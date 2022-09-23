Vermont car insurance requirements

Auto insurance policies in Vermont must include the following types of coverages with these minimum limits:

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $10,000 per accident

Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury: $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident

Uninsured/underinsured property damage: $10,000 per accident[2]

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance protects you from legal liability if you cause a car accident that unintentionally injures or kills someone. The coverage pays for the other driver’s medical bills, but it doesn’t cover you or your passengers’ injuries.

In Vermont, your bodily injury liability policy needs to have coverage limits of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability coverage pays to repair or replace another person’s property if you, a household member, or someone else driving your car causes accidental damage to another person’s vehicle or other property.

Your Vermont property damage liability policy needs to have at least $10,000 per accident in coverage.

Uninsured/underinsured bodily injury

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries if you have an accident with an uninsured driver or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run. Underinsured coverage applies if another person causes an accident and has insurance but their limits aren’t high enough to cover your bills.

The minimum policy limits in Vermont for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage are $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident.

Uninsured/underinsured property damage

You must also carry $10,000 in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage. You won’t be able to raise your limits here, since the maximum amount you can purchase is $10,000. This coverage is subject to a $150 deductible in Vermont.