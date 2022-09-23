>Seguros de Autos>Utah

Car Insurance Requirements in Utah (2024)

Utah state law requires drivers to carry bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Utah

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $56/mes para solo responsabilidad y $102/mes para cobertura total en Utah.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Most states require drivers to purchase a minimum amount of car insurance, but the requirements and amounts vary by state. Understanding the specific insurance requirements in Utah can help you avoid the penalties you might face for driving without enough coverage.

Beyond carrying the minimum amount of car insurance, some drivers choose to purchase additional coverage. On average, drivers in Utah pay $99 per month for the state’s minimum coverage and $184 for a full-coverage policy.

Here’s what you need to know about car insurance requirements in Utah.

Datos Breves

  • Failure to provide proof of insurance in Utah results in a fine of at least $400.[1]

  • To reinstate vehicle registration after failure to insure your vehicle, you have to pay a $100 reinstatement fee and present the required documentation.

  • Utah is a no-fault state, which means your PIP coverage pays for your and your passengers’ medical expenses following an accident, regardless of fault.[2]

Utah car insurance requirements

Utah requires drivers to carry the following types and amounts of car insurance to drive legally:[3]

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage isn’t part of Utah’s minimum car insurance requirements. However, insurance companies must offer it as a part of your policy. Drivers have the option to reject this type of insurance in writing.

Bodily injury liability

The Beehive State requires drivers to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. This type of insurance can help you pay for the other party’s injuries if you’re legally at fault for an auto accident.[4]

For example, if you cause an accident that injures another driver, your insurance company would cover up to $25,000 in medical bills for that person. If more than one person in the other vehicle experienced injury, the insurance policy would cover up to $65,000 in medical expenses for the entire incident.

If the cost of the injuries is more than the policy limits, you’ll be on the hook for the remaining amount. Since this presents a financial risk, many experts recommend purchasing more liability insurance to protect your wallet.

Property damage liability

Utah law requires drivers to carry at least $15,000 in property damage liability coverage. If you get into an accident, this type of coverage will help pay to repair or replace the other driver’s vehicle.

Notably, this coverage won’t help you repair your own vehicle after an accident. If you want an insurance policy that helps you pay for repairs to your car after an accident, consider a full-coverage policy. A full-coverage policy includes both collision and comprehensive coverages, which can help you pay for repairs after an incident.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

The state of Utah requires drivers to carry at least $3,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. If you have an accident, PIP coverage applies to you and your passengers. The protection carries through regardless of fault. In fact, Utah is a no-fault state.

After an accident, PIP coverage can help you pay for medical costs, lost wages, child care costs, household expenses, funeral expenses, and more.[5]

For example, if you’re injured in an accident, PIP coverage might kick in to cover your hospital bills or lost wages until you recover. However, the policy will only cover qualified expenses up to the limit. So if you have $5,000 in medical bills after an accident, you’d be required to pay $2,000 of that if you stick with the minimum coverage limit of $3,000.

Utah Automobile Insurance Plan

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7f673c0d0e/states_utah.svg

UAIP

The Utah Automobile Insurance Plan provides coverage for high-risk drivers who have struggled to find car insurance from companies in the state. Utah and several other states are part of the Western Association of Automobile Insurance Plans (WAAIP), which connects drivers who can’t find coverage with an insurer that will provide coverage.[6]

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Utah?

Although a liability-only policy meets the state’s minimum coverage requirements, it might not provide you enough vehicle and financial protection. A liability car insurance policy in Utah will help cover the other driver’s expenses and your medical expenses, but it won’t cover your vehicle damage.

Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance option for drivers on a tight budget. It may make sense if you have an old, inexpensive vehicle or don’t drive frequently. Many drivers choose to increase liability limits and purchase a full-coverage policy. On average, Utah drivers pay $99 per month for a liability-only policy and $184 for a full-coverage policy.

With a full-coverage policy — which includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance — the insurer will help you cover the repair or replacement costs for your vehicle after an accident. Without full-coverage insurance, you’ll have to pay for repairs on your own.

