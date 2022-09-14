Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is one of the top factors insurance companies consider when determining your premium. Drivers with a clean record typically pay the lowest rates, but accidents happen. You might have an incident on your record that increases your risk profile and leads to higher insurance costs.

How much your rates increase depends on the type, severity, and frequency of incidents on your record. For example, speeding tickets tend to result in less significant cost increases than at-fault accidents. And a driving under the influence conviction typically increases premiums by a lot — due to the severity of the offense.[6]

In Midvale, drivers with a past incident pay $147 per month for liability coverage and $284 for full-coverage insurance.

Find Car Insurance in Midvale After an Incident Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you get a speeding ticket in Midvale, you have to pay a fine based on the speed recorded and how much it exceeded the posted limit. The lowest fine is $160 for going up to 10 miles per hour over the limit. The highest fee is $380 for exceeding the speed limit by 26 to 30 miles per hour. Midvale drivers going more than 31 miles per hour over the limit need to go to court.[7]

Your car insurance premium will also likely increase, though a single speeding ticket shouldn’t have a significant effect on your costs. The average cost of liability coverage for Midvale drivers with a past speeding ticket is $162 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for Midvale drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 78 100 Safeco 80 112 Auto-Owners 94 125 State Farm 104 132 Progressive 110 148 GEICO 111 143 National General 111 144 Dairyland 112 149 Liberty Mutual 116 161 GAINSCO 130 164 American Family 131 171 Allstate 141 181 Nationwide 155 202 The General 160 214 Bristol West 183 240 Farmers 183 236 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

A car accident can seriously affect your future car insurance premiums. If you cause a car accident, your car insurance company may view you as a high-risk driver and increase your rates accordingly.

On average, Midvale drivers with a past accident pay $161 per month for liability insurance. Here are the cheapest liability car insurance options for Midvale drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 78 104 Safeco 80 116 Auto-Owners 94 126 State Farm 104 136 Progressive 110 152 GEICO 111 148 National General 111 150 Dairyland 112 152 Liberty Mutual 116 166 GAINSCO 130 170 American Family 131 175 Allstate 141 187 Nationwide 155 208 The General 160 220 Bristol West 183 243 Farmers 183 243 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Getting a DUI in Utah can lead to costly expenses and the suspension of your driver’s license for a time. The severity of the consequences in Utah depends on whether you’ve had one or multiple DUI offenses.[8]

Your car insurance premiums will increase significantly after a DUI. To find lower rates after a DUI in Utah, you may need to shop around and compare your options. The average cost of liability coverage for Midvale drivers with a past DUI is $184 per month. Start your search with some of the cheapest liability insurance options in Midvale below.