Car Insurance Requirements in Vermont (2024)

In Vermont, drivers are required to carry liability insurance with limits of 25/50/10. Drivers also need uninsured/underinsured coverage with 50/100/10 limits.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Vermont

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $19/mes para solo responsabilidad y $42/mes para cobertura total en Vermont.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Vermont has one of the smallest populations in the U.S., so you’re more likely to encounter rural wooded roads than congested highways.[1] But drivers in the Green Mountain State still have to deal with potential dangers like collisions with wildlife, unpaved roads, and winter conditions that make navigation difficult.

Drivers in Vermont are required to buy two different types of car insurance: liability coverage and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Here’s what you should know about auto insurance requirements in Vermont.

Vermont car insurance requirements

Auto insurance policies in Vermont must include the following types of coverages with these minimum limits:

  • Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

  • Property damage liability: $10,000 per accident

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury: $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident

  • Uninsured/underinsured property damage: $10,000 per accident[2]

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance protects you from legal liability if you cause a car accident that unintentionally injures or kills someone. The coverage pays for the other driver’s medical bills, but it doesn’t cover you or your passengers’ injuries.

In Vermont, your bodily injury liability policy needs to have coverage limits of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability coverage pays to repair or replace another person’s property if you, a household member, or someone else driving your car causes accidental damage to another person’s vehicle or other property.

Your Vermont property damage liability policy needs to have at least $10,000 per accident in coverage.

Uninsured/underinsured bodily injury

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries if you have an accident with an uninsured driver or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run. Underinsured coverage applies if another person causes an accident and has insurance but their limits aren’t high enough to cover your bills.

The minimum policy limits in Vermont for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage are $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident.

Uninsured/underinsured property damage

You must also carry $10,000 in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage. You won’t be able to raise your limits here, since the maximum amount you can purchase is $10,000. This coverage is subject to a $150 deductible in Vermont.

Vermont Automobile Insurance Plan

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/bf27902d1f/states_vermont.svg

    VAIP

    You may have trouble buying car insurance if you have a serious traffic violation, coverage lapse, or an at-fault accident on your driving record. Insurance companies often view these incidents as making you too risky to insure.

    If this is true for you, the Vermont Automobile Insurance Plan (VAIP) is a state-run program that provides insurance for drivers who can’t find coverage through the voluntary marketplace.[3] To qualify, you must certify that you’ve tried but were unable to secure auto insurance within the past 60 days.

    Then, VAIP will assign you to a participating insurance company to receive coverage. Premiums are typically more expensive compared to standard policies because you present a higher risk to the insurer.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Vermont?

In short, no. Vermont residents aren’t legally required to buy insurance beyond the state-mandated minimum coverage.

However, around three-quarters of drivers in the U.S. choose to purchase collision and comprehensive insurance, which are optional coverages. Collision insurance pays for your vehicle repairs following an auto accident, and comprehensive coverage kicks in when you’re involved in a non-collision event like vandalism or theft.

Lenders typically require borrowers to purchase collision and comprehensive coverage when leasing or financing a car. But even if your car is paid off, you may decide to buy full-coverage insurance if you think you’d struggle to pay for repairs following an incident.

Keep in Mind

You might also choose to increase your policy limits for the state’s required coverages. 

“If you have a major financial asset to protect, such as a house, you probably ought to buy more coverage if you can afford it,” according to the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Vermont

Vermont drivers pay $67 per month, on average, for a liability-only policy. This minimum coverage includes liability car insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Liability insurance pays for the other driver’s medical costs and property damage when you’re at fault in an accident.

Uninsured/underinsured coverage pays your costs if someone else causes an accident but flees the scene or lacks enough insurance to cover all your bills.

Because minimum-coverage insurance policies are limited, they’re generally less expensive than full-coverage policies.

Here are average monthly quotes from several top insurers in the state.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm19
USAA39
Liberty Mutual44
Progressive55
GEICO55
Dairyland63
Foremost66
Allstate69
The General73
Nationwide74
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Vermont

In the state of Vermont, drivers pay an average of $160 per month for full-coverage car insurance.

True to its name, full-coverage car insurance carries more coverage than a liability-only policy. Full coverage typically includes liability insurance, uninsured/underinsured insurance, and both collision and comprehensive coverages that can help pay for repairs to your own property and medical costs for you and your passengers.

Here are average monthly quotes from several top insurance companies in the state.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm42
Safeco65
USAA83
Liberty Mutual100
Midvale Home & Auto110
Progressive116
GEICO121
Foremost143
Allstate152
Nationwide159
The General184
Dairyland206
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Vermont

You must have car insurance before registering your vehicle with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles. The Vermont DMV doesn’t keep proof of coverage on file, but you’ll need to certify that your insurance meets the legal requirement.[4] Law enforcement officers can ask for proof of insurance when they pull you over or at traffic safety checkpoints.

If you’re caught driving without insurance in Vermont, the penalties may include:

  • A fine of $100 if you can’t show proof of insurance

  • A fine of $500 for not having a car insurance policy with minimum liability coverage

  • Driver’s license suspension if you can’t provide proof of insurance within 20 days of being asked

  • An $82 fee to reinstate your driving privileges

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

If you want to enhance your car insurance coverage beyond state minimums, you may consider the following coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage helps pay for medical expenses resulting from a car accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers repair bills if your car collides with another car or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects against non-collision incidents, like theft and severe weather, as well as collisions with animals.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage helps when your car breaks down on the road. Coverage varies with each insurer, but you may get towing, tire changes, and fuel-delivery services.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the costs of a rental car while your car is in the shop due to a covered claim.

Vermont car insurance requirements FAQs

Looking for more information on car insurance requirements in Vermont? Find the answers you need here.

  • Is car insurance required in Vermont?

    Yes. Vermont requires all drivers to carry car insurance.

  • What type of insurance must you have to drive on Vermont roads?

    A policy must include bodily injury liability insurance with minimum limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, along with $10,000 in property damage liability insurance. Drivers also need uninsured/underinsured bodily injury coverage with minimum limits of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident, plus uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage of $10,000.

  • Do you need Vermont insurance to register a car in Vermont?

    Yes. You must have car insurance before registering the vehicle in Vermont. While you don’t need to show proof of coverage, the form asks you to certify that your vehicle currently has liability insurance in effect as required by Vermont law.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Vermont?

    In Vermont, car insurance generally follows the car, not the driver. So if your friend borrows your vehicle and causes a car accident, for example, your insurance acts as primary coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