Good to Know

If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy. Also, drivers with newer vehicles who want help paying for repairs after an accident might prefer a full-coverage policy.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Utah

Utah drivers pay an average of $99 per month for a minimum liability-only policy. After an accident, this type of coverage helps pay for the damage and injury you cause to others.

USAA offers the cheapest liability coverage in Utah, with a rate of $65 per month. The table below breaks down the average cost of liability-only auto insurance policies by company in Utah.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA65
Safeco66
Sun Coast77
Auto-Owners79
Midvale Home & Auto81
State Farm87
Progressive92
National General93
GEICO93
Dairyland94
Liberty Mutual98
GAINSCO108
American Family110
Allstate118
Nationwide130
The General134
Farmers153
Bristol West155
State Auto158
Direct Auto240
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Utah

Full-coverage car insurance tends to cost more than liability-only coverage. The higher premium provides increased protection for your wallet in the event of a car accident. On average, Utah drivers pay $184 per month for full-coverage policy.

With a rate of $99 per month, USAA has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Utah. Here are the average costs of full-coverage auto insurance policies by company in the state of Utah.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA99
Safeco114
Auto-Owners120
Midvale Home & Auto130
State Farm132
Sun Coast138
Progressive140
GEICO141
Liberty Mutual160
American Family168
National General176
Allstate180
Nationwide197
Dairyland209
The General217
GAINSCO231
Farmers233
State Auto244
Bristol West280
Direct Auto592
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Utah

If law enforcement catches you driving without insurance in Utah, you can expect severe penalties. Depending on the situation, you might face the following:

  • Fines: Uninsured drivers face a minimum penalty of $400 for a first-time offense. If you drive without insurance for a second time within three years, you could face a $1,000 fine.

  • Suspended vehicle registration: In some cases, the Division of Motor Vehicles will suspend the uninsured vehicle’s registration. Drivers face a $100 fee to reinstate their registration.

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Although you only have to carry a minimum amount of car insurance, that’s not the only coverage you might want. You have the option to add more car insurance coverages to your policy, which can better protect your wallet.

Below is a look at some of the optional auto insurance coverages you might want:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damages to your car after a collision with another vehicle or object. After the collision, your insurer will help you pay for the damages or possibly replace your vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your vehicle that occurs during an event other than a collision. Some covered events might include vandalism, theft, or weather damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If you rely on your vehicle to get around and it’s in the shop after an accident, rental reimbursement coverage can help you pay for a rental while a mechanic repairs your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Rideshare coverage

    Rideshare drivers who work with services like Uber or Lyft likely need this specialized car insurance coverage. Rideshare coverage gives you extra protection while using your vehicle for ridesharing purposes.

Utah car insurance requirements FAQs

You should think carefully about whether you want to purchase more than the minimum amount of required coverage in Utah. Here’s what you need to know about requirements in the state.

  • Does Utah require car insurance?

    Yes. Utah drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance to drive legally in the state. This includes 25/65/15 in liability coverage and at least $3,000 of PIP coverage.

  • What car insurance does Utah law require?

    Utah’s minimum insurance requirements include a 25/65/15 policy. This means drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $15,000 in property damage liability. Additionally, Utah drivers must carry at least $3,000 in PIP coverage.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Utah?

    Yes. Drivers need to show proof of car insurance at registration, in addition to a number of other documents and paying a fee.

  • How long do you have to insure a new car in Utah?

    You have to insure a new car in Utah before you can drive it. Regardless of a vehicle’s age, drivers must carry a minimum amount of insurance.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Utah?

    In general, liability car insurance follows the vehicle in Utah. But PIP coverage tends to follow the driver. Check the details of your specific insurance policy to understand when you have coverage.

Sources

  1. Utah Division of Motor Vehicles. "Vehicle Insurance Requirements."
  2. NOLO. "Utah No-Fault Car Insurance."
  3. Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. "Utah Auto Insurance Requirements."
  4. Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. "Auto Insurance Glossary of Terms."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  6. AIPSO. "Utah Automobile Insurance Plan."
