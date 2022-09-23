>Seguros de Autos>Vermont

Average Cost of Car Insurance in Vermont (2024)

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Vermont is $114.

Katie Powers
Escrito porKatie Powers
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Editado porEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarDirector of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Prior to joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative, and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as Credit Karma’s tax editor, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Vermont

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $19/mes para solo responsabilidad y $42/mes para cobertura total en Vermont.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Annually, car insurance in Vermont averages $1,365 per year, compared to the national average of $1,902. The Green Mountain State's lower-than-average car insurance rates are likely due to it's smaller population, low population density, and comparatively low accident rates.

With a population of 647,064, Vermont has about 2,000 motor vehicle accidents per year. In 2023, just 0.45% of all accidents were fatal, according to Vermont Agency of Transportation data.

On an individual level, insurance providers determine annual rates based on factors like driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, set deductible, and more. Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies can help Vermonters make the most of their state's comparatively low car insurance rates.

Datos Breves

  • Vermont's population density is just under 70 people per square mile.

  • Vermont is the most rural state in the country, with nearly 65% of its population living in rural areas, according to U.S. Census data.

  • As in most states, Vermont allows insurers to consider credit history in rating decisions, but it can't be the only factor the base a decision on, and they can't use a lack of credit history as a factor.

How much does car insurance cost in Vermont?

In Vermont, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $160 per month. Liability-only policies average $67 per month.

These averages are lower than the national average costs of full-coverage and liability-only car insurance. Nationally, the average monthly cost of full coverage is $213 and liability-only insurance is $104.

Best Vermont auto insurance rates

Car insurance premiums can vary widely in a state. Driver factors like age, gender, driving history, and more affect car insurance costs for individual drivers. And regional factors like population, accident frequency and severity, vehicle thefts, and weather conditions also influence rates. The number of variables make it important to compare rates from multiple insurers before choosing an insurance policy.

The table below illustrates quotes from top insurers who do business in Vermont.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm4219
USAA8339
Liberty Mutual10044
Progressive11655
GEICO12155
Foremost14366
Allstate15269
Nationwide15974
The General18473
Dairyland20663
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How are insurance rates calculated in Vermont?

Vermont auto insurance companies consider varying factors while calculating premiums for their policyholders. Common factors that influence rates include driving history, credit history, age, marital status, gender, vehicle type, and location. Specific to individual insurance providers, rates will also be impacted by chosen coverage levels, deductibles, bundling, and more.

Vermont car insurance rates by city

Though the overall average monthly rate for car insurance in Vermont is $114, rates fluctuate on a city-by-city basis. Area-specific factors, like infrastructure, crime rates, population, weather, and climate, impact the average insurance rates in cities throughout Vermont. Find the average monthly car insurance premiums for Vermont’s most populated cities in the chart below.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Barre$118
Bennington$115
Brattleboro$126
Burlington$145
Colchester$130
Essex Junction$132
Hartford$35
Middlebury$118
Milton$159
Montpelier$136
Northfield$144
Rutland$125
Saint Albans$123
Saint Johnsbury$143
Shelburne$193
South Burlington$144
Springfield$157
Swanton$148
Williston$123
Winooski$149
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by credit tier?

Auto insurers often consider credit history as an indicator of the reliability and financial stability of policyholders. Insurance providers reward Vermont drivers with excellent credit with the cheapest rates. However, Vermont drivers with good and average credit pay more than drivers with low credit scores, potentially due to drivers with poor credit owning less expensive vehicles.

The following table illustrates the difference in overall average costs based on a driver's credit tier.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Poor CreditAverage CreditGood CreditExcellent Credit
12810910391
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by driver age?

Young drivers under the age of 25, especially new and teen drivers, pay the highest rates for auto insurance in Vermont and throughout the country. Drivers over 25 and under 70 experience consistently decreasing rates with age since insurance providers value their driving experience. Older drivers over 70 tend to pay slightly increasing rates for auto insurance coverage.

Here are the overall average monthly quotes for Vermont drivers based on age.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
TeensYoung DriversMiddle-Aged DriversSenior Drivers
1951438276
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by driver gender?

In the United States, women often pay lower rates for car insurance than men due to safer driving practices and purchasing smaller, less expensive vehicles. Statistically speaking, women have fewer car accidents than men.

Here are the average monthly rates in Vermont based on driver gender.

GenderFull CoverageLiability Only
Men$172$72
Women$148$62
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by marital status?

Strangely enough, married couples often pay less for auto insurance than their single peers. Insurance providers tend to view married couples as lower-risk policyholders due to perceived financial stability and reliability. Here are the differences in overall average monthly rates for married vs. unmarried drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
MarriedSingle
109114
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont for high-risk drivers?

A policyholder’s driving record is one of the most important influences on auto insurance rates. Good drivers with clean driving records in Vermont pay the lowest car insurance rates, while high-risk drivers pay more. Individuals with a DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket pay significantly higher auto insurance rates than those with clean driving records.

The following table illustrates rate differences from top Vermont insurance providers based on driver history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordSpeeding TicketAt-Fault AccidentDUI
Minimum car insurance requirements in Vermont

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Vermont roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Vermont[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Vermont is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $10,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Vermont, this coverage is required for both bodily injury and property damage.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Vermont

Comparison shopping is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance rates and the coverage you need. Drivers can also get cheaper car insurance by adjusting their coverage limits, choosing a higher deductible, and considering telematics programs.

Vermont average car insurance cost FAQs

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Vermont?

    Yes, insurance rates fluctuate based on your county or city of residence in Vermont. Area-specific factors, like infrastructure, state insurance requirements, crime rates, population, weather, and climate, influence insurance rates on a city-by-city basis. Insurance providers consider those area-specific factors when assessing risk levels and determining rates.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Vermont is $114 per month and $1,365 per year, which is lower than the national average rate of $158 per month and $1,902 per year. Ultimately, average rates vary depending on driving history, credit history, age, marital status, gender, vehicle type, city of residence, and homeowner status. Minimum coverage limits cost the least per month.

  • Why is car insurance so expensive in Vermont?

    On average, Vermont car insurance rats are lower than national average rates. Auto premiums depend on factors that affect overall rates. Vermont drivers facing higher rates include young drivers; those with a full coverage policy; policyholders with one or more recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket; and drivers with poor credit.

  • How do I find cheap car insurance in Vermont?

    To find cheap car insurance in Vermont, shop around for numerous insurance options before purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare insurance quotes from top national and regional providers. The best part? The entire process can be completed in minutes from the comfort of your couch.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. The Vermont Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements."
