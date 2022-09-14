Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Utah
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $56/mes para solo responsabilidad y $102/mes para cobertura total en Utah.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, Midvale, Utah, has a population of around 35,000 people. The average cost of liability insurance in Midvale is $113 per month, which is higher than the Utah state average of $99 and the national average of $104.
Midvale drivers may pay higher rates on average because of the city’s high population density of around 6,000 people per square mile.[1] Drivers also face a higher risk of damage to their vehicles and other property during the winter due to high amounts of snowfall and the potential of flooding from snowmelt.
Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Midvale, including how various incidents can affect your rates and how to compare quotes.
Datos Breves
USAA, Safeco, and Sun Coast have the cheapest liability insurance in Midvale.
Midvale drivers pay $219 per month for full-coverage car insurance, on average. For comparison, the average cost of full coverage is $184 per month in Utah and $104 in the U.S.
Utah is a no-fault state, which means all drivers involved in an accident must file claims with their insurers for bodily injury, regardless of who caused the accident.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Midvale
Midvale drivers looking for affordable car insurance coverage have a number of options, but a few stand out with competitive pricing and unique perks for certain types of drivers. The type of coverage you settle on will depend on your unique needs and driving history.
Learn more about coverage from Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm below. The insurance costs below reflect statewide average quotes in Utah.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$120
$79
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$99
$65
Veterans
State Farm
4.5
$132
$87
Teen drivers
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$94/mo
Full Coverage
$146/mo
Auto-Owners offers cheap liability and full-coverage options and has a number of discounts — including three for teen drivers. The company provides customizable auto coverage options and also sells home, business, and life insurance.
Ventajas
Discount options for teen drivers
Great bundling options, including with life insurance
Offers gap insurance
Contras
Low customer review ratings on Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot
Below-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$78/mo
Full Coverage
$119/mo
USAA is the premier car insurance company for military members, veterans, and their eligible family members. The company offers the lowest liability and full-coverage insurance options in Midvale. The company has a limited amount of additional auto coverage options.
Ventajas
Lowest liability coverage
Variety of discounts
Has a pay-as-you-drive option
Contras
Low customer review ratings on BBB and Trustpilot
Coverage only available to active, reserve, and retired military members and their families
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$104/mo
Full Coverage
$160/mo
State Farm is the largest U.S. insurer selling personal auto insurance. Teen drivers can benefit from a number of savings opportunities, including the Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear programs and good student, driver training, and student away at school discounts.
Ventajas
Can bundle coverages
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Midvale
Besides working on maintaining a clean driving record, you can take certain steps to secure the best rates in Midvale. Consider the following tips:
Shop around. Review quotes from several insurers to compare rates, perks, deductibles, discounts, and more. Don’t settle for the first cheap rate you find.
Review eligible discounts. Finding the right discounts can help you reduce your overall car insurance costs. Some companies offer discounts for good drivers, teen drivers, and bundling.
Adjust your deductible. Selecting a higher deductible is one way to save on monthly car insurance premiums. Make sure you can pay the deductible if needed.
Work with an agent. Some companies have insurance agents who can help you through the insurance-buying process and answer any questions you may have.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Midvale: USAA
To drive legally in Utah, you need a valid driver’s license and the state’s minimum required auto coverage. Liability coverage pays for the other driver’s property damage and bodily injuries you cause in an accident. In other words, it covers your liability. This type of coverage doesn’t include any payment or reimbursement for damages that you may incur.[3]
Liability insurance in Midvale costs an average of $113 per month. Here are the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Midvale.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
78
Safeco
80
Sun Coast
91
Auto-Owners
94
Midvale Home & Auto
98
State Farm
104
Progressive
110
GEICO
111
National General
111
Dairyland
112
Liberty Mutual
116
GAINSCO
130
American Family
131
Allstate
141
Nationwide
155
The General
160
Bristol West
183
Farmers
183
State Auto
241
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Midvale: USAA
If you want more than liability-only coverage — which only covers the other driver — you can consider getting full-coverage car insurance. This coverage typically includes a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages to extend coverage to your vehicle.
