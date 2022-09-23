What’s SR-22 insurance in Vermont, and when do you need it?

Drivers convicted of a DUI or another serious driving violation may need to secure SR-22 or FR-44 insurance, depending on the state. Vermont law requires any driver with criminal or civil uninsured driving or alcohol-related offenses to file and maintain an SR-22 form to avoid license suspension.[1]

Not technically types of insurance, SR-22 and FR-44 are certificates your insurance company files with the state on your behalf to provide proof that you meet your state’s minimum insurance requirements. Otherwise, you usually only have to provide proof of insurance if you’re involved in an accident or asked by an officer.

Most states require an SR-22 form, but Florida and Virginia require FR-44 certificates of financial responsibility instead.

Find SR-22 Insurance in Vermont Código postal See My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

How can you get an SR-22 in Vermont?

Drivers required to have SR-22 insurance in Vermont typically learn about the requirement via a court order. In addition to any court hearing you attend, you may receive a written notice in the mail. To obtain the required SR-22 form, you can work with any insurance company licensed in Vermont that will offer you coverage.

Not all insurance companies provide coverage for drivers with serious driving convictions, so you may need to consider several companies to find a policy that fits your budget and needs. Your insurance company then needs to file the SR-22 form with the state on your behalf.[2]

Vermont drivers must at least maintain the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements with an SR-22 form, including:[3]

$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury

$10,000 in property damage

$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

$10,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured property damage

How long is an SR-22 required in Vermont?

If you have SR-22 coverage in Vermont, you must maintain your form for at least three years from the incident that requires the filing. For example, if you have a 90-day license suspension following a DWI, you need to keep your SR-22 filed for three years from the first day of your license reinstatement.

If your coverage lapses, your insurance company must inform the state, and you’ll face immediate driver’s license suspension. Your insurance company must file another SR-22 with the state before you can drive and start the SR-22 process over again.

Vermont uses a point system for driving records. You’ll face automatic license suspension if you accumulate 10 or more points within two years, and any license suspension requires an SR-22.[4] You may also have to take an alcohol abuse course, retake the driving skills and knowledge tests, and pay a reinstatement fee.