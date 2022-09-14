Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Arlington, where the average cost of a full-coverage policy is $175 per month. By comparison, the Virginia state average for full coverage is $168 and the national average is $213.
The number of Arlington residents relying on public transportation is likely a big factor in the city's comparatively lower car insurance costs. While the mean commute time for Arlington residents is 28 minutes, a significant number of residents rely on the greater Washington, D.C. metro area's robust public transportation system for their commutes.
If you live in Arlington, you may be able to get by without owning a car. But if you do have a vehicle, it makes sense to compare quotes from multiple insurers to get the cheapest and best coverage available to you.
Datos Breves
In 2021, a significant portion of non-remote employed Arlington residents primarily used public transportation to commute to work — which may partially account for low average car insurance rates in the city.[1]
Virginia state law allows insurers to consider your credit history when determining rates.
On average, Arlington residents pay $90 per month for liability-only car insurance.
Best car insurance companies in Arlington
Your specific auto coverage needs will influence what insurance option works best for you. However, to narrow your coverage options, you should also consider your budget, current rates, and available discounts. Insurers consider your driving record, credit history, marital status, age, past vehicle losses or claims, and more when determining your cost for auto insurance.
Find some of the best options in Arlington based on your driving profile, whether you value cheap rates or need coverage after an accident.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-owners
4.0
$66
$39
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$68
$40
Drivers with an accident
GEICO
4.2
$91
$53
Young drivers
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$65/mo
Founded in 1916, Auto-Owners has 48,000 licensed insurance agents selling coverage in 26 states. The company has some of the lowest average auto rates in Arlington by coverage level, driving history, and age. Auto-Owners also offers numerous discounts, including for multi-policy bundling and on-time payments.
Ventajas
Some of the cheapest auto rates in Arlington
Offers gap coverage and roadside assistance
Contras
Quotes not available online
Accident forgiveness not included with basic policy
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: State Farm
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$66/mo
The largest auto insurer in the country, State Farm sells a number of insurance products, including auto, home, renters, and life insurance. If you’re an Arlington driver with an accident or speeding ticket on your record, State Farm provides less expensive rates than the state average. This insurer also offers several discounts.
Ventajas
Vehicle safety discount available for Virginia drivers
Several coverage options, including rental car coverage and emergency roadside assistance
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$89/mo
Also one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., GEICO has a reputation for customer satisfaction and offers a wide range of insurance products. GEICO offers teen drivers affordable coverage, and students can earn discounts for having good grades or completing an approved defensive driving course.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Arlington
A variety of factors like your age, driving history, ZIP code, and level of coverage influence how you can find the best rate for your car insurance policy in Arlington. Still, you can take specific steps to help lower your costs:
Improve your credit score. Car insurers in Virginia may use your credit score to determine risk factors and the likelihood that you’ll file an insurance claim. Having a good credit score can help you earn cheaper rates.
Ask for a discount. Insurers typically offer several types of discounts, including multi-policy and good driver discounts.
Shop around. Shop around and compare quotes from at least three different insurers. This will help ensure that you find the best price for your coverage needs.
“Sometimes comparing quotes by shopping around with an insurance agent can be helpful as well, since they work with a range of carriers and can obtain multiple personalized quotes in less time that are tailored to your coverage needs and budget,” says P.J. Miller, vice president of Wallace & Turner, Inc. insurance agency.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Arlington: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance provides the least amount of coverage, which means it’s usually the cheapest option available to drivers. Liability insurance pays for damages to the other driver’s vehicle, as well as their medical expenses for bodily injury from an accident you cause.
It might make sense to purchase liability-only coverage if you drive an older vehicle and you can afford to pay for repairs out of pocket. This insurance protects the driver you have an accident with, but you may want more coverage depending on your situation.
On average, liability-only coverage costs $90 per month.
Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Arlington.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
39
State Farm
40
GEICO
53
USAA
53
Mercury
54
Chubb
58
Clearcover
61
Erie
61
Safeco
67
Nationwide
69
State Auto
70
Midvale Home & Auto
75
Allstate
83
Progressive
83
Elephant
85
Direct Auto
87
Liberty Mutual
90
National General
97
GAINSCO
103
AssuranceAmerica
104
Dairyland
107
Travelers
111
CSAA
130
Bristol West
138
The General
155
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Arlington: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage — which extend coverage to your vehicle after an accident or noncollision incident. Your lender may require you to carry full-coverage insurance until you pay off your loan, if you have one.[2]
You may want full-coverage insurance for added protection if you have a new or expensive car. If you finance or lease your car, your lender or leasing company will also require you to carry full coverage. By paying a little more for your premium, you can protect yourself from paying an expensive repair bill if you ever need to file a claim.
Full-coverage insurance in Arlington averages around $175 per month. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Arlington.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
65
State Farm
66
GEICO
89
USAA
89
Chubb
97
Erie
102
Clearcover
103
Nationwide
111
Mercury
114
Safeco
118
Midvale Home & Auto
120
Allstate
139
Travelers
139
State Auto
140
Elephant
149
Direct Auto
152
AssuranceAmerica
156
Liberty Mutual
158
Progressive
159
National General
191
CSAA
202
GAINSCO
238
Bristol West
270
Dairyland
272
The General
279
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
Most states require drivers to have liability coverage. In Virginia, drivers who don’t meet the minimum coverage requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability face driver’s license and vehicle registration suspension, as well as a $500 reinstatement fine.
However, Virginia drivers can opt out of coverage by paying a $500 uninsured motorist fee up front. Keep in mind, though, that the $500 fee doesn’t absolve you of financial responsibility if you cause an accident that results in property damage or injuries.
Important Information
Effective July 1, 2024, every driver in the Commonwealth of Virginia who wants to register a vehicle or renew a registration will have to buy at least the state's minimum amount of liability insurance. Drivers will no longer be able to opt out of buying insurance by paying an uninsured fee. Learn more.
Virginia is increasing its minimum-coverage requirements for policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025. Below, you can find the current car insurance requirements, along with the requirements set to go into effect in 2025.[3]
Coverage
Current Requirements
Policies Effective On or After Jan. 1, 2025
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per person
$25,000 per person
Depending on your needs and situation, you may also want to consider getting optional insurance coverage, including:
Uninsured motorist
If you have an accident with an uninsured driver, this insurance can cover your vehicle damages and medical expenses.
Collision
This covers your vehicle damages following an accident, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive
When a non-collision incident causes vehicle damage, this kicks in. Comprehensive insurance covers damage from natural disasters, vandalism, fire, and more.
Roadside assistance
This coverage often provides access to towing, lockout service, tire change, jump-start, transportation assistance, gas delivery, and winching.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
One of the biggest factors affecting your car insurance rates is your driving history. If you have an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or another moving violation, your insurance rates will typically increase. The severity and frequency of incidents on your record can also influence how much you pay for coverage. Drivers with clean records tend to pay the lowest rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If an officer gives you a ticket for speeding, it typically shows up on your driving record and affects your car insurance rates. On average, drivers with a speeding ticket in Arlington pay $188 per month for coverage.
Here are some average monthly quotes for insurers in Arlington if you have a speeding ticket on your record.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
83
Auto-Owners
86
GEICO
114
USAA
114
Erie
143
Nationwide
143
Safeco
164
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
No one plans to have an accident, but the incident can stay on your driving record for three to five years if you’re at fault.[4] Arlington drivers who have an at-fault accident on their record pay $192 on average per month for insurance.
Here are some average monthly quotes from Arlington insurers for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
87
Auto-Owners
88
GEICO
119
USAA
119
Erie
146
Nationwide
150
Safeco
172
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense that can stay on your driving record for several years in Virginia.[5] In Arlington, rates increase significantly if you have a DUI on your record. Drivers with a DUI pay on average $148 for liability coverage, and $288 per month for full coverage.
