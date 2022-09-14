Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
As the second most-populated city in one of the fastest-growing states in the country, San Antonio, Texas, residents are frequently faced with rising prices. That includes the price they pay for car insurance.
San Antonio residents face average monthly costs of $244 for full-coverage car insurance and $125 for liability-only policies. The city's population density and high accident rate likely contribute to its car insurance rates, which are on par with the Texas average of $250 per month for full coverage and $119 for liability.
If you live in San Antonio, you can find an affordable auto policy that matches your needs by comparing coverage from different companies, including the city's three cheapest options: State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo.
Datos Breves
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio.
Coverage in San Antonio is cheaper than in other large Texas cities, like Dallas and Houston.
The minimum insurance requirements in Texas include body injury liability of $30,000 per person, $60,000 per accident, and property damage liability of $25,000.
Cheapest car insurance companies in San Antonio
If you’re searching for cheap car insurance in San Antonio, keep in mind that one size doesn’t fit all. The best coverage for you may be different from someone else. Choosing the right insurance policy for you depends on your individual situation and needs. The following table highlights important information about some top insurance companies serving San Antonio, including the companies' average rates for the state of Texas.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Best for
Allstate
4.2
$90
$54
Pay-per-mile
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Liability-only
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
In the data presented below, you’ll see State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio for drivers with clean driving records, as well as those with:
A speeding ticket
An at-fault accident
A DWI
State Farm also has the best car insurance rates for senior and teen drivers.
The chart below shows how State Farm and its two closest competitors in San Antonio, GEICO and Allstate, compare with one another.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo
State Farm is a group of mutual insurance companies with headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois. Founded in 1922, it’s the largest property, casualty, and auto insurance company in the U.S. by market share.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Highest-rated auto insurer for customer service by J.D. Power in 2022[1]
Discounts available for safe drivers and young drivers
Contras
Coverage not available online
Policies only sold by captive State Farm agents
Gap insurance and accident forgiveness coverage not available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
GEICO, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, is the third-largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. In 2022, GEICO wrote $38.1 billion in direct premiums.
Ventajas
24/7 online customer service, 365 days a year
Nine affiliated companies to meet drivers’ insurance needs
Comprehensive mobile app
Contras
Coverage not available online
Lower J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating than State Farm and Allstate[1]
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Allstate: Best car insurance for pay-per-mile coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
Allstate was founded in 1931 by Chicago department store Sears, Roebuck and Co. Its corporate headquarters is in Glenview, Illinois, and it’s a component of the S&P 500, as one of the largest companies in America.
Ventajas
Auto insurance sold by Allstate's exclusive agents as well as independent agents
Many local agents in the San Antonio area
Offers new-car replacement, accident forgiveness, and safe driving perks
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio
With a bit of time and effort, you can find cheap car insurance in San Antonio. Avoiding moving violations, accidents, and DWIs will help you keep your rates low. Insurers reward safe drivers with better rates.
Here are a few other tips to help you find cheap car insurance in the Alamo City:
Maintain a good driving record.
Carry a higher deductible.
Don’t over-insure if you have an older vehicle.
Get multiple quotes.
Attaining three or more quotes from different insurers is a great way to compare plans — and premiums — against one another to find the policy that works best for you.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in San Antonio: State Farm
When you look at rates only, you’ll find liability-only car insurance more affordable than full coverage. However, depending on your needs, you may determine that liability-only car insurance doesn’t provide the protection you need.
For example, a major drawback of liability-only car insurance is that it doesn’t cover damage to your car in an accident you cause. This can lead to heavy out-of-pocket expenses, especially if you have a newer model car. Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle regardless of who’s responsible for an accident.
However, San Antonio property and casualty insurance agent Jordan Gallegos, of Hippo Insurance, cites several instances where liability-only insurance may be appropriate. “In the event the premium (average years of premium per accident) outweighs the vehicle value, you’d be paying more in insurance than you (might receive for a claim) if it was totaled,” he says.
If you’re curious about your liability coverage options in San Antonio, these insurers offer the cheapest liability-only car insurance in the area:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Antonio: State Farm
If you drive a newer-model car, you may find full-coverage car insurance the more beneficial solution. Unlike liability-only coverage, which doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle, full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. This provides you with financial protection regardless of who caused the accident.
Here’s a look at the top insurers in San Antonio offering full-coverage car insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas is an at-fault (or tort) state. This means the person who caused the accident is responsible for paying damages to the other party in the crash.
Texas also requires all drivers to carry car insurance, and your coverage must meet these legal minimum requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
Remember that carrying only the minimum amount of car insurance can be very costly if you cause a multi-vehicle accident or the other driver’s car is totaled.
This pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a collision with another vehicle, or an object like a tree, fence, or light pole. It also provides coverage for rollover accidents and pothole damage.
Comprehensive (other than collision) coverage
This provides coverage if your car is stolen, vandalized, or damaged by fire, flood, or something other than a collision.
Medical payments
This pays you and your passengers’ medical bills or if you’re hurt while being a passenger in someone else’s car.