This additional coverage can provide you with more financial security and protection in various situations. Your auto lender or dealership may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy if you lease or finance your vehicle.
Midvale drivers pay a monthly average of $219 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options for Midvale drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
119
Safeco
136
Auto-Owners
146
Midvale Home & Auto
160
State Farm
160
Sun Coast
164
Travelers
165
Progressive
170
GEICO
172
Liberty Mutual
191
American Family
203
National General
213
Allstate
219
Nationwide
239
Dairyland
248
The General
258
GAINSCO
272
Farmers
282
State Auto
291
Bristol West
328
Car insurance requirements in Utah
To comply with state law, Midvale drivers must carry a minimum of bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Utah is a no-fault state, which means that each party has no-fault coverage following an accident, regardless of fault. PIP insurance covers medical expenses for you and your passengers.
You can find the current minimum car insurance requirements below, but the liability limits will increase starting on Jan. 1, 2025.[4] You should keep this in mind when purchasing coverage in the coming years.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving record is one of the top factors insurance companies consider when determining your premium. Drivers with a clean record typically pay the lowest rates, but accidents happen. You might have an incident on your record that increases your risk profile and leads to higher insurance costs.
How much your rates increase depends on the type, severity, and frequency of incidents on your record. For example, speeding tickets tend to result in less significant cost increases than at-fault accidents. And a driving under the influence conviction typically increases premiums by a lot — due to the severity of the offense.[6]
In Midvale, drivers with a past incident pay $147 per month for liability coverage and $284 for full-coverage insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you get a speeding ticket in Midvale, you have to pay a fine based on the speed recorded and how much it exceeded the posted limit. The lowest fine is $160 for going up to 10 miles per hour over the limit. The highest fee is $380 for exceeding the speed limit by 26 to 30 miles per hour. Midvale drivers going more than 31 miles per hour over the limit need to go to court.[7]
Your car insurance premium will also likely increase, though a single speeding ticket shouldn’t have a significant effect on your costs. The average cost of liability coverage for Midvale drivers with a past speeding ticket is $162 per month.
Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for Midvale drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
78
100
Safeco
80
112
Auto-Owners
94
125
State Farm
104
132
Progressive
110
148
GEICO
111
143
National General
111
144
Dairyland
112
149
Liberty Mutual
116
161
GAINSCO
130
164
American Family
131
171
Allstate
141
181
Nationwide
155
202
The General
160
214
Bristol West
183
240
Farmers
183
236
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
A car accident can seriously affect your future car insurance premiums. If you cause a car accident, your car insurance company may view you as a high-risk driver and increase your rates accordingly.
On average, Midvale drivers with a past accident pay $161 per month for liability insurance. Here are the cheapest liability car insurance options for Midvale drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
78
104
Safeco
80
116
Auto-Owners
94
126
State Farm
104
136
Progressive
110
152
GEICO
111
148
National General
111
150
Dairyland
112
152
Liberty Mutual
116
166
GAINSCO
130
170
American Family
131
175
Allstate
141
187
Nationwide
155
208
The General
160
220
Bristol West
183
243
Farmers
183
243
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Getting a DUI in Utah can lead to costly expenses and the suspension of your driver’s license for a time. The severity of the consequences in Utah depends on whether you’ve had one or multiple DUI offenses.[8]
Your car insurance premiums will increase significantly after a DUI. To find lower rates after a DUI in Utah, you may need to shop around and compare your options. The average cost of liability coverage for Midvale drivers with a past DUI is $184 per month. Start your search with some of the cheapest liability insurance options in Midvale below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
78
124
Safeco
80
127
Auto-Owners
94
149
State Farm
104
165
Progressive
110
175
GEICO
111
176
National General
111
176
Dairyland
112
178
Liberty Mutual
116
184
GAINSCO
130
206
American Family
131
208
Allstate
141
224
Nationwide
155
246
The General
160
254
Bristol West
183
290
Farmers
183
290
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Your age is another factor that can influence your car insurance rates. Car insurance premiums tend to decrease steadily for drivers between the ages of 35 and 70. As drivers gain more experience and have a lengthy driving history, rates decrease. Residents age 65 and older make up 8.6% of the population in Midvale, according to U.S. Census data.[1]
