rates by driving record
Car insurance premiums tend to increase after a DUI conviction, accident, or speeding ticket.[2] In Virginia, drivers with DUIs on their driving records pay nearly twice as much for car insurance as drivers with clean records. The following table illustrates how different motor vehicle violations affect monthly liability rates from top insurers in Virginia
Insurance Company
Clean Record
Speeding Ticket
At-Fault Accident
DUI
Average Virginia car insurance rates by credit history
Like most states, Virginia allows insurance companies to factor in your credit history when calculating your insurance rates.[3] Insurance companies found a link between a low credit score and increased risk of filing claims.[4] In other words, the lower your credit score, the higher your car insurance premium will be.
The following table shows the overall average monthly car insurance quotes by credit score range.
Poor Credit
Good Credit
Excellent Credit
149
126
113
Virginia minimum car insurance requirements
Virginia's minimum liability limits are 30/60/20, which translates to:[5]
$30,000 per person for bodily injury liability
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
$20,000 for property damage
These limits are slightly higher than many other states’ minimum liability requirements. However, liability limits may not be enough to protect you financially in the event of a serious accident that injures other people or damages a newer vehicle. Assess your personal situation to determine if you need full-coverage insurance or if liability-only limits are best for you.
Important Information
As of July 1, 2024, all Virginia drivers will be required to purchase at least the state's minimum amount of liability insurance. Drivers will no longer be able to opt out of buying coverage. Learn more.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Virginia?
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is $168 per month for full coverage and $93 per month for liability-only protection, according to Insurify data.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Virginia?
Factors that affect car insurance costs in Virginia include your age, gender, marital status, credit history, location, and driving record.[1]
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Virginia?
Car insurance can vary by county in Virginia, even in different ZIP codes in the same county. Location is one of the primary factors for insurers when calculating car insurance rates.[1]
What are the best auto insurance companies in Virginia?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mercury are three of the best car insurance companies in Virginia. However, the best insurer for you will depend on available coverages and price, so compare quotes from at least three different companies before buying a policy.
Is car insurance required in Virginia?
Effective July 1, 2024, Virginia will no longer allow drivers to opt out of buying car insurance by paying a $500 uninsured motorist fee. All drivers will be required to purchase at least the state's minimum amount of liability car insurance coverage.