Personal injury protection (PIP)
This covers medical payments, lost wages, and other non-medical costs.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This pays if you’re involved in an accident with someone without car insurance or the other party doesn’t have enough coverage to pay your medical and repair bills. It also covers hit-and-run incidents. Texas law requires insurers to offer uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage by default, but you can decline the coverage in writing.
Roadside assistance coverage
This pays to have your car towed if it’s undrivable.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This pays car rental costs if your car is stolen or being repaired after an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
When you leave your home or office, the last thing you want is to be involved in a driving incident, such as:
Other moving violations, such as failure to yield or running a stop sign
Unfortunately, if an incident happens while you’re driving, you’ll likely see your car insurance rates increase.
In San Antonio, for example, your liability-only rates will increase from $62 to $84 per month with State Farm if you have a speeding ticket.
Find Car Insurance in San Antonio, TX
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare multiple quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speed is a main factor in many auto injuries and deaths, so insurance companies are prone to raising your rates if you’re issued a speeding ticket. In addition, the more tickets you accumulate, the higher your rates will climb. Driving the speed limit and avoiding tickets will not only keep your rates lower; in some cases, it could earn you a discount.
San Antonio drivers with speeding tickets see average monthly car insurance rates of $347 for full coverage and $178 for liability-only policies. The following table illustrates monthly quotes for San Antonio drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Everyone makes mistakes, but causing an accident when you’re driving is a surefire way to have your car insurance rates raised. And if you have multiple accidents on your driving record, it could possibly result in your insurer deciding to not renew your policy.
At-fault accidents push average car insurance rates in San Antonio to $369 per month for full coverage, and $189 for liability. Here, you can see an example of the rates you could pay with an at-fault accident in San Antonio.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm
If you’re convicted of driving while intoxicated (DWI), your rates will take a more significant jump than for the previous violations mentioned above. DWIs stay on your record permanently in Texas, which will keep your rates higher.[2]
Liability-only policies average $214 per month with a DWI in San Antonio. The following table shows examples of rates from top insurance companies for San Antonio drivers with DWIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Although seniors typically drive fewer miles than younger drivers, their rates start to increase as they age. While car insurance rates begin to drop when a driver turns 25, they increase for senior drivers in their 70s and 80s. Slower reflexes, and vision and hearing impairments are often cited as reasons seniors are involved in more accidents, which reflects the rate increase.
Car insurance for senior drivers in San Antonio averages $174 per month for full coverage and $89 for liability. Fortunately, many insurers in the San Antonio area still offer affordable liability-only coverage for senior drivers, as you can see from the monthly averages in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers are considered to be a higher risk than adults due to their inexperience and tendency to be more distracted while driving. If you’re a young driver, you can lower your insurance costs by staying on your parents’ car insurance policy, getting a safer car, earning a good student discount (“B” average or better), or a student-away-at-college discount.
Minor teens can't buy a car insurance policy of their own without the written consent of a parent or guardian. In San Antonio, car insurance for teen drivers costs a monthly average of $416 for full coverage and $213 for liability policies. The following table provides examples of monthly rates for teen drivers from top insurance companies in San Antonio.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
These are the average full-coverage car insurance rates in San Antonio by credit score:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in San Antonio?
Car insurance in San Antonio is comparable with other large metro areas in Texas. Rates in San Antonio are 30% less expensive than in Houston but 5% more expensive than you’ll find in Austin.
Rates in any area will vary according to the amount of risk the insurer perceives, considering historical data concerning accidents and injuries in a given area. This means if you live in a city with a higher propensity for accidents or auto crimes such as theft or vandalism, you’ll likely pay a higher rate.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how San Antonio’s average monthly auto rates compare to other major metro areas in Texas.
City
Full Coverage
Liability Only
San Antonio
$244
$125
Abilene
$207
$93
Austin
$235
$129
Corpus Christi
$230
$122
Dallas
$279
$138
El Paso
$220
$92
Galveston
$239
$123
Houston
$315
$170
Laredo
$233
$106
Plano
$244
$123
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
San Antonio car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information that will help you find the best car insurance rates in San Antonio? The following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in San Antonio?
The total monthly average cost of car insurance in San Antonio is $184. Full coverage in the city averages $244 per month, and liability-only insurance averages $125. Your actual car insurance costs will depend on many factors that may push your rates higher or lower than the city's average.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio, with liability rates that start at $39 per month. San Antonio drivers can also find affordable rates with GEICO and Hugo, the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, with liability rates starting at $42 and $53, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in San Antonio?
State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate all rank as some of the best insurers for customers in San Antonio. Each has an impressive IQ Score, with State Farm and GEICO scoring a 4.4 out of 5 and Allstate scoring a 4.2. All three have solid financial stability ratings from AM Best, and State Farm has the best customer service in the industry, according to J.D. Power.
Is car insurance cheaper with two cars?
Yes and no. While your monthly premium will be higher insuring two vehicles, most insurers will offer you a discount, allowing you to pay a lower premium than if you insure each vehicle separately.
What comes first: Buying a car or getting car insurance?
You must have car insurance to drive a vehicle in Texas. This insurance must meet the minimum required amounts of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $25,000 in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