Senior drivers typically earn some of the cheapest rates by driver age, but rates start to increase again around age 70. Though senior drivers have a lot of driving experience, auto insurers may start to account for potential risk factors related to aging, including challenges with vision or coordination.[9]
On average, the cost of coverage for Midvale senior drivers is $81 per month for liability and $157 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for senior drivers in Midvale.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
58
89
Safeco
64
108
Auto-Owners
69
108
Progressive
74
114
State Farm
75
115
GEICO
82
127
National General
84
161
Dairyland
85
187
Liberty Mutual
89
147
American Family
96
149
GAINSCO
100
209
Allstate
106
165
Nationwide
109
168
The General
122
197
Farmers
134
206
Bristol West
137
246
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teen drivers often pay the highest rates among all drivers because they lack driving experience. Data shows that this age group tends to engage in risky driving behaviors that lead to more fatal accidents.[10]
To earn lower rates as a teen driver, you should look for insurance companies that offer discounts geared toward young drivers, such as a good student discount, and join your parents’ existing car insurance policy.
On average, teen drivers in the city pay $205 per month for liability insurance and $397 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for teen drivers in Midvale.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
131
199
Safeco
145
246
Auto-Owners
159
246
GEICO
177
275
State Farm
180
277
Dairyland
184
408
Liberty Mutual
198
326
Progressive
200
309
National General
213
409
American Family
226
350
GAINSCO
236
493
Allstate
251
390
The General
259
418
Nationwide
269
414
Bristol West
308
552
Farmers
323
497
Midvale car insurance quotes by credit tier
Midvale car insurance rates vary based on many factors, including your credit history. Insurance companies in the state can review your credit-based insurance score to assess the level of risk you pose. If you have a poor credit history, you’ll likely pay higher rates than drivers with good or excellent credit.
Though insurers in Utah can consider your credit history, the state limits how companies can use it. For example, your insurer can’t cancel an existing auto policy due to your credit score if you’ve been a customer for 60 days. And credit can’t be the sole factor used for assessing risk.[11]
Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes by credit tier in Midvale.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Midvale?
At $113 per month for liability and $219 for full coverage, Midvale car insurance is more expensive than the national and state averages. Drivers in Utah pay $99 per month for liability and $184 for full-coverage insurance, on average. The national average cost of car insurance is $104 per month for liability and $213 for full coverage.
Midvale drivers may face more expensive rates because the city has a relatively high population density, and during winter months, drivers face an added risk of property damage from snowfall and snowmelt.
More cities in Utah
Because car insurance rates vary by a ZIP code’s population density, crime rates, and more, Utah drivers pay different average rates depending on what city they live in. Compare average quotes in different Utah cities below.
Midvale car insurance FAQs
Before shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Midvale, Utah.
How much is car insurance in Midvale, Utah?
Midvale drivers pay $113 per month for liability car insurance and $219 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific car insurance premium depends on your driving record, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.
What companies in Midvale have the cheapest auto insurance?
USAA offers the cheapest liability insurance in Midvale, with a rate of $78 per month. Safeco and Sun Coast also have affordable minimum coverage, with respective liability rates of $80 and $91 per month. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Midvale?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, State Farm is one of the best insurance companies in Midvale. On average, Utah drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $87 per month for liability coverage and $132 for full coverage. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, Travelers, and USAA.
How much car insurance is required in Utah?
Utah drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance, including $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $3,000 per accident in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.
Is Utah a no-fault state?
Yes. Utah is a no-fault state. This means that each driver involved in an accident must file a claim with their own auto insurer to cover their own injuries, regardless of who caused the accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.