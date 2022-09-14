Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When you leave your home or office, the last thing you want is to be involved in a driving incident, such as:

An at-fault accident

Speeding tickets

A DWI

Other moving violations, such as failure to yield or running a stop sign

Unfortunately, if an incident happens while you’re driving, you’ll likely see your car insurance rates increase.

In San Antonio, for example, your liability-only rates will increase from $62 to $84 per month with State Farm if you have a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speed is a main factor in many auto injuries and deaths, so insurance companies are prone to raising your rates if you’re issued a speeding ticket. In addition, the more tickets you accumulate, the higher your rates will climb. Driving the speed limit and avoiding tickets will not only keep your rates lower; in some cases, it could earn you a discount.

San Antonio drivers with speeding tickets see average monthly car insurance rates of $347 for full coverage and $178 for liability-only policies. The following table illustrates monthly quotes for San Antonio drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only State Farm 81 49 GEICO 90 54 Allstate 115 69 USAA 146 88 Mile Auto 151 75 Clearcover 194 147 Hugo 204 75 Nationwide 211 118 Mercury 220 139 Progressive 230 130 Safeco 241 111 Chubb 253 152 Elephant 268 164 21st Century 299 180 AssuranceAmerica 323 249 National General 345 156 Direct Auto 347 176 Dairyland 349 138 Liberty Mutual 354 173 Infinity 382 250 The General 396 196 Bristol West 403 213 GAINSCO 405 187 Commonwealth Casualty 420 164

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Everyone makes mistakes, but causing an accident when you’re driving is a surefire way to have your car insurance rates raised. And if you have multiple accidents on your driving record, it could possibly result in your insurer deciding to not renew your policy.

At-fault accidents push average car insurance rates in San Antonio to $369 per month for full coverage, and $189 for liability. Here, you can see an example of the rates you could pay with an at-fault accident in San Antonio.

Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only State Farm 87 53 GEICO 96 58 Allstate 123 74 USAA 156 95 Mile Auto 162 81 Hugo 198 73 Nationwide 225 126 Clearcover 227 172 Mercury 233 147 Progressive 245 138 Safeco 258 119 Chubb 268 162 Elephant 287 176 21st Century 317 191 AssuranceAmerica 337 260 Dairyland 368 146 Direct Auto 371 188 National General 373 169 Liberty Mutual 376 184 Infinity 381 249 The General 421 208 Bristol West 422 224 GAINSCO 436 201 Commonwealth Casualty 465 181

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm

If you’re convicted of driving while intoxicated (DWI), your rates will take a more significant jump than for the previous violations mentioned above. DWIs stay on your record permanently in Texas, which will keep your rates higher.[2]

Liability-only policies average $214 per month with a DWI in San Antonio. The following table shows examples of rates from top insurance companies for San Antonio drivers with DWIs.