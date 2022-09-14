Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

One of the biggest factors affecting your car insurance rates is your driving history. If you have an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or another moving violation, your insurance rates will typically increase. The severity and frequency of incidents on your record can also influence how much you pay for coverage. Drivers with clean records tend to pay the lowest rates.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Arlington Rates start at $39/mo. for liability-only policies Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If an officer gives you a ticket for speeding, it typically shows up on your driving record and affects your car insurance rates. On average, drivers with a speeding ticket in Arlington pay $188 per month for coverage.

Here are some average monthly quotes for insurers in Arlington if you have a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 83 Auto-Owners 86 GEICO 114 USAA 114 Erie 143 Nationwide 143 Safeco 164 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

No one plans to have an accident, but the incident can stay on your driving record for three to five years if you’re at fault.[4] Arlington drivers who have an at-fault accident on their record pay $192 on average per month for insurance.

Here are some average monthly quotes from Arlington insurers for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 87 Auto-Owners 88 GEICO 119 USAA 119 Erie 146 Nationwide 150 Safeco 172 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense that can stay on your driving record for several years in Virginia.[5] In Arlington, rates increase significantly if you have a DUI on your record. Drivers with a DUI pay on average $148 for liability coverage, and $288 per month for full coverage.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance rates for drivers in Arlington with a DUI.