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance rates for drivers in Arlington with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
104
State Farm
105
GEICO
142
USAA
142
Erie
149
Nationwide
177
Safeco
188
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Car insurance rates tend to decrease once you turn 25, but they can increase again once you enter your 70s. Insurers find that older drivers can face new driving challenges as they age, which increases risk levels. Many insurers slightly increase insurance rates for senior drivers.[6]
Maintaining a clean driving record, bundling with renters insurance or home insurance, and securing other discounts can help you keep earning lower rates.[7] And some insurance companies also provide usage-based coverage that works well for infrequent drivers.
Senior drivers in Arlington can find the cheapest liability coverage from Auto-Owners for $34 per month.
Here are some of the cheapest insurance quotes for seniors in Arlington.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
33
Auto-Owners
34
GEICO
48
USAA
50
Erie
51
Nationwide
53
Safeco
78
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenagers typically pay the highest car insurance rates. Younger drivers have less experience driving and are at higher risk of filing a claim. Drivers often see rates decrease once they turn 25, but you can find ways to save on insurance as a young driver.
Some insurers provide discounts to students for earning good grades or completing an approved driver safety course. Teens can also save by opting to stay on their parents’ insurance plan if it makes sense financially.
Teen drivers can find can find cheap liability-only insurance from Auto-Owners for $65 per month.
Find the cheapest rates for teens in Arlington below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
108
State Farm
113
GEICO
140
USAA
147
Erie
186
Nationwide
190
Safeco
211
Arlington car insurance quotes by credit tier
Like many other states, Virginia allows insurers to consider your credit history when calculating insurance rates.[8] Insurers in Arlington can use your credit information to generate a credit-based insurance score that helps them estimate how likely you may be to file an insurance claim.
Having a good or excellent credit score can help you earn better rates for car insurance. Because insurers consider several other factors in addition to credit, you can still find affordable car insurance if you have a bad credit score.
Here are the average monthly quotes for Arlington based on your credit score tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Arlington?
Arlington drivers pay a total average of $133 per month for car insurance, but liability coverage only costs $90 per month. The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Arlington is $175 per month, which is less expensive than the average rate in Virginia of $168 per month.
Virginia drivers can receive different rates, depending on their city and ZIP code. Drivers in larger cities with more traffic may see higher car insurance rates due to population density, more frequent accidents, and higher crime rates. Car insurance consumers in surrounding areas like Washington, D.C., typically pay higher rates due to location risk factors.
More cities in Virginia
Full-coverage car insurance in Arlington is less expensive than some other cities in Virginia. Cities where drivers don't have access to robust public transportation options will likely see higher insurance costs due to the greater number of vehicles on the roads, and increased risk of accidents.
Here’s how the average monthly full-coverage car insurance costs in other Virginia cities compare to Arlington.
Arlington car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about finding affordable coverage in Arlington, the following information should help you navigate the process.
How much is car insurance in Arlington?
On average, Arlington drivers pay $175 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Liability coverage averages $90 per month. Ultimately, your insurance premium depends on your insurer, driving record, credit history, age, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Arlington?
With an IQ Score of 4.4 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and cheap average rates, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Arlington. Other top insurers offering quality coverage include GEICO, USAA, and Auto-Owners.
What company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Arlington?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest rates in Arlington, Insurify data shows. The company's lowest quote for liability-only coverage is currently around $39.
Arlington motorists can also find good prices from the city's second- and third-cheapest car insurers, State Farm and GEICO. Their liability rates start at just $40 and $53, respectively.
How much car insurance do you need in Virginia?
Drivers can choose to purchase a minimum amount of coverage in Virginia or opt out and pay a $500 uninsured motorist fee. Virginia drivers who don’t opt out must purchase $30,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per person in property damage liability. The limits are set to increase in 2025.
And, starting July 1, 2024, drivers will no longer be able to pay a fee and opt out of coverage. Every car registered in the state will need to be insured for at least the state's minimum requirement amounts.
Is Virginia a no-fault state?
No. Virginia is an at-fault state. This means the insurer of an at-fault driver must cover the costs of an accident, including vehicle damage and medical expenses of the other driver and their passengers.
Metodolog�ía
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.