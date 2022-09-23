Utah car insurance requirements

Utah requires drivers to carry the following types and amounts of car insurance to drive legally:[3]

Bodily injury liability : $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $15,000 per accident

Personal injury protection (PIP): $3,000

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage isn’t part of Utah’s minimum car insurance requirements. However, insurance companies must offer it as a part of your policy. Drivers have the option to reject this type of insurance in writing.

Bodily injury liability

The Beehive State requires drivers to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. This type of insurance can help you pay for the other party’s injuries if you’re legally at fault for an auto accident.[4]

For example, if you cause an accident that injures another driver, your insurance company would cover up to $25,000 in medical bills for that person. If more than one person in the other vehicle experienced injury, the insurance policy would cover up to $65,000 in medical expenses for the entire incident.

If the cost of the injuries is more than the policy limits, you’ll be on the hook for the remaining amount. Since this presents a financial risk, many experts recommend purchasing more liability insurance to protect your wallet.

Property damage liability

Utah law requires drivers to carry at least $15,000 in property damage liability coverage. If you get into an accident, this type of coverage will help pay to repair or replace the other driver’s vehicle.

Notably, this coverage won’t help you repair your own vehicle after an accident. If you want an insurance policy that helps you pay for repairs to your car after an accident, consider a full-coverage policy. A full-coverage policy includes both collision and comprehensive coverages, which can help you pay for repairs after an incident.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

The state of Utah requires drivers to carry at least $3,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. If you have an accident, PIP coverage applies to you and your passengers. The protection carries through regardless of fault. In fact, Utah is a no-fault state.

After an accident, PIP coverage can help you pay for medical costs, lost wages, child care costs, household expenses, funeral expenses, and more.[5]

For example, if you’re injured in an accident, PIP coverage might kick in to cover your hospital bills or lost wages until you recover. However, the policy will only cover qualified expenses up to the limit. So if you have $5,000 in medical bills after an accident, you’d be required to pay $2,000 of that if you stick with the minimum coverage limit of $3,000.